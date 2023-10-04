FOOTBALL: Week 7 capsules

<strong>(7A-10)BBCHS (5-1) at (7A-RV)Lincoln-Way West (5-1)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m.

Players to watch: TE/DE Calvin Kohl, OL Dimitrios Kapidis

Preview: Last year’s 39-32 win for the Boilermakers in this matchup snapped a six-game skid against the Warriors, and now the visiting team will look to start a streak of its own. Kohl has been tremendous as both a pass-catcher and a blocker from the tight end spot, coming into his own down the stretch of his sophomore year. His cousin, Ethan Kohl, has thrown for almost 1,300 yards through six games and has been kept upright by Kapidis and the rest of the line. Should this one come down to the wire, as the last three meetings have been decided by a possession or less, the Boilers know they can rely on trusty kicker Tyler Lamie, who buried all six extra points last week. The red side of the Southwest Suburban Conference has been one of the state’s strongest divisions this season, and both of these teams are a big reason why.

Pick: Bradley-Bourbonnais 31, Lincoln-Way West 28

<strong>Bloom (3-3) at (6A-2)Kankakee (6-0)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: QB Larenz Walters, DL Michael Washington

Preview: The 2023 Kays are beginning to rival the 2021 team for the most impressive regular season in school history, sitting undefeated through two-thirds of the season. Walters has had a renaissance in his second season under center, clearly demonstrating a solid relationship with head coach Miles Osei and taking total control of an offense with speed to burn and a 46.7 points per game scoring average. The defense is dominant as well, allowing just seven points per game. While the entire cast of two-year starting linebackers is around and the speedy secondary commands a lot of attention, that defensive intensity starts up front for the Kays.

Pick: Kankakee 49, Bloom 7

<strong>Chicago Christian (3-3) at Bishop McNamara (3-3)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: LB/OL Tucker Inman, WR/RB/DB Parker Wolf

Preview: Both of these programs are looking to add another playoff appearance to their resumes, and both of them know this matchup could very well determine their postseason fates this fall. The Fightin’ Irish need a win this week or next week at Hope Academy to stay in striking distance ahead of their finale against St. Edward and would prefer to start shooting for 6-3. Jaydon Wright continues to be the focal point of the offense, but Wolf being able to get going in compliment to his classmate is what gets this offense to the next level. The Knights keep themselves relatively balanced offensively, meaning Inman and the linebackers will have to be stout against both the run and pass.

Pick: Bishop McNamara 28, Chicago Christian 21

<strong>Reed-Custer (2-4) at Manteno (3-3)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: Reed-Custer — OL/DL Matt Gereaux, WR/DB Colin Monroe; Manteno — QB Connor Harrod, LB/WR Kade Kasiewicz

Preview: Another week, another presumably-intense battle with playoff implications in the Illinois Central Eight Conference. The Comets need to win out to qualify for a spot while the Panthers need this week’s game and an upset win against Wilmington or Coal City in the next two weeks. The Comets will look for their ground game to travel well, with Gereaux and company up front paving the way for Rex Pfeifer and the super senior season he’s having. Kasiewicz and his 94 total tackles are 60 more than any other Panther defender and he’ll surely lead the charge trying to stop Pfeifer. Harrod continues growing as a quarterback in his sophomore year, and he’ll lean on depth at the receiver and running back spots.

Pick: Manteno 34, Reed-Custer 33

<strong>Peotone (3-3) at Streator (2-4)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: WR/LB Rorey Hart, OL/DL Landen Hamm

Preview: The Blue Devils snapped a two-game losing streak with a statement-making 47-15 win over Manteno in the Rumble on Route 50 last week, and now the team is looking to finish strong and carry momentum into the postseason, facing opponents with a combined four wins for their final three games. The Blue Devils don’t pass much, but have thrown it more with new quarterback Ruben Velasco than they usually do, and Hart is the primary benefactor on the perimeter. But he’s equally effective defensively, one of just two Peotone players with a sack, along with Chris Pagliarulo. Whether it’s paving a way for the run game or making plays defensively, as he leads all Peotone linemen with 27 tackles, Hamm’s play up front sets the tone for the ‘Tone.

Pick: Peotone 35, Streator 14

<strong>Herscher (1-5) at Lisle (1-5)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: RB/CB Alek Draper, DL Quintin Strahan

Preview: A week after picking up their first win in convincing fashion at Streator, the Tigers were brought back to earth with a 49-0 loss to mighty Wilmington and will look to rebuild some of the momentum they garnered two weeks ago. Draper has been one of the Illinois Central Eight’s biggest sophomore revelations this season, and if the Tigers leave Lisle with a win Friday, he’ll likely have found the endzone at least once. Strahan tallied double-digit tackles last week and is part of a pretty formidable defensive line that will look to disrupt the Lions’ ground game. If they can stop Lisle’s run game and get their own going to compliment Tanner Jones and a budding passing game, Herscher could be back on the winning side this week.

Pick: Herscher 28, Lisle 14

<strong>(2A-10)Momence (6-0) at Bismarck-Henning (4-2)</strong>

Game time: 1 p.m. Saturday

Players to watch: WR/DB Eddie Ferreira, RB/LB Terence Autman

Preview: One has to go back all the way to Week 1 to find the last time Momence won a game by less than two scores, but coach Wayne Walker and his troops know that this week’s road trip to Bismarck could potentially provide a challenge and very easily turn into a shootout between two lethal offenses. Autman went over 150 yards and found the endzone thrice in last week’s statement of a win over Salt Fork and will look to get going again Saturday. Ferreira has emerged alongside Brogan Halpin to give Erick Castillo yet another talented receiver to get the ball to in open space. The difference in Saturday’s game could be on the defensive end, where Momence has held its opponent to a touchdown or less four times this season.

Pick: Momence 35, Bismarck-Henning 20

<strong>Hoopeston (2-4) at Central (2-4)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: OL/DE Logan Fritz, WR/CB Maddex Miner

Preview: The Comets have only missed three postseasons since Brian Spooner became head coach in 1998, and if they want to keep it that way they’ll need to finish their final third of the regular season with wins across the board, starting with this week’s home game against the Cornjerkers. Miner isn’t just an important receiver and defensive back, but he’s one of the senior leaders of this team, as is Fritz. There aren’t a whole lot of seniors on this year’s team, which means the few there are will be that much more vital in not just their own play, but as an extension of the coaching staff and getting the most out of their younger teammates.

Pick: Central 28, Hoopeston 20

<strong>Iroquois West (2-4) at Oakwood (4-2)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: RB/DB Julian Melgoza, QB/LB CJ Perzee

Preview: The Raiders kept their playoff hopes alive with a 35-0 shutout over Georgetown-Ridge Farm last week, and as they look to game two of their required four-game season-ending win streak for a spot in the postseason field, they figure to see a stiffer challenge from an Oakwood program accustomed to being a top challenger in the Vermilion Valley Football Conference. Melgoza went over the century mark and scored twice last week, and his emergence in the backfield will be a welcome compliment to the likes of Christian Gaytan. Oakwood has won four of its last five games and scored at least 28 points in each of those five tilts, and while the Iroquois West defense will look to limit the Comets’ offensive output, they also know they may need to air it out themselves to keep pace.

Pick: Oakwood 35, Iroquois West 27

<strong>Watseka (1-5) at Westville (5-1)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: OL/DL Clay Smith, RB/DB Aidan Morris

Preview: The Warriors are out of postseason contention with five losses on the year, but expect nothing less from their senior class than a top-notch effort to go out on over the final three weeks. Smith is an unquestioned leader of the group and anchor in both lines while Morris has been perhaps the team’s biggest playmaker behind Smith and the offensive line. Their work is certainly cut out for them against a Westville squad that has scored 49 points apiece in its last three games, all wins by at least 21 points.

Pick: Westville 35, Watseka 14

<strong>South Beloit (5-1) at Milford-Cissna Park (4-2)</strong>

Game time: 2 p.m. Saturday

Players to watch: QB/DB Gavin Schunke, LB Mario Martinez

Preview: The Bearcats had their most fruitful offensive outing of the year in last week’s 70-21 win over St. Anne, a game in which Schunke threw five touchdowns, including four to Caleb Clutteur, the second time the combo connected for four scores in a game. Tyler Neukomm and the M-CP rushing attack has been one of 8-Man football’s most lethal across the state the past two seasons, and if the passing game can consistently click alongside Neukomm, the Bearcats will be legitimate title contenders. South Beloit has its hat in the state title contention ring as well, averaging 50 points per game and eager to right the ship after its first loss of the year to St. Thomas More last week.

Pick: Milford-Cissna Park 48, South Beloit 44

<strong>Schlarman (1-5) at St. Anne (1-5)</strong>

Game time: 6 p.m. Thursday

Players to watch: LB/RB Elijah Van Scyoc, QB/DB Grant Pomaranski

Preview: It’s homecoming in St. Anne, where the Cardinals are preparing for their first homecoming football game since 1977. Their depth has been tested and then some, as several youngsters have been thrust into big roles over the past few weeks. Van Scyoc, a freshman, seemed to answer that challenge at linebacker with a team-high seven tackles at Milford-Cissna Park last week, and will look to help lead the defensive charge again. Pomaranski led a couple impressive drives last week, especially when he was able to find Quinton Thompsen out of the backfield and the tandem of Pomaranski and Thompsen could churn out yards on the ground. If they can get a little healthier and continue progressing, the Cardinals could be celebrating homecoming in winning fashion.

Pick: St. Anne 35, Schlarman 22