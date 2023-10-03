ROUNDUP: Beecher boys team, boys and girls individuals advance to golf state; B-B volleyball bests Manteno

BOYS GOLF

IHSA Class 1A Bishop McNamara Sectional

Beecher advanced to state with a second-place finish at sectionals with a team score of 324. Watseka placed eighth with a team score of 353, which was 37 points shy of sectional winner North Shore Country Day.

Jackson Reece led the Bobcats with a 78. Jack Hayhurst added an 80, and Andrew Hering tallied an 81. Brandon Moffitt shot an 85.

Austin Marcier paced the Warriors with an 81 followed by teammates, Mason Gaylen (89), Hagen Hoy (90) and Brayden Ketchum (93).

Grant Park’s Trey Boecker won the individual sectional championship with a 72 to advance to state as an individual.

Bishop McNamara’s Eamon O’Brien fired a 77 to advance to state as an individual. Johannes Peddinghaus shot a 92 to end his season at sectionals.

Iroquois West had one individual compete at sectionals. Tyler Read carded an 80.

Wilmington also had an individual participate at sectionals. Aaron Burkey shot a 99 to end his season at sectionals.

Momence had one individual compete at sectionals. Calvin Bishir shot a 111.

IHSA Class 3A Pekin Sectional

Bradley-Bourbonnais and Kankakee each had individuals end their seasons at sectionals.

Paul Azzarelli paced the Kays with an area-best 80. Tyler Bayston shot a 92.

Alex Mann fired a team-best 84 to pace the Boilermakers. Jarret Woolman carded a 101.

IHSA Class 2A Peoria Sectional

Coal City had two golfers conclude their seasons at sectionals.

Ryland Megyeri ended his season with an 86 to pace the Coalers. Ethan Bach finished with a card of 94.

IHSA Class 2A Lemont Sectional

Peotone had two golfers participate at sectionals as individuals.

Jake Eaheart and Joe Hasse each fired 87s to end their seasons for the Blue Devils.

GIRLS GOLF

IHSA Class 1A Pontiac Sectional

Peoria Notre Dame claimed the sectional championship with a first-place team score of 338 points. Bishop McNamara paced the area teams with a seventh-place finish (405), followed by Watseka in 10th (452) and Coal City in 11th (454).

The Fightin’ Irish’s season concluded at sectionals after none of their golfers advanced to state as individuals. Cassidy Novak paced McNamara with a 98. Lia Coy added a 99, and Delaney Kuntz shot a 101. Lydia Nugent chipped in a 107.

The Warriors’ season also came to an end at sectionals. Layla Holohan recorded a team-best 112 to pace Watseka. Rennah Barrett contributed a 121, which was two strokes better than teammate Kyah Westerfield. Emma Hasbargen tallied a 132.

The Coalers’ season finished their season at sectionals as a team. Kylee Kennell fired an area-best 93 to lead the Coalers and advance to state as an individual. Dakota Club added a 112, and Emma Varnak shot a 121. Madi Petersen chipped in a 128.

Beecher’s Makenzie Krupa concluded her season at sectionals with a card of 102. Krupa’s teammate Samantha Loftin carded a 141.

Grant Park’s Kennedy Marcotte shot a 111 to conclude her season at sectionals. Marcotte’s teammate Cheyenne Hayes shot a 120.

St. Anne’s Alexis Schultz tallied a 118 to end her individual season at sectionals. Andie Zeedyk contributed a 118 to end her season.

IHSA Class 2A Normal Community West Sectional

Bradley-Bourbonnais had three individuals end their seasons at sectionals. Madelyn Duchene paced the Boilermakers with an 89, followed by teammates Gabby Hubbs (90) and Kate Cailteux (95).

High school VOLLEYBALL

BBCHS 2, Manteno 1

Bradley-Bourbonnais claimed a 25-15, 29-31, 25-10 third-set tiebreaker win against Manteno. Emmerson Longtin led the Boilermakers with nine kills, nine digs, one assist and an ace. Ana Pignatiello added seven kills, three digs and two aces. Sydney Curtis had nine assists, three digs and one ace.

Maddie Gesky paced the Panthers with seven kills, one block and one dig. Brynn Nikonchuk had three blocks, two kills and one ace. Kaylee Boudreau chipped in a team-high 13 digs.

Herscher 2, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0

Herscher earned its eighth straight win with a 25-17, 25-22 straight-set win to improve to 12-11 on the season. Laney Rogers led the Tigers with six digs and five aces. Kennedi Huston added seven assists, five kills and three aces. Ayla Summers totaled seven digs, three kills and two aces. Kayla Scanlon had three kills.

Milford 2, Hoopeston 0

Milford improved its record to 17-3 overall with a 25-18, 25-20 two-set win. Anna McEwen led the Bearcats with 12 digs and 11 kills. Hunter Mowrey tallied nine assists and six kills.

Watseka 2, St. Anne 0

Watseka earned a 25-8, 25-14 two-set win to improve to 19-6 overall. Lauren Tegtmeyer led the Warriors with four aces and three kills. Brianna Denault added 10 digs, which was six more digs than teammate Maya Machev. Gracie Yates chipped in a team-high seven assists.

Beecher 2, Peotone 0

Beecher picked up a 25-9, 25-22, two-set win in a nonconference match against the Blue Devils. No individual stats were available for the Bobcats.

Ella Stupegia paced the Blue Devils with six points and two aces. Mia Connolley added five kills, and Allie Werner had six assists and one block.

Woodland 2, Gardner-South Wilmington 1

G-SW suffered a 21-25, 25-20, 17-25 third-set tiebreaker defeat. Maddie Olson paced the Panthers with six aces, four kills, two blocks and an ace. Eva Henderson tallied 10 kills and 10 digs. Addison Fair recorded 14 digs, five kills and three blocks.

Seneca 2, Wilmington 1

Wilmington fell 25-19, 19-25, 19-25 to Seneca. Rachel Smith paced the Wildcats with nine kills, 12 digs, two aces and one block. Lexi Liaromatis added 12 digs and an ace. Emma Grace Strong had 12 assists to reach the 500 career-assist mark.

BOYS SOCCER

Bishop McNamara 5, Marian Catholic 4

Carter Levesque led the Fightin’ Irish with two goals and one assist. Juan Torres contributed two goals, and Rafa Medina had one goal. Damian Jaimes chipped in an assist and Juan Torres recorded five saves.

Coal City 3, Manteno 2

Timi Shabani, Trey Buck and Gavin Parks each scored one goal to collectively lead the Coalers past the Panthers. Julian Micetich and Creed Macaluso each had one assist. Carter Nicholson tallied 11 saves in net.

No individual stats were available for Manteno.

St. Jospeh-Ogden 5, Watseka 1

Narciso Solorzano paced the Warriors with an unassisted goal.

GIRLS TENNIS

Danville 8, Watseka 1

Moriah Pueschell and Sarah Parsons picked up a doubles victory in No. 1 doubles to help pace the Warriors.