KCC baseball to kick off alumni weekend with jersey retirement for Post

The official start of the college baseball season might not be for a few months still, but local college baseball action will be at a fall fever pitch this weekend.

The Kankakee Community College baseball team will host Olivet Nazarene University in an exhibition game at 3 p.m. at KCC on Friday but not before the Cavaliers kick off their alumni baseball weekend with a special ceremony.

Beginning at 2 p.m., the Cavaliers will hold a retirement reception for Todd Post, who retired as the school’s baseball coach and athletic director at the end of last year. Post will be presented with a framed jersey of his, as his jersey will be retired by the school with a 2:45 p.m. ceremony before the 3 p.m. game against Olivet.

In 22 seasons as the KCC baseball coach, Post won more than 900 games, including the 2017 NJCAA Division II World Series before his retirement after the 2023 season.

Current baseball coach and athletic director Bryce Shafer was the assistant under Post in both roles before his promotion, jobs he took shortly after retiring from professional baseball as a pitcher in the Chicago Cubs farm system.

“It’s really the least I could do for him,” Shafer said of the ceremony for Post. “He took a chance on me, coming off of pro ball and not really knowing what I wanted to do, and he got me out there and re-instilled that love of baseball for me.”

Friday’s festivities are just the start of the weekend for KCC baseball. Their alumni golf outing will begin with an 11 a.m. lunch and 12 p.m. shotgun start at the Kankakee Elks Country Club.

Sunday will be the school’s alumni game for former players. After a 10:30 a.m. batting practice, KCC baseball alumni will face off at 12 p.m. at the school’s baseball field. Fans are permitted to attend.

“That was one thing coming in — I want to make sure to get the alumni involved as much as possible,” Shafer said. “I thought a full weekend would be fun to get together, watch us play, hang out and golf Saturday and then Sunday, get out and play a little game.”