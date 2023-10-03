FOOTBALL: Bradley-Bourbonnais joins area schools in AP Poll rankings

After knocking on the door for the first two-thirds of the season, the Bradley-Bourbonnais football team now is recognized as one of the best in Illinois this season.

The Boilermakers entered the IHSA Class 7A AP Poll for the first time this season, coming in this week at the 10th spot in the class. They’re one of five area teams ranked in this week’s polls.

Kankakee (6-0) kept its No. 2 ranking behind East St. Louis in Class 6A. Coal City (5-1) has emerged back in the Top 10 in Class 4A after winning its fifth straight game, tied with Mt. Zion for the 10th spot. Wilmington (5-1) rose a spot to third in Class 3A, and Momence (6-0) kept its spot at 10th in Class 2A.

<strong>Class 8A</strong>

<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>

1. Loyola (11) (6-0) 128 1

2. Lincoln-Way East (2) (6-0) 119 2

3. York (6-0) 104 3

4. Barrington (6-0) 84 4

5. Maine South (5-1) 82 5

6. Naperville Central (5-1) 50 9

7. Palatine (4-2) 45 6

8. Huntley (5-1) 29 NR

8. Gurnee Warren (4-2) 29 10

10. Oswego (5-1) 22 NR

Others receiving votes: South Elgin 8, Aurora West 7, Belleville East 4, Stevenson 2, Minooka 2.

<strong>Class 7A</strong>

<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>

1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (13) (6-0) 130 1

2. Hersey (6-0) 109 2

3. Batavia (5-1) 103 3

4. Normal Community (6-0) 91 4

5. Edwardsville (6-0) 67 7

6. Quincy (6-0) 49 8

7. Downers North (5-1) 47 6

8. Chicago (St. Rita) (4-2) 46 5

9. Hononegah (6-0) 34 10

<strong>10. Bradley-Bourbonnais (5-1) 20 NR</strong>

Others receiving votes: Brother Rice 5, Lincoln Way West 5, St. Charles North 4, Lincoln-Way Central 3, Maine West 2.

<strong>Class 6A</strong>

<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>

1. East St. Louis (10) (4-2) 127 1

<strong>2. Kankakee (3) (6-0) 114 2</strong>

3. Washington (5-1) 95 4

4. Geneva (5-1) 85 3

5. Lake Zurich (5-1) 71 6

6. Cary-Grove (5-1) 69 5

7. Dunlap (6-0) 46 7

8. Normal West (5-1) 45 9

9. Belvidere North (5-1) 29 10

10. Providence (4-2) 18 NR

Others receiving votes: Oak Park (Fenwick) 9, Libertyville 3, Lemont 2, Crete-Monee 1, Wauconda 1.

<strong>Class 5A</strong>

<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>

1. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (12) (6-0) 129 1

2. Sycamore (1) (6-0) 118 2

3. Carmel (5-1) 81 4

4. Chicago (Morgan Park) (5-1) 77 3

5. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (5-1) 57 5

6. Glenbard South (6-0) 54 7

7. Antioch (6-0) 41 8

8. Peoria (4-2) 36 6

9. Morton (6-0) 35 NR

10. St. Francis Wheaton (6-0) 33 10

Others receiving votes: Joliet Catholic 29, Mahomet-Seymour 18, Highland 4, Country Club Hills (Hillcrest) 2, LaGrange Park (Nazareth) 1.

<strong>Class 4A</strong>

<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>

1. Rochester (11) (6-0) 128 1

2. Morris (2) (6-0) 117 3

3. IC Catholic (5-1) 93 2

4. Murphysboro (6-0) 75 8

5. Rockford Boylan (5-1) 59 5

6. St. Laurence (5-1) 56 10

7. Richmond-Burton (5-1) 50 4

8. Wheaton Academy (5-1) 28 NR

9. Dixon (6-0) 22 NR

<strong>10. Coal City (5-1) 20 NR</strong>

(tie) Mt. Zion (5-1) 20 6

Others receiving votes: Carterville 17, Breese Central 10, Peoria Notre Dame 6, Geneseo 6, Harrisburg 3, Normal University 3.

<strong>Class 3A</strong>

<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>

1. Byron (13) (6-0) 130 1

2. Princeton (5-1) 102 3

<strong>3. Wilmington (5-1) 99 4</strong>

4. Montini (5-1) 88 2

5. Roxana (6-0) 69 8

6. Williamsville (5-1) 58 9

7. DuQuoin (6-0) 41 10

8. St. Joseph-Ogden (4-2) 34 5

9. Greenville (6-0) 26 NR

10. Stanford Olympia (4-2) 23 6

Others receiving votes: Durand-Pecatonica 20, Mt. Carmel 20, Chicago (Phillips) 5.

<strong>Class 2A</strong>

<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>

1. Maroa-Forsyth (13) (6-0) 130 1

2. Downs Tri-Valley (6-0) 109 2

3. Bloomington Central Catholic (6-0) 98 4

4. Seneca (6-0) 91 3

5. Knoxville (6-0) 75 5

6. Shelbyville (6-0) 53 7

7. Johnston City (6-0) 52 6

8. Athens (5-1) 26 8

9. Rockridge (5-1) 25 9

<strong>10. Momence (6-0) 23 10</strong>

Others receiving votes: Farmington 17, Breese Mater Dei 10, Woodstock Marian 4, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2.

<strong>Class 1A</strong>

<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>

1. Lena-Winslow (14) (6-0) 140 1

2. Forreston (6-0) 120 2

3. Camp Point Central (6-0) 107 3

4. Morrison (6-0) 94 4

5. Greenfield-Northwestern (6-0) 73 5

6. Althoff Catholic (5-1) 67 6

7. Sterling (Newman Central Catholic) (5-1) 41 7

8. Stark County (6-0) 23 NR

9. Kewanee -Annawan-Wethersfield (5-1) 19 10

10. Hope Academy (5-1) 18 NR

(tie) Fulton (4-2) 18 9

Others receiving votes: Aurora Christian 15, LeRoy 14, Casey-Westfield 14, Sesser (S.-Valier) 5, Hardin (Calhoun) 1, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 1.