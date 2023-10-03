2-Minute Drill: Just imagine

Picture it with me. A somewhat chilly Friday night in November. While a majority of the IHSA postseason football games are held on Saturday afternoons and evenings, particularly due to the far travels teams traditionally make in the playoffs, one postseason matchup pits a pair of county rivals together — Kankakee and Bradley-Bourbonnais.

As recently as a year ago, that idea seemed silly. While the IHSA playoff classifications are always fluid — the top 256 teams in the state based on record and then opponent’s wins are taken and divided into eight 32-team fields — the Kays have firmly been in Class 5A and Bradley-Bourbonnais in Class 7A for the better part of two decades.

But in the most recent <a href="https://www.ihsa.org/data/fb/outlook.htm" target="_blank">IHSA playoff outlook</a>, the chance is quite real that the two biggest schools in Kankakee County will be upper-tier teams in the Class 6A field. While an enrollment bump has the Kays squarely in the Class 6A field, as the No. 1 overall seed even, the Boilermakers are currently the smallest team in the Class 7A field. The Class 6A field spans from IHSA enrollment numbers 1386.5-1877.5. Bradley-Bourbonnais and Argo both have the same enrollment number of 1877.5. <strong>Editor’s note:</strong> <em>IHSA enrollments are calculated by averaging a school’s enrollment for the previous two years.</em>

Both teams have already reached the five necessary wins for playoff qualification, as the Kays are a perfect 6-0 and Bradley-Bourbonnais sits at 5-1. If both teams continue their successful regular seasons, it would take at least a round or two before the teams met up. But just imagine if they did.

The former South Inter-Conference Association rivals did routine battles from 1983, when Eastridge and Westview merged into Kankakee, until the current nonconference version of the rivalry has been on hold since a 15-8 Bradley-Bourbonnais victory in 2018.

It’s been 30 years since both teams won at least seven games, something both teams are currently on pace for. An entire generation has yet to witness both teams have success at this level in the same season, with the IHSA’s enrollment stars potentially aligning to allow the area to see this rivalry renewed at the absolute perfect time — while both programs are shining.

Neither team made the playoffs the last time these two All-City foes met in 2018. Last fall and 2016 are the only two times they’ve mad ethe playoffs in the same season in the past decade. And now, both programs are enjoying some of the best regular seasons in each school’s history.

Imagine the two teams taking advantage of the short travel and hogging the Friday night postseason spotlight. Imagine the potent Bradley-Bourbonnais offense being challenged by Kankakee’s dominant defense. Imagine the excitement that would fill the county for not just the week leading up to the game, but the weeks, months and even years of talk about that night long after it happens.

The two All-City rivals, plus Bishop McNamara, have tapered off their action in the primary sports of basketball and football in recent years. What better way to reignite the matchup than deep in the playoffs?

<strong>Quick Recap</strong>

Here are the area’s scores from Week 6:

<ul><li>(6A-2)Kankakee 57, Rich Township 7</li><li>(7A-RV)Bradley-Bourbonnais 42, Andrew 31</li><li>(4A-RV)Wheaton Academy 51, Bishop McNamara 0</li><li>(3A-4)Wilmington 49, Herscher 0</li><li>Peotone 47, Manteno 15</li><li>(4A-RV)Coal City 35, Reed-Custer 6</li><li>(2A-10)Momence 32, (1A-RV)Salt Fork 7</li><li>(2A-RV)Westville 49, Central 19</li><li>Iroquois West 35, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0</li><li>Bismarck-Henning 48, Watseka 0</li><li>Milford-Cissna Park 70, St. Anne 21</li></ul>

<strong>Small slice of history</strong>

The area saw its first-ever all-local 8-Man football matchup Saturday afternoon, a 70-21 Milford-Cissna Park victory over St. Anne. The Cardinals are in their first season of Illinois 8-Man Football Association action after bringing their football program back after nearly 50 years away, and in my postgame interview with Bearcats head coach Clint Schwartz, he pointed out that the St. Anne community is getting more than just a football team with its return to the gridiron.

He noted that the Cardinals celebrate homecoming this week, meaning they’ll have their homecoming football game this week as well. The players on the field aren’t the only ones enjoying all that comes with a football team. The cheerleading team gets another season of sideline action in. Students have another team to cheer for. There’s more cause for celebration.

They may be 1-5 and battling the injury bug, that one win so far is one more win than the team had in the past 46 years, and even more than the last football team had in 1977. And the wins are far from the most important part of St. Anne’s football season.

<strong>More than football</strong>

It’s unfathomable to imagine what the Peotone football program has felt in the recent weeks, and the Blue Devils’ two-game losing streak they brought into last Friday’s Rumble on Route 50 against Manteno was the least of their troubles.

Former Blue Devil football player and state qualifying wrestler Alex Cardenas, a 2023 graduate, was killed in a car accident last month, a pain that has been felt throughout the Peotone community and surrounding communities as well.

The teams’ next two games after his death Sept. 9 were against the top two teams in the Illinois Central Eight Conference, Wilmington and Coal City. The Blue Devils lost those two tilts by a combined 72-21 margin, Peotone kept itself in the thick of the postseason hunt with a dominant 47-15 homecoming win over Manteno.

Winning a football game isn’t going to bring Cardenas back. Nothing will. But for a brief moment, the folks in Peotone were able to enjoy a wonderful weekend, and I’m sure they felt the presence of their former teammate warmly embracing them.

<strong>A cause for celebration</strong>

Bradley-Bourbonnais football games have seen more celebrations than any other happening this fall. Whether it’s been honoring head coach Mike Kohl and his claim to the program’s all-time wins record, inducting a new hall of fame class at the school or the emotional ceremony in which the stadium was officially renamed after longtime coach and teacher Doug “Barc” Barclay, there’s been something going on at seemingly every Bradley-Bourbonnais home game.

That continued last Friday before the Boilers’ 42-31 win over Andrew. Not only was it homecoming, but the school also spent all weekend celebrating 50 years of girls sports at the school. Members of the first-ever girls sports teams at Bradley-Bourbonnais in the 1973-74 school year were recognized before the school’s volleyball game Thursday and football game Friday, and current girls student-athletes were able to speak with several of those players and take in the history behind 50 years of progress in the auditorium Friday.

It’s wild now to think back to that first year of girls sports, where all six teams had to share one set of generic uniforms. While Title IX was a step in the right direction 51 years ago, it set the stage for even more progress to come in the past half-century.

“They were true pioneers, and not all of them knew that at the time,” former Bradley-Bourbonnais volleyball and softball coach Darla Moldenhauer told me of those original Boiler girls student-athletes. “They were just girls that wanted to play sports.”

Those women were the ones who allowed those who have come after them to enjoy the successes they had, not just at Bradley-Bourbonnais, and not just in terms of high school sports, but for equality for women everywhere. Those moments and those people deserve to be celebrated and recognized, and I feel very fortunate to have been able to take in some of the magical moments that unfolded at Bradley-Bourbonnais last week.

Here are the top individual passing, rushing and receiving performances from the area in Week 6.

<p dir="ltr">PASSING

<p dir="ltr">E. Kohl, BB: 22-31, 293 yards, 2 TDs; rushing TD

<p dir="ltr">Er. Castillo, Mom: 15-21, 207 yards

<p dir="ltr">Harrod, Man: 6-17, 128 yards, TD, 2 INTs

<p dir="ltr">Schunke, MCP: 10-12, 121 yards, 5 TDs; 86 rushing yards

<p dir="ltr">Reardon, RC: 14-25, 91 yards; 49 rushing yards, TD

<p dir="ltr"><strong>RUSHING</strong>

<p dir="ltr">Rivera, Peo: 192 yards, 3 TDs, receiving TD

<p dir="ltr">T. Neukomm, MCP: 191 yards, 2 TDs

<p dir="ltr">Te. Autman, Mom: 157 yards, 3 TDs

<p dir="ltr">Benson, CC: 148 yards, 3 TDs

<p dir="ltr">Farrell, Wil: 125 yards, TD

<p dir="ltr"><strong>RECEIVING</strong>

<p dir="ltr">Clutteur, MCP: 92 yards, 4 TDs; INT TD

<p dir="ltr">Bender, BB: 81 yards, TD

<p dir="ltr">Allen, BB: 74 yards

<p dir="ltr">C. Kohl, BB: 69 yards, TD

<p dir="ltr">McCullough, Man: 65 yards