ROUNDUP: Kankakee boys soccer earn shutout win over Thornton; Watseka kicks past McNamara

(Friday) BOYS SOCCER

Kankakee 1, Thornton 0

Ricardo Cruz recorded a goal off an assist by Joseph Andrade to help lead the Kays. Erick Espitia-Gutierrez grabbed 11 saves to earn the clean sheet.

(Saturday) BOYS SOCCER

Watseka 6, Bishop McNamara 2

Narciso Solorzano exploded for six goals to help lead the Warriors. Owen Avelar added a team-high three assists, which was two more assists Aaron Greene and David Bell. Drake Potter hauled in eight saves.

Damien James and Carter Levesque each had a goal to collectively pace the Fightin’ Irish. Michael Brieske had six saves and Diego Perez chipped in one assist.