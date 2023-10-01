FOOTBALL: M-CP downs St. Anne in first all-local 8-Man football game

MILFORD — With five minutes left in the first quarter of Milford-Cissna Park’s home football game against St. Anne Saturday, the Bearcats held a slight 8-7 lead, but they’d just allowed the visiting Cardinals to put together a scoring drive and were lacking the big-play power they usually storm out of the gates with.

Bearcats coach Clint Schwartz rallied his troops together prior to receiving the kickoff after that St. Anne score and challenged his team, and they couldn’t have responded more.

The Bearcats went on to score 40 unanswered points, as Gavin Schunke threw four of his five touchdown passes to Caleb Clutteur and Tyler Neukomm ran for 191 of the team’s 366 rushing yards in a 70-21 Milford-Cissna Park victory.

“You can’t take care of everyone else’s problems, you just have to worry about yourself,” Schwartz said the message to his team was after that first Cardinals scoring drive. “There were just some mistakes from the guys who returned from last year, but they responded and stepped up, and that’s good to see.

“I’m just really proud of our guys.”

The Bearcats improved to 4-2 on the year while the Cardinals fell to 1-5 in a meeting between the area’s two 8-Man football teams, the first-ever meeting between Daily Journal area opponents on an 8-Man field after St. Anne brought football back for the first time since 1977 and joined the Illinois 8-Man Football Association this season.

For St. Anne coach Alan Rood, the chance for his first-year Cardinals program to come and take on a program with pedigree such as the Bearcats, the first-ever I8FA state champions in 2018, gave his team something to strive for.

“Clint and his team, they’re doing a great job,” Rood said. “They’re coached up and it’s something we can shoot for, to hopefully do the same kind of thing with the St. Anne Cardinals, and start up that type of tradition.”

Schunke found Clutteur for their first of four touchdown connections on the team’s first drive, a 13-yard score, and after Quinton Thompsen got St. Anne on the board with a nifty 26-yard touchdown run, the pair connected for their second score of the quarter from seven yards out in the final seconds of the frame.

Lifelong friends who grew up across the street from one another, Schunke and Clutteur have shown incredible rapport, connecting for three or more touchdowns three times in six games this fall, while Clutteur also serves as a vital part of the team’s running game from his tight end position.

“We grew up together and being on the second team together last year really helped us, and I know he’s a really good athlete,” Schunke said of his trusty tight end. “... He’s really valuable to us. He’s a big part in our run game, our pass game and is just great overall.”

The teams traded fourth-down stops to open the second quarter, and it began to appear as if the Cardinals, who entered the game missing leading rusher and receiver Chris Link, quarterback/linebacker Deion Fifer and wide receiver/defensive back Jordan Davis, were going to keep it close with one of the state’s top programs.

But the Bearcats began to find big plays in the final handful of minutes in the half. Schunke hit Jream Renteria over the top for a 26-yard touchdown pass with 4:25 until halftime. Neukomm busted free from seven yards out three minutes later, and two plays after he picked off Grant Pomaranski, Schunke hit Clutteur for the third time in the half for a 30-yard score with 26 seconds left in the second.

“We had a lot of freshmen and sophomores out there, but that’s alright; you’ve just gotta go out and play football and do your best,” Rood said. “I felt like in the first half we were in it until the end of the second quarter, when we let up the big plays.

“They have good players, but we have some good stuff too, and time and experience will help us.”

Schunke and Clutteur connected again for a 21-yard strike on the opening drive of the third before Neukomm’s second score of the day came from 27 yards out a drive later.

Neukomm was the lone offensive starter back from last year’s team and has been able to see his teammates developing around him as the year has gone on.

“They’ve really learned a lot and are getting a lot better, especially the O-Line,” Neukomm said.

The Cardinals got another Thompsen touchdown, a 12-yard reception from Pomaranski. The Bearcats responded with a 2-yard score from Cohen Cheever before Dierks Neukomm recovered a fumble for a score and Clutteur took an interception back. St. Anne’s Ben Haprster broke a 43-yard touchdown run in the closing seconds.

As the Bearcats have been instrumental in helping get the I8FA off the ground after its 2018 inception, Schwartz has loved seeing the league’s growth from six founding members to the 28 8-Man teams across the state in 2023.

“I know the scoreboard didn’t go in St. Anne’s favor today, but they have a bunch of kids out for football,” Schwartz said. “I know they’ve had co-ops and stuff … but to see all those kids getting to wear St. Anne colors on the other sideline is really special, and I hope it doesn’t get overlooked by people.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Schunke went 10-for-12 passing for 121 yards and five scores to go along with 86 rushing yards. Clutteur caught eight of those balls for 92 yards and four scores. Renteria had a 24-yard touchdown. Tyler Neukomm had 191 yards and two scores on 13 carries.

Thompsen ran for 66 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries and had a pair of catches for 31 yards and a touchdown. Pomaranski went 4-for-8 for 47 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Harpster had a 44-yard touchdown run.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Cardinals host Schlarman Thursday at 6 p.m. Milford-Cissna Park will host South Beloit at 2 p.m. Saturday.