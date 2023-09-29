FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Kankakee stays rolling; Coal City soars past Reed-Custer

(6A-2)Kankakee 54, Rich Township 7

No individual stats were available for the Kays, who have allowed a touchdown or less in their past five games and scored at least 40 points in their past four games.

Kankakee (6-0) will host Bloom at 7 p.m. Friday.

(4A-RV)Coal City 35, Reed-Custer 6

Landin Benson totaled 148 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries to help lead the Coalers’ rushing attack. Austin Davy added a 4-yard touchdown run. Gavin Carpenter contributed 23 rushing yards on five carries as well as 13 total tackles. Creide Skubic chipped in a pick-six.

Reed-Custer totaled 192 yards of offense, but only managed to get into the endzone one time against Coal City. Jacob Reardon completed 14-of-25 passes for 91 yards while adding 13 carries for 49 yards and a score on the ground to help pace the Comets. Rex Pfeifer added 20 rushes for 69 yards. Collin Monroe grabbed four receptions for a team-high 43 receiving yards. Landen Robinson had 22 yards on four catches.

Coal City (5-1) will host Wilmington (5-1) and Reed-Custer (2-4) will travel to Manteno (3-3) at 7 p.m. Friday.

(3A-4)Wilmington 49, Herscher 0

Kyle Farrell totaled 125 yards and a score on just six carries to help lead the Wildcats. Hunter Osipavicius added four rushes for 85 yards and a touchdown. Braeden Anderson had six carries for 57 yards and two touchdowns. Ryan Kettmann tallied 37 yards and a touchdown. Jake Castle finished with 30 rushing yards and a touchdown on five attempts.

Tanner Jones completed 7-of-20 passes for 74 yards and a pick to pace the Tigers on offense. Kenneth Royal tallied 12 rushes for nine yards. Adin Morrical had a 36-yard reception and Jarrett Waker chipped in two catches for 32 yards.

Wilmington (5-1) will head to Coal City (5-1) and Herscher (1-5) will travel to Lisle Friday, both at 7 p.m.

Westville 49, Central 19

Ethan Faulkner paced the Comets with 85 yards and a touchdown on a team-high 20 carries. Maddex Miner contributed two rushes for 23 yards and a score to go along with four catches for nine yards. Peyton Chandler had four receptions for 40 yards. Aidan Podowicz had 58 passing yards and 13 rushing yards and a score on the ground.

Central (2-4) will host Hoopeston at 7 p.m. Friday.

Wheaton Academy 51, Bishop McNamara 0

The Fightin’ Irish were shut out for the second time in as many meetings with Wheaton Academy. Jaydon Wright had 53 yards on 11 carries and a team-high 10 receiving yards. Gavin Antons was 5-for-9 for 28 yards. Ian Irps had a sack and Michael Clark forced a fumble.

Bishop McNamara (3-3) will host Chicago Christian at 7 p.m. Friday.

Iroquois West 35, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0

No individual stats were immediately available for the Raiders.

Iroquois West (2-4) will travel to Oakwood at 7 p.m. Friday.

Bismarck-Henning 48, Watseka 0

No individual stats were immediately available for the Warriors.

Watseka (1-5) will head to Westville at 7 p.m. Friday.