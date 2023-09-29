FOOTBALL: Resilient Boilers power past Andrew

BRADLEY — For the first half of Bradley-Bourbonnais’ homecoming football game against Andrew, the Boilermakers just couldn’t figure out a way to keep the Thunderbolts’ offense at bay.

With their wide offensive line splits, motion and misdirection, the Thunderbolts were ripping off chunk after chunk on the ground, out-pacing the Boilers’ prolific offense to the tune of a 24-21 halftime score and 250 rushing yards.

But in a tale of two defensive halves, the Boilers solidified themselves, holding Andrew to just 17 yards on the ground in the final two frames, all while the offense continued to perform at a primetime level, all of which led the Boilers to outscore the ‘Bolts 21-7 in the second half and secure a 42-31 homecoming victory.

The win improved the Boilers to 5-1, qualifying them for consecutive playoff appearances for the first time in seven seasons, and a 1-0 start in the red division of the SouthWest Suburban Conference while sending Andrew to 3-3 (1-1).

“[Linebacker AJ Mancilla and I] talked to the whole team [at halftime], and said the offense’s gotta rely on the offense and the defense’s gotta rely on the offense,” Boilers quarterback Ethan Kohl, who threw for 293 yards and accounted for three total touchdowns, said. “That’s what happened in the second half.

“I’m so proud of my guys, I’m so happy it’s homecoming, I’m glad we got the dub.”

Neither defense could stop the opponent from making a habit of finding the endzone and driving down the field in their preferred method, as Kohl went for 198 yards in the first half, including a 29-yard touchdown to Tyran “Tiny” Bender, while Andrew hit the 250-yard mark on the ground in the first 24 minutes, a half that ended with Luke Herzic’s 26-yard field goal giving the visitors a 24-21 lead.

After James Batey recovered an Andrew fumble on the opening drive of the third quarter at the Andrew 45-yard line, the Boilers took just four plays to regain their lead on a Kenvontae Sutton 17-yard touchdown run that made it a 28-24 affair with 8:36 left in the third quarter.

It was the third touchdown of the night for the junior running back, who also plunged in for a pair of 1-yard scores in the first half. Second on the depth chart to senior Marquise Aaron, Sutton credited his blockers up front and his senior mentor for his ability to rise to the occasion Friday.

“We have a great O-Line and I’m a backup behind Marquise Aaron, and he’s a great, hell of a guy,” Sutton said. “Today was just my day.”

It took all of one play for Andrew to respond when quarterback Drew Silvia found an open Alexander Pavelka in busted coverage for a 65-yarder to put the Thunderbolts back ahead 31-28.

But the Boiler defense buckled down, allowing just 35 yards of total offense in the final 20 minutes of game action. And while they found a defensive rhythm, the offense continued to stay in theirs. Kohl called his own number from less than a yard out for the go-ahead score that made it 35-31 midway through the third before leading a short-but-time consuming drive that put the game on ice

After forcing their second of three consecutive Andrew drives that ended with a turnover on downs, the Boilers took over at the Andrew 40-yard line with 9:14 on the clock. Ethan Kohl found Luke Allen for two 3rd-and-long conversions on the drive before finding his cousin, sophomore tight end Calvin Kohl, in the endzone for a leaping touchdown catch that created the game’s final score with 4:37 remaining.

“We knew we had to run the clock out and possibly score again to go up by two scores,” Ethan Kohl said. “Our coaching staff called great calls, knew what defense they ran.

“Me finding Luke, we’ve been doing that all year, and Calvin Kohl with that great catch to put us up two scores, shoutout to my cousin,” he added. “I love him so much.”

For good measure, the Boilers got the ball back quickly when Mancilla shot through a vacant gap on the left side of the line to sack Silvia for a loss of nine on 4th-and-7 from their own 39-yard line.

Mancilla, the reining SWSC Red Defensive Player of the Year, gave all the credit to the four-man defensive front.

“They can’t be Michael Jordan all the time, but they can be Scottie Pippen once in a while and help out, and that’s what they were doing,” Mancilla said. “They make me look good and the whole defense look good because they’re the building blocks of all of it.”

As the Boilers look to finish the final third of the regular season by capturing back-to-back divisional titles before looking towards the IHSA Class 7A Playoffs, head coach Mike Kohl couldn’t help take note of how the Boilers aren’t just growing as a team on the field, but also at the growing amount of fans coming out to support their hometown team.

“I think the best thing is when I look up at the stadium and there’s not a seat open,” Mike Kohl said. “This community loves coming out and watching, so I’m super excited about that and how our kids play in front of a standing room crowd every time.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Kohl finished the night 22-for-31 passing for 293 yards and two touchdowns and added a rushing touchdown. Sutton totaled 66 yards and three scores on 13 carries while Aaron had 13 carries of his own for a team-high 68 yards.

Four different Boiler receivers had at least 50 yards. Bender had a game-high 81 yards and a touchdown on four catches. Allen, who broke the school’s single-game receptions record last week, added seven catches for 74 yards. Calvin Kohl had four catches for 69 yards and a score and Ty Alderson hauled in a pair of passes for 53 yards.

Batey and Marcus Vinardi each recovered fumbles. Vic Rogers had a pair of tackles for loss while Jaedin Timms had a tackle in the backfield as well. Mancilla had a sack.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Boilers will visit Lincoln-Way West in a battle of 5-1 teams at 7 p.m. Friday.