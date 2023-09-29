FOOTBALL: Peotone ends two-game skid in rivalry win over Manteno

PEOTONE — Peotone’s football team has gone through a tough stretch throughout the middle of September following the tragic death of 2023 graduate Alex Cardenas and then back-to-back losses to Wilmington and Coal City over the past two weeks, but on Friday against its Rumble on Route 50 rival Manteno, the Blue Devils managed to run wild and capitalize on early miscues en route to a 47-15 home victory during homecoming weekend.

“I’m happy for our kids,” Peotone head coach Apostolos “Tolly” Tsiamas said. “It’s been a rough three weeks with the tragedy that happened and the football games the last couple of weeks.

“It’s something that I hope our kids never have to go through again. This rivalry, our kids stepped up and I think it was the game we needed to play after the last two weeks.”

The Blue Devils displayed their dominance in all three phases, particularly in the run game, where they totaled 345 rushing yards and six touchdowns, most of which came from the dynamic tandem consisting of Chase Rivera and Jayden Rodriguez.

Rivera led the rushing attack with 192 yards and three scores off 21 carries while Rodriguez tacked on another 115 yards and three touchdowns of his own on a team-high 25 carries.

“The offensive line was perfect tonight,” Rivera said. “I’m happy from them because now they know they did good and they’ve been doing good these last few games, even where we’ve lost.”

Following the Panthers’ ability to force a quick punt by the home team on the game’s opening drive, the first quarter proved to be all Peotone thanks to some unforced errors by the visitors.

Manteno opened its first offensive possession with a poor snap that flew over sophomore quarterback Connor Harrod’s hands, leaving the Blue Devils to recover the fumble on the Panthers’ 13-yard line. It led to a two-yard touchdown run by Rodriguez and a 7-0 lead.

On the ensuing kickoff, Manteno once again fumbled the return to help set up another 1st-and-goal opportunity for the Blue Devils on the 10-yard line. Three plays later, Rodriguez punched in his second of three scores on the night on a 3-yard touchdown run to put his team up 14-0 in a span of two minutes.

“You never want to start a football game off with two fumbles,” Manteno head coach R.J. Haines said. “We were down 14-0 and we hadn’t run a play on offense yet, but I don’t think that decided the game.

“Peotone was just better than us tonight and that was it. They were stout up front and they were flat out better than us and so there were no excuses.”

Trailing 14-0 with a little of five minutes left in the first quarter, the Panthers’ second offensive possession concluded with a quick three-and-out. Riding high off the incredible start, Peotone wound up scoring on its third straight offensive possession with a 10-play, 80-yard touchdown drive that ended with a 2-yard power run by Rivera to go up 21-0 with 11:55 left in the first half.

“We’ve stressed it all year that we have to make some stops,” Tsiamas said of his team’s hot start. “Offensively, we are OK, and there’s some nights when we are really good, but it doesn’t matter if we can’t play defense...tonight we played some really good defense and our offense just did their thing.”

The Blue Devils only continued their dominance on defense in the second quarter by forcing an interception by Harrod while in opposing territory and then another three-and-out, each of which led to touchdowns runs by Rivera and Rodriguez to take a 34-0 halftime lead.

“We had a gameplan and the kids executed it perfectly,” Tsiamas said of limiting Harrod’s air attack. “Sometimes the gameplan blows up in your face, but tonight, props to all our guys on defense.”

Manteno eventually broke the 41-0 shutout early in the fourth quarter following a 46-yard touchdown run by Kai Pon. Four plays later, the home team responded when Rivera bursted up the middle for a 61-yard touchdown run to go up 47-8 before Manteno scored the last touchdown of the evening on a 35-yard touchdown pass to Porter Chandler with less than five minutes remaining in the game.

The 47-15 home victory helped snap Peotone’s two-game losing streak to improve its record to 3-3 and ended Manteno’s three-game win streak to also put them at 3-3 overall.

“We deserve this win and now that we got those two losses to Wilmington and Coal City out of the way, we are just going to keep going and going and use this momentum to carry us through the rest of the season,” Rivera said.

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Rivera led the Blue Devils’ offense with 192 yards and three touchdowns on the ground on 21 rushing attempts. He also added a 14-yard touchdown reception from Ruben Velasco, who completed 3-of-5 pass attempts for 44 yards and a score with no picks. Rodriguez added 25 carries for 115 yards and three scores and had two interceptions on defense. Colin Emsweller hauled in two catches for 30 receiving yards.

Pon paced the Panthers with 79 rushing yards on four attempts, including a 46-yard touchdown run. Harrod totaled 128 passing yards with one touchdown and two interceptions on 6-of-17 pass attempts. Kyle McCullough grabbed four receptions for a team-high 65 receiving yards. Porter Chandler had two catches for 63 yards, including a 35-yard touchdown reception. Niko Akiyama tallied 61 rushing yards on nine carries.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Peotone (3-3) will travel to Streator at 7 p.m. Friday. Manteno (3-3) will host Reed-Custer (2-4) at the same time.