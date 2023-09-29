FOOTBALL: Autman runs wild as Momence moves to 6-0 with pivotal win over Salt Fork

MOMENCE — The Momence football team kept its undefeated season Friday night, knocking off Salt Fork 32-7 at home in a pivotal Vermilion Valley Football Conference game. Terence Autman ran for three touchdowns in the victory, leading Momence to a 6-0 record for the first time since 2014 and sending Salt Fork to 4-2.

With the win, Momence avenged a 42-7 loss from a year ago, a game coach Wayne Walker showed tape of to his team the week leading up to the game.

“We put the tape on from last year and said this isn’t us; the kids also looked at it and said this isn’t us anymore,” Walker said. “Last year we were young and just not playing our keys, they were looking at things they shouldn’t have been looking at.

“Salt Fork gives you a lot of motion and misdirection, so you have to stay disciplined,” he added. “I thought our kids trusted their reads tonight defensively and nine times out of ten, those reads took us to the ball.”

Jevon Sneed blocked a punt on Salt Fork’s first drive, giving the Momence offense the ball on their opponent’s 27-yard line. A few plays later, Autman scored his first touchdown of the night on an 11-yard run to give Momence a 7-0 lead mere minutes into the game.

After the Momence defense forced Salt Fork to punt for the second straight possession, Erick Castillo tossed a 37-yard touchdown pass to Marchello Draine to make the score 13-0 in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Autman scored his second touchdown on a 38-yard run, and his third on a 9-yard run to give Momence a commanding 26-0 lead heading into halftime.

“My performance was all a credit to the offensive line and my receivers for making some amazing blocks and opening the paths to allow me to do my thing, ” Autman said. “I knew I had to trust my offensive line and blockers and they came through.”

Walker echoed Autman’s sentiments about the strong play of the Momence line, which has developed into one of the most ferocious fronts in the VVFC.

“We really challenged our offensive line and defensive line during the week that this game would be won in the trenches,” Walker said. “Our guys were really getting it done.

“We had the passing game going and the running game working, we made some plays on special teams. Overall, it was a great effort by everybody.”

Senior Easton Newberry found the endzone on a 4-yard run to stretch the score to 32-0 half way through the third quarter, before shuffling in substitutes the remainder of the game.

“It’s nice we’re up to three running backs now that can get the job done when we need them to,” Walker said of the team’s growing running back room. “It was great to see Easton score a touchdown on senior night, the same with Terence having three touchdowns on his senior night.”

Defensively, Momence is giving up just 9.5 points per game through six games, led by Dominc Brucato, Nic Charbonneau and Calvin Mitchell, alongside lineman Brendan Willard and Moses Jackson.

“We have the same defense as last year, minus a couple of guys,” Brucato said. “We hit the weight room hard and wanted to prove people wrong.

“I think we’ve proved that if we trust each other and do our job, these are the results.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Autman totaled 157 yards and his trio of touchdowns on 15 carries. Castillo went 15-for-21 for 207 yards and a touchdown to Draine, his only catch of the night. Eddie Castillo (56 yards) and Brogan Halpin (50 yards) led the receiving group.

Defensively, Charbonneau had eight solo tackles, five for a loss, including a sack, and assisted five more. Autman added six solo tackles, two for a loss, and three more assisted tackles.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Momence resumes play when they travel to Bismark-Henning Saturday at 1 p.m., looking to move to 7-0 on the season.