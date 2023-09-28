ROUNDUP: Herscher boys soccer edges Peotone in ICE battle

(Thursday)

BOYS SOCCER

Herscher 4, Peotone 3

Jaden Jaime and Luis Parra each had two goals to collectively lead the Tigers to a one-goal win over the Blue Devils. Parra also added a team-high two assists, which was one more assist than teammates Charlie Benoit and Jaime. Henry Crain totaled 12 saves in the win.

No individual stats were available for the Blue Devils.

Kankakee 5, RIch Township 0

Ricardo Cruz erupted for four goals to help lead the Kays. Johan Garzon-Toro contributed one goal and an assist. Sergio Vargas tallied three saves in net.

Beecher 7, St. Anne 0

Wences Baumgartner recorded a hat trick to help lead the Bobcats to a shutout win. Nate Diachenko added two goals and one assist. Logan Wilkins contributed one goal and one assist. Axel Avila chipped in one goal and Gavin Smith had a tema-high two assists. Jimmy Kypuros tallied five saves in net, which was two more saves than teammate Brian Oldenburg.

No individual stats were available for the Cardinals.

Watseka 7, Iroquois West 3

David Bell and Narciso Solorzano each recorded hat tricks to collectively lead the Warriors. Aiden Bell added one goal and Drake Potter hauled in seven saves.

No individual stats were available for the Raiders.

Coal City 1, Reed-Custer 0

Gavin Parks scored the game’s lone goal to help lead the Coalers. Trey Buck had an assist and Carter Nicholson grabbed six saves in net.

Josh Conger paced the Comets with nine saves in net.

Chicago Hope 8, Bishop McNamara 0

Goalkeeper Carter Levesque paced the Fightin’ Irish with 25 saves.

GIRLS GOLF

IHSA Class 1A Beecher Regional

Eight area teams gathered at Balmoral Woods Golf Course to compete in a nine-team regional. Bishop McNamara claimed the regional title with a first place team score of 414 points to advance to sectionals as a team. Watseka finished second with a 445 team score and Coal City earned third place with 454 to allow both teams to also punch their tickets to sectionals as full teams.

“I think the girls worked so hard, put their hearts and souls into it and I think that’s what it took for them to push through under tough circumstances,” McNamara head coach Gigi Tyson said. “I think they did a tremendous job and I’m so proud of them.”

Beecher placed fourth with 480 team points, followed by Grant Park in fifth (484), St. Anne in sixth (496), Wilmington in seventh (555) and Milford in eighth (579).

Lia Coy claimed medalist honors with a meet-best 88 to earn the individual regional title and lead the Fightin’ Irish. Delaney Kuntz added a 102, which was six strokes better than teammate Ava Brockell. Cassidy Novack rounded out Bishop McNamara’s top golfers with a 116.

“Lia Coy has worked so hard for the last four years,” Tyson said. “Her goal was to get to regionals and advance to sectionals and so hopefully she will perform well at sectionals and advance to state.”

Jasmine Essington totaled a 95 to help lead the Warriors. Layla Holohan added a 108 and Rennah Barrett shot a 115. Sophie Simpson chipped in a 127.

Kylee Kennell fired a 97 to lead the Coalers. Madi Petersen contributed a 112 and Dakota Clubb shot a 122. Emma Varnak totaled a 123.

Makenzie Krupa carded a 97 to pace the Bobcats and advance to sectionals as an individual. Samantha Loftin also advanced as an individual after totaling a 114. Samantha Kain shot a 128 and Kate Gregory chipped in a 141.

Cheyenne Hayes recorded a team-best 108 to pace the Dragons and advance to sectionals as an individual. Kennedy Marcotte shot a 112 to also advance to sectionals as an individual. Leah Etter shot a 126, which was 12 strokes better than teammate Abigail Watson.

Andie Zeedyk fired a 114 to pace the Cardinals and advance to sectionals as an individual. Alexis Schultz totaled a 119 to also advance to sectionals. Marleigh Tryban contributed another 119 and Riley Behrends shot a 144.

Channing Sexton and Emily Geiss each shot 126s to pace the Wildcats. Claire Lenart tallied a 147 and Sally Clifford shot a 156.

Gracelin Gregory paced the Bearcats with a 132, followed by teammates Hallie Scott (136), Molly Harms (154) and Madisyn Lafoon (157).

Reed-Custer failed to qualify for team scoring due to only having three golfers participate in regionals. Harlie Liebermann paced the Comets with a 148. Dakota Wilkins shot a 152 and Kaitlyn Lantka chipped in a 158.

IHSA Class 2A Bradley-Bourbonnais Regional

Bradley-Bourbonnais finished in fourth place as a team with a score of 354. Lincoln-Way Central won the regional championship with a first-place team score of 327.

Gabby Hubbs and Kaite Cailteux each recorded 86s to pace the Boilermakers and advance to sectionals as individuals. Madelyn Duchene also advanced to sectionals as an individual with a card of 88. Danica Voss rounded out BBCHS’ top golfers with a 94.

VOLLEYBALL

Milford 3, South Newton 1

Milford claimed a 17-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-15, win over South Newton to improve to 16-3 overall this season. Anna McEwen led the Bearcats with 24 kills and 17 digs. Hunter Mowrey totaled 18 digs, 17 assists and seven aces. Cabery Brown had 15 digs and seven assists.

Herscher 2, Lisle 0

Herscher won its seventh-straight game to improve to 11-11 with a 25-18, 25-14, straight-set win over Lisle. Sophie Howard led the Tigers with five aces and three kills. Kennedi Huston added 12 assists and seven digs. Laney Rogers had seven digs and Ayla Summers chipped in six kills.

Gardner-South Wilmington 2, Illinois Lutheran 0

G-SW picked up a 25-15, 25-17, two-set win by a combined 18 points. Addison Fair led the Panthers with five kills, three digs and an ace. Maddie Olsen tallied three kills, three blocks and one dig. Eva Henderson contributed seven digs, three kills and two aces.

Grant Park 2, St. Anne 0

Grant Park won its five-straight game with a 25-9, 25-10, two-set win over St. Anne. Natalie Smiley totaled seven kills to help lead the Dragons. Elizabeth Voigt added five assists and two kills. Paige Vause had two kills.

No individual stats were available for the Cardinals.

Coal City 2, Peotone 0

Coal City earned a 25-11, 25-19, two-set win to improve to 15-10 overall and 7-2 in Illinois Central Eight Conference action. Aubrey Mellen led the Coalers with 10 setting assists, seven digs and two kills. Kayla Henline added eight setting assists and three digs. Emma Rodriguez recorded seven kills, two digs and one block.

No individual stats were available for the Blue Devils.

Cissna Park 2, Hoopeston 0

Cissna Park claimed a 25-9, 25-14, straight-set win over Hoopeston to improve its record to 21-3 overall. Josie Nuekomm led the Timberwolves with six digs and six kills. Sophie Duis added a team-high seven aces and Ava Morrical contributed 22 assists. Addison Lucht had nine kills.

Bismarck-Henning 2, Watseka 1

Watseka suffered a 21-25, 25-18, 18-25, third-set tiebreaker defeat to drop to 18-6 overall. Brianna Denault paced the Warriors with 17 digs, and two aces. Lauren Tegtmeyer recorded eight kills and three blocks. Christa Holohan chipped in 22 assists.

Wilmington 2, Manteno 0

Wilimigton edged Manteno 25-11, 25-12, by a combined 27 points. Lexi Liaromatis led the Wildcats with 10 digs and four kills. Rachel Smith totaled three kills and two blocks.

No individual stats were available for the Panthers.

GIRLS TENNIS

St. Thomas More 5, Watseka 4

Marisa Clark and Rose Koester each recorded singles victories to help pace the Warriors. Doubles partners Ava Swartz/Reagan Anderson and Annika Greene/Clark chipped in doubles wins.

(Wednesday)

BOYS GOLF

IHSA Class 1A Grant Park Regional

Beecher claimed the regional championship with a team score of 314. Watseka finished in a distant second with a team score of 347. Bishop McNamara placed fourth with 355, which was four points better than fifth-place finisher Grant Park. Donovan earned 11th with 399 team points, followed by Momence in 12th (428) and Milford in 13th (535).

Beecher’s team advanced to sectionals with the regional title win. Brandon Moffit fired a 77 to lead the Bobcats. Peyton Serafin totaled a 78 and Jack Hayhurst shot a 79. Noah Berry contributed an 80.

Watseka’s team also qualified for sectionals. Austin Marcier and Hagen Hoy each shot 84s to collectively lead the Warriors. Lathan Bowling carded an 89 and Brayden Ketchum shot a 90.

Eamon O’Brien fired an 83 to lead the Fightin’ Irish and advance to sectionals as an individual. Johannes Peddinghaus carded an 88 to also advance to sectionals. Braylon Ricketts and Nikolas Acevedo each shot 92s.

Trey Boecker claimed the individual regional championship with a meet-best 73 to lead the Dragons and advance to sectionals as an individual. Preston Wallace tallied a 94 while Cade Lacer and Evan Suprenant each chipped in 96s.

Jacob Onnen paced the Wildcats with a 93, followed by teammates Ty Miller (97), Preston Harrington-Dewitt (104) and Griffen Walters (106).

Calvin Bishir totaled an 88 to lead Momence and advance to sectionals as an individual. Liam Madison added a 100 and Dylan Billadeau contributed a 118. Kingston Wood shot a 122.

Hixon Lafond paced the Bearcats with a 112. Jace Boyer shot a 128, which was five strokes better than teammate Noah Brittenham. Devon Davis added a 162.

IHSA Class 3A Bloomington Regional

Bradley-Bourbonnais claimed seventh out of eight teams with 337 team points, which was 27 points shy of the regional champions Washington. Kankakee placed eight with a team score of 346.

Alex Mann fired a 81 to help lead the Boilermakers and advance to sectionals as an individual. Jarrett Woolman also qualified to sectionals as an individual with a 83. Jacob Kehoe carded an 86. Thomas Offill and Max Lamore each recorded 87s.

Paul Azzarelli totaled a 82 to lead the Kays and advance to sectionals as an individual. Tyler Bayston also advanced to sectionals as an individual with a card of 84. Jaxson Joiner and Cooper Meredith each shot 90s to end their seasons at regionals.

IHSA Class 2A Pontiac Regional

Prairie Central won the regional title with a team score of 319. Coal City placed fifth with 355 team points. St. Anne finished eighth with 387 and Reed-Custer rounded out the nine-team regional in ninth with a team score of 467.

Ryland Megyeri led the Coalers with an 82 to advance to sectionals as an individual. Ethan Bach also advanced to sectionals with an individual score of 87. Jack Varnak contributed a 92 and Will McArdle shot a 94.

St. Anne’s season ended at regionals. Merrick Hess paced the Cardinals with a 94, followed by teammates Dalton Duncan (94), Max Wendt (99) and Blake Chandler (101).

Reed-Custer’s season also ended in regionals. Kyle Highland paced the Comets with a 97. Hunter Baxster carded a 117, which was two strokes better than teammate Chandler Lowe. Logan Bean chipped in a 134.

IHSA Class 2A Lemont Regional

Lemont claimed the regional championship with a team score of 303. Peotone earned sixth with a team score of 349 and Manteno placed ninth with 390.

Joe Hasse fired a 76 to lead the Blue Devils and advance to sectionals as an individual. Jake Eaheart also advanced to sectionals with a card of 85. Joshua Barta carded a 93 and Mason Early shot a 95.

Manteno’s season came to a close at regionals. Logan Bukowski paced the Panthers with a 97, followed by teammates Camden Rewerts (99), Eric Eldridge (100) and Ryan Young (102).

VOLLEYBALL

Kankakee 2, Gardner-South Wilmington 0

Kankakee picked up a 25-10, 25-23, nonconference victory over G-SW. Nikkel Johnson led the Kays with 14 kills. Aniya Lewis added seven kills and Mikyla Lawrence had 21 assists. Breanna Lamie chipped in 16 digs. Maddie Olson paced the Panthers with nine kills, two digs and one block. Evan Henderson had 14 digs and three kills. Addison Fair had 10 digs and three kills.

St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Cissna Park 1

Cissna Park (20-3) suffered only its third loss of the season with a 15-25, 25-12, 19-25, third-set tiebreaker defeat. Addison Lucht paced the Timberwolves with 13 kills and two aces. Sophie Duis added eight kills and two aces. Ava Morrical totaled 28 assists and Brooklyn Stadeli had 15 digs.