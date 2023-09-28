BOYS SOCCER: Kays down McNamara to split All-City title with BBCHS

KANKAKEE — After ending in a draw against Bradley-Bourbonnais earlier this season, Kankakee’s boys soccer team knew that it couldn’t outright win the All-City championship this season, but also knew a win at Bishop McNamara Wednesday would give them a share of the title with the B-B.

That’s exactly what the Kays accomplished, as brothers Ricky and Alexis “Pato” Cruz combined for seven goals in an 8-0 Kankakee victory. The Kays (11-5-1) earned a share of the All-City title with the Boilermakers, who also defeated the Fightin’ Irish 8-0 this season. McNamara’s record now sits at 2-11.

“We knew we had to put the game away early and finish our chances,” Ricky Cruz, who scored three of his four goals in the first half, said. “Just come out strong.”

The Cruz brothers accounted for all four first-half goals as the Kays got out to a 4-0 halftime lead. Alexis added two more goals in the first five minutes of the second half before Ricky added his fourth of the evening 15 minutes into the half and Bladimir Lopez put the finishing touches on the festivities with the team’s eighth and final goal in the final two minutes.

The second half of the All-City season for both teams came about a month after each of them played the Boilermakers over the final week of August. Since then, the Kays have put together strong showings in both the BodyArmor Series and Rivals Cup, with Wednesday’s win giving them seven wins in their past nine contests for a team that entered the season with a lot less experience than the past few seasons.

“There’s definitely been a whole bunch of growth, keeping in mind we only had three returning regular starters,” Kays coach Vincent Mkhwanazi said. “This has been one of those quietly revamping years, where when you look at the roster and number of players who were here, we’ve had to teach a lot of players our philosophy, fine-tune the players and adjust to them as well.”

Despite the youth movement, the Kays were able to stake a claim to a share of their third straight All-City championship after winning it on their own each of the past two seasons. And while it’s not quite the same as the solo spotlight, the Kays were proud to keep their claim to the distinguishment.

“It’s kind of in between; we just had to work a little bit harder to get [the solo title],” Ricky Cruz said. “Yeah we tied, but it could have been ours.”

Several past players from those past two title-winning teams were on hand to celebrate with this year’s team and share experiences they’ve had as college students, college soccer players and members of the post-high school real world. As Mkhwanazi continues to build the culture he’s envisioned in his sixth year at the helm, those moments show how they’ve grown as not just a soccer team, but as a program.

“The fact players have gone through and come back to give feedback on where they are beyond high school, whether it’s a career or in college, that’s the beautiful part,” Mkhwanazi said. “It’s just starting that tradition of there being more to it, and this is what you can do beyond the soccer field.

“We absolutely love it and embrace it, that those players can come back and say, ‘if I went back in time and was in your position, this is what I would do.’”

Ricky and Alexis are the third and fourth brothers in their family, as Giovanny Garcia (2018) and Chris Garcia (2023) are both former Kays and their younger brother, Angel, is a freshman for this year’s team. Ricky said he’s played soccer with his brothers all of his life, but being able to play on a high school pitch together has been extra special.

“I’ve been playing with them my whole life, even in high school,” Ricky said. “I got to play with three of my four brothers in high school, so it’s been fun.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Ricky Cruz finished with four goals and an assist while Alexis Cruz tallied three goals and two assists. Lopez added two helpers to his goal and Joseph Andrade had an assist.

Bishop McNamara’s Carter Levesque stood on his head in defeat, snatching up 21 saves in net.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Kays host Bloom at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and the Fightin’ Irish visit Watseka at 10 a.m. Saturday.