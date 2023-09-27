ROUNDUP: Grace Christian volleyball tops Central; Kays volleyball remains undefeated in SAC

High school VOLLEYBALL

Grace Christian 2, Central 1

Grace Christian improved its record to 9-7 with a come-from-behind three-set (21-25, 25-21, 25-12) win against Central. Angelina Larsen led the Crusaders with eight kills, two digs, one block and an ace. Anna Kibbons added six assists, two kills, two digs and one ace. Miranda Glenn had eight kills, four digs and four aces. Gracie Reynolds chipped in six aces and three digs.

No individual stats were available for the Comets.

Kankakee 2, Rich Township 0

Kankakee remained undefeated (6-0) in the Southland Athletic Conference with a 25-13, 25-13 two-set win to improve to 13-7 overall. Mikyla Lawrence led the Kays with 12 assists and three aces. Breanna Lamie contributed 11 digs. Nikkel Johnson totaled five kills, which was two more kills than teammate Na’Kyrah Cooks. Aniya Lewis had two blocks.

Herscher 2, Streator 0

Herscher claimed its 10th win of the season with a 25-19, 25-18 two-set victory against the Bulldogs to help claim its sixth straight win. Kennedi Huston led the Tigers with 10 digs, nine kills and nine assists. Ayla Summers totaled six kills and eight digs. Izzie Mendell had six kills, and Sophie Howard chipped in three kills.

Manteno 2, Peotone 0

Manteno earned a 25-18, 25-23 two-set win against Peotone. Mackenzie Hespen led the Panthers with seven kills and four digs. Brynn Nikonchuk added 10 digs, four kills, two assists, one ace and one block. Maddie Gesky had five digs, four kills and two aces.

Mia Connelley paced the Blue Devils with eight kills and one block. Ashley Veltman contributed three kills, and Allie Werner had 14 assists and two kills.

Milford 2, Oakwood 0

Milford earned a 25-22, 28-26 straight-set win to improve to 15-3 and 5-0 in the Vermilion Valley Conference. Anna McEwen led the Bearcats with 12 kills and 11 digs. Hunter Mowrey contributed nine kills and 10 assists. Kami Muehling had a team-high 13 assists. Cabrey Brown finished with five aces.

Watseka 2, Georgetown Ridge-Farm 0

Watseka picked up a 25-18, 29-27 two-set win to improve to 18-5 overall. Christa Holohan tallied 22 assists and four aces to lead the Warriors. Lauren Tegtmeyer added nine kills and four aces. Haven Meyer had eight digs and five kills.

Grant Park 2, Donovan 0

Grant Park secured a two-set (25-22, 25-10) win against Donovan. Natalie Smiley led the Dragons with five kills and one block. Delaney Malkowski finished with five digs, three assists and two kills. Elizabeth Voigt had three kills and two aces.

No individual stats were available for the Wildcats.

Gardner-South Wilmington 2, St. Anne 0

G-SW bested St. Anne 25-17, 25-10 by a combined 23 points. Addison Fair led the Panthers with eight kills, five digs and three aces. Eva Henderson tallied four kills, four digs, two blocks and one ace. Maddie Olson chipped in three kills, two assists, one kill and a block.

No individual stats were available for the Cardinals.

Coal City 2, Lisle 0

Coal City improved to 14-10 overall with a 25-17, 25-13 straight-set win against the Lions. Aubrey Mellen led the Coalers with nine setting assists, five digs, two kills and one ace. Kayla Henline added six setting assists, two digs and one block. Emma Rodriguez had six kills, one dig and a block.

Wilmington 2, Reed-Custer 0

Wilmington edged Reed-Custer 25-18, 30-28 to claim a two-set win. Rachel Smith led the Wildcats with 13 digs, eight kills and two aces. Alyssa Johnston and Emma Grace Strong had six kills and one block apiece. Lexi Liaromatis had 12 digs.

No individual stats were available for the Comets.

BOYS SOCCER

Beecher 3, Coal City 0

Beecher held a 3-0 halftime lead before the game was called because of weather. Wences Baumgartner tallied two goals to help lead the Bobcats. Nate Diachenko added one goal, and Logan Wilkins tallied two assists.

No individual stats were available for the Coalers.

Streator 5, Reed-Custer 0

Reed-Custer fell behind 5-0 in the first half before the second half was called off because of weather. Goalkeeper Josh Conger recorded seven saves to pace the Comets.

St. Anne 6, Grant Park 2

No individual stats were available for the Cardinals.

Luis Maldonado and Cameron Becker each had one goal to collectively pace the Dragons. Blake Brown and Ian Hamann had one assist apiece. Roosevelt Leon grabbed nine saves in net.

Bismarck-Henning 5, Watseka 4

Watseka scored four goals in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to claim the come-from-behind victory. No individual stats were available for the Warriors.

Manteno 1, Herscher 0

No individual stats were available for either team in Tuesday’s Illinois Central Eight Conference matchup.