GIRLS TENNIS: Bradley-Bourbonnais reclaims All-City title; BBCHS' DePoister repeats as singles champion

This year’s annual All-City tennis match between Bradley-Bourbonnais, Bishop McNamara and Kankakee proved to be closer than scores indicated, but in the end, the results turned out to be a similar outcome as previous years with the Boilermakers displaying their dominance on the tennis court.

Having to compete in less-than-ideal weather conditions due to in and out rain storms throughout the day, Bradley-Bourbonnais went on the reclaim the All-City crown after totaling 18 team points, which was 10 points better than the Kays (8) and 14 points better than the Fightin’ Irish (4).

“I’m glad we got All-City in today,” BBCHS head coach Cathy Olshefski said. “We had a lot of good matches from all the players between all three teams and it felt a lot more competitive than the score.”

Leading the way for the Boilermakers was senior singles player Tara DePoister, who ultimately repeated as the individual All-City singles play champion after receiving a first round bye before going on to claim a win over Kankakee’s Zaida Garcia (6-0, 6-0) in the semifinals and then another straight-set win (6-0, 6-0) over the No. 2 seeded Savana Smith of Bishop McNamara in the title round.

“DePoister played really well today,” Olshefski said of her All-City singles champion. “She was playing some of her best tennis today.

“It’s her senior year and she wanted to go out of All-City in style.”

In addition to DePoister’s 2-0 record in singles action, the Boilermakers also picked up another singles victory by Mary Claire Dwyer, who bested Kankakee’s Charisma Hill in a third-set tiebreaker (6-1, 4-6, 6-0) before she fell in the third place match to Garcia in straight-sets (6-4, 6-3).

As for doubles action, Bradley-Bourbonnais continued its winning ways after Kate Corbus/Karime Esparza went the distance from the opening round to the title round, where they ultimately defeated senior teammates and No. 1 seeded Lauren Fortin and Cara Fletcher, 6-4, 6-4, to earn the All-City doubles championship.

“Corbus and Esparza stayed in there and fought all the way until the end,” Olshefski said.

Garcia wound up pacing the Kays with a third-place finish in singles play with a 6-2, 6-0, win over Bishop McNamara’s Raquel Perez in the first round of action before suffering the loss to DePoister in the semifinal round, which put her in the third place match against Dwyer. Garcia picked up the bronze in singles with a 6-4, 6-3, two-set win.

Kankakee doubles partners Ava Nelson and Michelle Gaytan also earned a third-place finish in doubles play by defeating Kays’ teammates Brandaya Spencer and Kelsey Medina in comeback fashion, winning a third-set tiebreaker 3-6, 6-1, 7-4.

“First of all I was very pleased to take second place overall seeing that we have such a young inexperienced team this year,” Kays head coach Tyler Prude said. “I was very happy for Zaida Garcia, who as a senior stepped up into the role of No. 1 singles.

“What was even more exciting is the fact our No. 2 doubles consisting of Ava Nelson, a freshman, who joined up through a co-op with Manteno and Mishelle Gaytan, a sophomore, took third place and came close to playing in the championship game...they have a very promising future in tennis at Kankakee.”

Smith paced the third place Fightin’ Irish with a second-place finish in singles action to help give her squad their only individual win during All-City.

“Having it be my last All-City for tennis, it was definitely one of my career highlights,” Smith said of her runner-up finish.