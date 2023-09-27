GAME OF THE WEEK: Salt Fork at Momence

<strong>Salt Fork (4-1) at Momence (5-0)</strong>

<strong>Game time: </strong>7 p.m. Friday

<strong>Storm</strong>

<strong>Players to watch: </strong>QB/S Jameson Remole, OL/DL Evan Webb

<strong>Storm on offense: </strong>The Storm turned heads with a one-point win over Bismarck-Henning a week ago, and it was none other than Remole, the returning starting quarterback from last year's seven-win team, who got the party started with an 80-yard bomb to get the Storm ahead early. And while Remole garners plenty of attention as he passes under the protection of an entire offensive line of multi-year starters, the run game, led by Carter Chambliss, is what takes the offense to the next level, churning chunks of yards out on the ground while eating clock.

<strong>Storm on defense: </strong>It was the Salt Fork defensive unit that caught eyes from around the state after holding a powerful Blue Devils offense to just two touchdowns a week ago, with Webb and his experienced classmates serving roles anchoring both the defensive and offensive lines. The 13 points the team surrendered last week were the first points the Storm allowed since their 21-14 loss to Westville in Week 1, as shutouts to Hoopeston, Iroquois West and Watseka came in succession between Weeks 2-4. If the Storm want to keep their stingy defensive ways, that front four will have to get in the backfield.

<strong>Momence</strong>

<strong>Players to watch: </strong>RB/DB Marchello Draine, LB/TE Calvin Mitchell

<strong>Momence on offense: </strong>The 21 points Momence scored against a stingy Iroquois West defense last week was the team's lowest offensive output of the season, but it was still enough for a two-score win. Draine went well over the century mark and continues to show he's just as capable as a bellcow back as he was out wide at receiver last year. Sophomore sensation Erick Castillo was held to his lowest passing total of the year last week, just 66 yards on 7-of-18 passing, and getting back on track against another tough defense this week could be what ultimately determines Friday's meeting.

<strong>Momence on defense: </strong>It seems like someone different steps up each week on the Momence defense, with Damon Cox and his two picks against the Raiders last week making him the latest to have a monster night. Where Momence will have to win this one defensively is in the box. Mitchell is a monster of a linebacker and will look to meet Chambliss in the hole, or before it, and keep the Storm offense in passing situations. There's plenty of experience in the trenches for Salt Fork, but the same can be said for Momence, who has three-year starter Nick Charbonneau anchoring the unit.

<strong>Pick: </strong>It's still early, but this game could ultimately decide the Vermilion Valley Football Conference. Both defenses are stout, but the Momence offense has been a tad more explosive through five weeks. <strong>Momence 28, Salt Fork 20</strong>

For the area's stat leaders, see page C2. For the rest of this week's preview capsules, see page C3.