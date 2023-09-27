FOOTBALL: Week 6 capsules

<strong>Kankakee (5-0) at Rich Township (3-2)</strong>

Game time: 6 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: RB Tony Phillips, LB Marquesse Hill

Preview: The Kays can’t stop scoring, nor can they stop shutting down opposing offenses, as last week’s 54-0 thrashing of Thornwood now gives them a total if 223 points for and just 35 against through five games. Phillips found the endzone thrice last week and is thriving in both the backfield and the slot under head coach Miles Osei’s wide-open, full throttle offense. Hill missed the start of the season to injury, but quickly returned to the field in midseason form and he and this Kays defense have yet to skip a beat as they prepare to meet the Raptors in a meeting where both teams enter with unblemished Southland Athletic Conference records.

Pick: Kankakee 34, Rich Township 12

<strong>Andrew (3-2) at Bradley-Bourbonnais (4-1)</strong>

Game time: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: QB Ethan Kohl, WR Luke Allen

Preview: The Boilermakers are riding high after Kohl found Allen in the final seconds for a dramatic win over Lockport last week. Kohl set the school’s completions record (28) and Allen broke the receptions record (15) for a single game, and the passing game seems to only continue to keep growing. It will be a contrast in styles, as the Boilers and their passing game will once again meet up with their SouthWest Suburban Conference Red Division rivals with a reputation for pounding the ball on the ground for 48 minutes. The Boilers have a great defensive front and ballhawking linebackers behind them, and if they do their jobs, the Boilers will qualify for the postseason this week.

Pick: Bradley-Bourbonnais 28, Andrew 13

<strong>Bishop McNamara (3-2) at Wheaton Academy (4-1)</strong>

Game time: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: QB/DB Karter Krutsinger, DB/WR Alex Kostecka

Preview: The Fightin’ Irish took a loss on the scoreboard last weekend but picked up a forfeit win after their Week 1 loss at Leo was overturned due to a Lions forfeit, keeping McNamara in the thick of the playoff race as we get into the season’s second half. Krutsinger has had glimpses of excellence this year, and the sophomore slinger will look to build his consistency as teams continue to key in on Jaydon Wright and the ground game. Krutsinger had his second interception defensively last year, and along with the likes of Kostecka, will have a busy day Friday night against a Wheaton Academy offense that loves to fling the pill. The Irish haven’t fared well in shootouts yet this season, but could have a chance to change that in what could be a high-scoring affair Friday.

Pick: Wheaton Academy 28, Bishop McNamara 14

<strong>Coal City (4-1) at Reed-Custer (2-3)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: Coal City — QB/DB Zander Meents, WR/DB Jim Feeney; Reed-Custer — QB/DB Jacob Reardon, WR/LB Jeremy Eggleston

Preview: The Coalers have the opportunity to clinch a playoff berth, avenge a 2022 loss and defeat one of their biggest rivals if they can come into Braidwood and emerge victorious this week. Coal City has been playing some of the area’s best football the past month, leaning on the legs of Landin Benson, but Meents has proven to be capable of complimenting the ground game with his arm when he needs to. Reardon is looking to do the same for the Comets, who are equally dependent on the run on the shoulders of Rex Pfeifer. While the Coalers can clinch a spot with a win, the Comets are about as close to must-win mode as they can get, needing to win three of their last four games to stay on track for five wins themselves. This matchup is always intense, let alone when adding in what’s on the line.

Pick: Coal City 31, Reed-Custer 16

<strong>Manteno (3-2) at Peotone (2-3)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: Manteno — RB/LB Kai Pon, WR/DB Kyle McCullough; Peotone — RB/LB Jayden Rodriguez, QB/DB Ruben Velasco

Preview: The Rumble on Route 50 is one of the area’s most fun rivalries, and with both teams in the thick of the playoff hunt this year, this Friday’s installation of the rivalry series could be an all-timer. Pon was untacklable last week, as he racked up three scores and 170 yards on just six carries, while McCullough continued to be yet another receiving threat after hauling in a score of his own in a lopsided win over Lisle. The Blue Devils fell behind early and never recovered against Coal City last week. If the Panthers keep up with their offensive firepower, they could force Peotone out of its comfort zone again and make the Blue Devils keep pace with them. One thing is certain — whoever wins this one will have certainly had to earn it.

Pick: Manteno 35, Peotone 28

<strong>Wilmington (4-1) at Herscher (1-4)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m.

Players to watch: Wilmington — LB/FB Brendan Moran, RB/LB Braeden Anderson; Herscher — WR/LB Jack Coutant, RB/LB Kenneth Royal

Preview: The Tigers got their first win of 2023 with a two-score win at Streator last week, with Royal running for a season-best 125 yards and Coutant catching one of two Tanner Jones touchdown passes, as both Coutant and Connor Massie-Devore scored through the air while receiver Jaxon Ruder was out. While Herscher got its first win of the year, the Wildcats made it a four-game winning streak when they ran away from Reed-Custer last week. Kyle Farrell has been one of the best backs in the area for a year-and-a-half and Jake Castle has emerged wonderfully as the secondary back, and if Anderson can continue carving a larger role of his own, the Wildcats can enter the back third of the regular season with a solid three-headed attack.

Pick: Wilmington 35, Herscher 14

<strong>Central (2-3) at Westville (4-1)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: RB/LB Ethan Faulkner, WR/CB Gavin McKee

Preview: Last week’s 13-12 rivalry win over Watseka gives the Comets a little momentum as they look to pull a Vermilion Valley Football Conference upset on the road this weekend. McKee is becoming a solid option opposite of Maddex Miner on the perimeter and will look to get in the endzone for the first time this season. Faulkner and Cooper Moyer are the two leading running backs for Central with 114 yards apiece, but quarterback Aidan Podowicz and his 318 yards lead the way. The backs will certainly find more success of their own as the year goes on, and Podowicz is finding more outside options, and Friday will be a test on how much progress has been made.

Pick: Westville 35, Central 20

<strong>Georgetown-Ridge Farm (0-5) at Iroquois West (1-4)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m.

Players to watch: RB/LB Izayah Hargett, WR/S Dean Clendenen

Preview: For a half last week, the Raiders looked like they had a shot at giving Momence its first loss of the season and getting close to the .500 mark on the season. But despite a valiant effort, especially defensively, the Raiders now have their backs against the wall and need to win their final four games to qualify for the postseason. Clendenen’s experience and talent have both been seen in every game this year, and he could be in for a big night at receiver this week. Sophomore running back Christian Gaytan has burst onto the scene as one of the VVFC’s top big-play threats, but Hargett is a talented runner of his own and will look to show that in front of the home crowd Friday.

Pick: Iroquois West 35, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 6

<strong>Bismarck-Henning (3-2) at Watseka (1-4)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: QB/LB Andrew Shoemaker, OL/LB Michael Barwegan

Preview: The Warriors suffered a heartbreaker to Central last week, but they have to quickly turn around and regroup against a tough Blue Devil team if they want to pull off the upset and keep their drive for five wins alive. Shoemaker’s prowess as a passer has allowed the Watseka offense to evolve each week, as has Aidan Morris’ knack for both catching and running the ball. They’ll look to control the clock behind Morris and DaVincci Lane, but if the Blue Devils offense heats up, Shoemaker may look to sling it. Barwegan was all over the field defensively a week ago and will lead the front seven’s charge against a Bismarck-Henning offense that’s scored at least 40 points three times.

Pick: Bismarck-Henning 35, Watseka 24

<strong>St. Anne (1-4) at Milford-Cissna Park (3-2)</strong>

Game time: 2 p.m. Saturday

Players to watch: St. Anne — WR/DB Matthew Langellier, RB/LB Quinton Thompsen; Milford-Cissna Park — TE/LB Caleb Clutteur, WR/DB Skyler Estay

Preview: The Daily Journal coverage area will see local opponents meet up in 8-Man football for the first time ever Saturday. The Bearcats held on for a thrilling 46-44 win against Blue Ridge last week in which Clutteur caught a trio of touchdowns, giving him three multi-touchdown games and two of at least three scores. Estay only had one catch last week, but made it count with a 45-yarder. The Cardinals are looking to find their offensive identity other than letting Chris Link run wild, with Langellier showing a flash of ability to help take a larger role. Speaking of large roles, that’s something Thompsen has carved out as a runner, pass-catcher and defender.

Pick: Milford-Cissna Park 42, St. Anne 22