ROUNDUP: Central boys soccer kick past Watseka; Watseka golf fairs well in VVC Tournaments

BOYS SOCCER

Central 4, Watseka 2

Quinn Smith led the Comets with two goals and one assist. Conner Bernard added one goal and an assist. Kyle Gifford contributed one goal and Ben Kuipers hauled in eight saves.

Narciso Solorzano recorded one goal and an assist to pace the Warriors. David Bell chipped in one goal and goalkeeper Jason Moore grabbed 11 saves in net.

Grant Park 7, Iroquois West 2

Blake Brown recorded a hat trick and one assist to help lead the Dragons. Aiden Overbeek added two goals and Brayden Heldt contributed one goal. Collin Mort, Sam Cords and Ryder Greenholt had one assist apiece. Roosevelt Leon hauled in three saves.

No individual stats were available for the Raiders.

Reed-Custer 1 , Rich Township 0

Wyatt Crater scored an unassisted goal to help lead the Comets to a one-goal victory. Josh Conger had 13 saves to earn the clean sheet.

BOYS GOLF

Vermilion Valley Conference Tournament

Bismarck-Henning 336, Watseka 338, Hoopeston 377, Schlarman 381, Iroquois West 385, Salt Fork 429, Westfield 434, Milford 568, Chrisman NTS, Georgetown Ridge-Farm, NTS, Oakwood NTS, Cissna Park NTS

Hagen Hoy and Brayden Ketchum each shot 82s to collectively lead the Warriors. Austin Marcier added a 83 and Lathan Bowling shot a 91.

Collin Tilstra fired a 85 to pace the Raiders. Tyler Read added a 87, which was 13 strokes better than teammate Wyatt Herscher. Bryce Rogers shot a 113.

Hixon Lafond totaled a 106 to pace the Bearcats. Noah Brittenham finished with a 139 and Jace Boyer carded a 145. Devon Davis chipped in a 178.

Cissna Park only had one golfer and so it did not qualify for team scoring. Colton Denton fired a 130 paced the Timberwolves.

GIRLS GOLF

Vermilion Valley Conference Tournament

Watseka 429, Hoopeston 441, Westville 478, Milford 542, Iroquois West NTS, Salt Fork NTS, Schlarman NTS

Watseka claimed the VVC Tournament championship. Jasmine Essington claimed the individual VVC title with a meet-best 92. Layla Holohan fired a 106 and Rennah Barrett tallied a 113. Kyah Westerfield shot a 118.

Gracie Gregory paced the Bearcats with a 126, followed by teammates Hallie Scott (131), Madisyn Laffoon (137) and Molly Harms (148).

Iroquois West failed to qualify for team scoring with only two golfers. Jaidyn Ashline paced the Raiders with a 125 and Paige Miller shot a 133.

Kankakee 169, Manteno 198

Tyler Bayston and Paul Azzarelli each recorded 39s to collectively earn a share of medalist honors and lead the Kays. Jaxson Joiner carded a 45, which was one stroke better than teammate T.J. Prude.

Logan Bukwoski paced the Panthers with a 44. Eric Eldridge added a 47 and Landon Bukowski totaled a 50. Camden Rewerts had a 57.

VOLLEYBALL

Herscher 2, Central 0

Herscher earned a 25-21, 25-19, straight-set win on its senior night to help secure its fifth-straight win on the season. Kennedi Huston led the Tigers with 10 digs, five kills, four assists and three aces. Laney Rogers recorded 10 digs and four assists. Mia Dalcanton had three blocks and two kills.

No individual stats were available for the Comets.

Milford 2, Tri-Point 0

Milford claimed a 25-10, 25-7, straight-set win to improve to 14-3 on the season. Hunter Mowrey led the Bearcats with 10 kills and nine assists. Kami Muehling tallied 13 assists and three aces. Anna McEwen chipped in 11 digs and six aces.

Peotone 2, Momence 0

Peotone picked up a 25-23, 25-18, two-set win over Momence. Mia Connolley led the Blue Devils with 18 kills and six aces. Allie Werner finished with 18 assists and one ace. Ashley Veltman had four kills and two aces. Ella Stupegia chipped in eight digs.