FOOTBALL: Bishop McNamara earns Week 1 forfeit win against Leo

Bishop McNamara may have dropped last Friday’s game to Aurora Christian, but it recently announced that it picked up an extra win for its Week 1 road game against Leo to flip its record from 2-3 to 3-2 overall.

The Fightin’ Irish originally lost the matchup to 20-19 on an untimed Hail Mary. That grueling defeat changed last Thursday when the IHSA officially announced that Bishop McNamara were granted a 1-0 forfeit victory due to the Lions playing with two ineligible players.

‘I’m happy for our guys,” Bishop McNamara head coach Bob Kelly said. “... I coached with the Leo head coach [Marques Stevenson] and so I had known that a lot of the kids we had coached together at the previous school [St. Lawrence] we were together at last year had left that school and joined him at his school.

“I just had a feeling they weren’t eligible, and so we dove into a little bit and found out they weren’t. So we presented it to the IHSA and I’m happy for our guys because we lost on an untimed Hail Mary in the first place, which was tough, but it’s good that the IHSA made the right decision.”