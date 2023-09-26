Corrections

• In Monday’s Daily Journal, the initial time remaining when Bradley-Bourbonnais’ wideout Luke Allen hauled in a 31-yard go-ahead touchdown against Lockport was incorrect. Allen’s touchdown catch came with 14 seconds remaining and not nine seconds. The Daily Journal sincerely regrets the error.

• Also in Monday’s Daily Journal, Kankakee’s individual football stats were not yet available. They are listed below.

(6A-2)Kankakee 54, Thornwood 0

Larenz Walters completed 10-of-13 pass attempts for 143 yards and two touchdowns to help lead the Kays. Jakell Hill added four rushing attempts for 101 yards and a touchdown. Tony Phillips totaled five carries for 53 yards and three scores on the ground. Cedric Terrell had a 14-yard touchdown run and a 10-yard touchdown reception. Keyandre White hauled in four receptions for a team-high 72 receiving yards. James Stampley chipped in three catches for 45 yards and a touchdown.