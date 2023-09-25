Racing: 2023 season concludes at Kankakee County Speedway

Matt Hammond, of Bourbonnais, claimed the 2023 Pro Late Model track championship at Kankakee County Speedway Friday by winning the pro late model race, highlighting the last full night of racing for the 2023 season.

Winners were crowned in eight different events during the weekend and the top finishers for each race are listed below as well as the 2023 track champions, compiled by Paul Bayne. For more information and a full list of results visit www.kankakeecountyspeedway.com.

<strong>2023 Track Champions</strong>

<strong>Pro Late Models</strong> — Matt Hammond, Bourbonnais, Ill. (2nd title)

<strong>Modifieds</strong> — Jamie Lomax, Lake Village, Ind. (4th title)

<strong>Stock Cars</strong> — Jerrad Krick, Earl Park, Ind. (2nd title) (Leading National Championship Points)

<strong>Factory Stock Cars</strong> — Lee Joseph Hall, Oxford, Ind. (1st title)

<strong>Pro Modifieds</strong> — Deece Schwartz, Ashmore, Ill. (3rd title) (Leading National Championship Points)

<strong>Sport Compacts</strong> — Jimmy Dutlinger, Peoria, Ill. (1st title) (Clinched National Championship)

<strong>UMP Pro Late Models (20 laps, $1800 to win)</strong>

1. Matt Hammond, Bourbonnais, Ill.

2. Kyle McMahon, Mt. Vernon, Ill.

3. Austin McCarty, Bourbonnais, Ill.

4. Jamie Lomax, Lake Village, Ind.

5. Gary Schalmo, Nashville, Tenn.

<strong>UMP Modifieds (20 laps, $2,000 to win)</strong>

1. Nick Allen, Wheatfield, Ind.

2. Mike McKinney, Plainfield, Ill.

3. Michael Ledford, Pontiac, Ill.

4. Frank Marshall, Valparaiso, Ind.

5. Trevor Neville, Mackinaw, Ill.

<strong>UMP Stock Cars (15 laps, $800 to win)</strong>

1. Braiden Keller, West Lebanon, Ind.

2. Nick Clubb, Coal City, Ill.

3. Jerrad Krick, Earl Park, Ind.

4. Kyle Anderson, Crown Point, Ind.

5. Joe Hillman, Frankfort, Ill.

<strong>UMP Factory Stocks (15 laps, $600 to win)</strong>

1. Lee Joseph Hall, Oxford, Ind.

2. Trevor Bitterling, Star City, Ind.

3. Hayden Lomax, Lake Village, Ind.

4. John Doughty, Winamac, Ind.

5. Nathan Arterberry, Fowler, Ind.

<strong>UMP Pro Modifieds (15 laps, $600 to win)</strong>

1. Brandon Bollinger, Kewanee, Ill.

2. Deece Schwartz, Ashmore, Ill.

3. Brayden Doyle, Ashmore, Ill.

4. Donnie Martin, Oakwood, Ill.

5. Ryan Kohler, Chebanse, Ill.

<strong>UMP Sport Compacts (15 laps. $300 to win)</strong>

1. Spencer Coats, LaGrange, Mo.

2. Evan Eckhoff, Onarga, Ill.

3. Joshua Wright, Danville, Ill.

4. Jimmy Dutlinger, Peoria, Ill.

5. Landon Nelson, LaGrange, Mo.

<strong>Stock 4 Cylinders (15 laps, $150 to win)</strong>

1. Scott Glassford, Kankakee, Ill.

<strong>Crown Victoria’s (15 laps)</strong>

1. Jerry Legner, Verona, Ill.

2. Adam Thibo, Peotone, Ill.

3. Sam Ingram, Donovan, Ill.

4. Joe Hillman, Frankfort, Ill.

5. Nick Seidel, Bolingbrook, Ill.