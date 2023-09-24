ROUNDUP: Watseka volleyball claims Watseka Invitational championship

Saturday

High school volleyball

Watseka Invitational

Watseka went 3-0 in pool play with wins against Iroquois West (25-10, 25-9), Peotone (25-19, 25-17) and Gardner-South Wilmington (25-13, 25-17) before claiming a 25-16, 25-17 straight-set win against Paxton-Buckley-Loda in the championship game.

Ella Smith led the Warriors with a combined 29 kills, 26 digs, nine aces and four blocks. Megan Martin added 15 kills and five blocks. Christa Holohan contributed a team-high 54 assists. Lauren Tegtmeyer had 23 kills and six aces. Denault, Smith and Tegtmeyer were named to the all-tournament team.

Gardner-South Wilmington finished the tournament with a 1-2 record in pool play, including a 25-14, 25-13, two-set win against Iroquois West.

Maddie Olsen paced the Panthers with a total of 13 kills, seven aces and three blocks. Addison Fair contributed 26 digs, 13 kills and three aces. Olivia Siano had 24 digs. Fair was named to the all-tournament team.

Peotone went 2-1 in pool play with wins against G-SW (25-14, 22-25, 15-9) and Iroquois West (25-19, 25-17) before earning a 25-21, 25-16 two-set win against Milford in the third-place game. No individual stats were available for the Blue Devils. Peotone’s Ashley Veltman and Mia Connolley were named to the all-tournament team.

Milford finished the tournament in fourth place with a 2-2 overall record with wins against Danville (25-9, 25-15) and Grant Park (25-13, 25-14). No individual stats were available for the Bearcats. Milford’s Anna McEwen was named to the all-tournament team.

Reed-Custer Comet Classic

Cissna Park concluded the tournament with a 5-0 record to win the Comet Classic.

The Timberwolves defeated Elmwood Park (25-14, 25-22), Mendota (25-17, 25-20) and Putnam County (25-23, 25-19) in pool play before earning a 25-13, 25-8 semifinal win against Reed-Custer. Cissna Park advanced to the title game, where it earned a 25-17, 25-13 win against Elmwood Park to take the championship.

Addison Lucht led the Timberwolves with 38 kills and 30 digs during the tournament. Brooklyn Stadeli recorded 29 digs and 27 kills. Ava Morrical had 127 assists.

GIRLS SWIM & DIVE

Downers Grove Invitational

Bradley-Bourbonnais finished in ninth place out of the nine-team tournament with a team score of three points. Oswego claimed first place with 493 team points. Savannah Zirbel paced the Boilermakers with victories in the athletes with disabilities 50-yard freestyle (32.12 s) and 100-yard freestyle (1:08.75) races.

BOYS SOCCER

Regular Season

Watseka 1, Hoopeston 1

Watseka won 4-3 in a penalty shootout with Hoopeston. No individual stats were available for the Warriors.

Friday

BOYS GOLF

Watseka Invitational

Watseka 168, Kankakee 170, Donovan 185, Grant Park 185, Manteno 191, Iroquois West 193, Milford 280

Watseka claimed the Watseka Invitational Tournament championship with a two-stroke win against Kankakee. Lathan Bowling fired a team-best 40 to lead the Warriors. Hagen Hoy followed closely with a 41, and Brayden Ketchum shot a 43. Austin Marcier carded a 44.

Tyler Bayston paced the Kays with a 40, followed by teammates Paul Azzarelli (41), Jaxson Joiner (42) and Cooper Meredith (47).

Jacob Onnen totaled a 45 to pace the Wildcats. Griffen Walters and Brenden Henneike each recorded 46s. Ty Miller shot a 48.

Trey Boecker earned medalist honors with a tournament-best 36 to pace the Dragons. Carsen Ruggiero and Evan Suprenant each tallied 49s, and Cade Lacer chipped in a 51.

Landon Bukowski contributed a 44 to help pace the Panthers. Camden Rewerts added a 45. Ryan Young and Logan Bukowski each had 51s.

Tyler Read paced the Raiders with a 44, followed by teammates Collin Tilstra (48), Bryce Rogers (49) and Wyatt Herscher (52).

Jace Boyer finished with a 47 to help pace the Bearcats. Hixon Lafond added a 64, which was 16 strokes better than teammate Noah Brittenham. Devon Davis chipped in an 89.

Local Hole-in-one

Scott Abbott, of Yorba Linda, Calif., recorded a hole-in-one on the 2nd hole at Oak Springs Golf Course on Sept. 22. He used a six iron to ace the shot. It was witnessed by Many Abbott and Chris Abbott.