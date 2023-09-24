BOYS SOCCER: Herscher has strong showing at Rivals Cup

MANTENO — The Herscher Tigers soccer team finished the Rivals Cup with a 4-1 record on Saturday, losing a heartbreaker 1-0 in the championship game against the Fisher-Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Co-Op. On the way to the championship game, the Tigers picked up wins over Crete-Monee (4-2), Chicago Christian (2-0), Grant Park (7-1) and then Peotone (5-0) in the semifinal round.

The Tigers are now 11-7 overall on the season and 2-1 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference.

“It was everything you want a championship game to be,” Herscher head coach Alan High said. “It was a well-played game both ways.

“Overall, it was a great tournament. We got better over the five games and found some things we can still work on moving forward.”

In the championship, the Bunnies scored the game’s only goal three minutes in with a breakaway from Sid Pfoff that was assisted by Isaiah Johnson on a long throw-in.

“Fisher really has some kids [who] can throw the ball in, and it was something that we haven’t really seen yet this year,” High said. “I thought they were able to sneak one by us to start, but then we adjusted to it.”

From that point on, both teams traded scoring opportunities but were turned away by goalkeepers Henry Crain and Parker Baillie.

“We kept knocking on the door over and over again to score,” High said. “But we just couldn’t break through and get one past their goalie, who played a tremendous game.”

With 18 minutes remaining in the game, a Fisher-Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley player received his second yellow card of the game, resulting in the Bunnies playing a man down the rest of the game.

Herscher strung together some strong passing sequences and created quality scoring opportunities with the advantage, but Baillie was able to keep anything out of the net.

“Baillie made the best two saves of his career,” Fisher-Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley head coach Robby Dinkins said. “I don’t know how he got a hand on them. The last 10 minutes seemed to take forever, but credit Herscher; they have a great group of talented kids that play[s] hard. Both teams toughed it out today after playing a bunch of games this week.”

Coach Dinkins, who is a 2004 graduate of Wilmington High School, noted how special it was to return to the area he grew up and guide his team to the Rivals Cup Championship.

“It’s special because I didn’t have the opportunity to beat most of these teams as a player growing up. To know I’m coaching a group talented enough to beat those teams makes it even better to finally get it done,” Dinkins said. “I have a lot of respect for Alan and his program. He gets the most out of his guys; I’ve never seen his kids not give 100%. So, for us to go toe-to-toe with them shows a lot about what our program has grown into.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Crain paced the Tigers with five saves in net.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Tigers will host Manteno at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Illinois Central Eight action.

1st - Fisher-Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

2nd - Herscher

3rd - Peotone

4th - Manteno

5th - Kankakee

6th - Beecher

7th - Chicago Christian

8th - Tinley Park