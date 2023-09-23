FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Coal City powers past Peotone; Momence remains undefeated

(4A-RV)Coal City 48, Peotone 7

Landin Benson recorded three touchdowns and 124 yards on just seven carries to lead the Coalers on offense. Tanner Phillips added two rushing attempts for 19 yards and a touchdown as well as an interception on defense. Rey Gonzalez had an 18-yard touchdown run. Zander Meents completed 4-of-5 pass attempts for 44 yards, including a 14-yard touchdown pass to Gavin Carpenter. Jim Feeney chipped in a 96-yard kickoff return for a score.

Coal City (4-1) will travel to Reed-Custer (2-3) at 7 p.m. Friday.

No individual stats were available for the Blue Devils. Peotone (2-3) will host Manteno (3-2) at 7 p.m. Friday.

(2A-RV)Momence 21, Iroquois West 7

Momence outscored Iroquois West 14-0 in the second half to help earn its fifth straight win to open the season. Marchello Draine led Momence with 134 yards and a touchdown on a team-high 15 rushing attempts. Erick Castillo completed 7-of-18 pass attempts for 66 yards and added seven carries for 41 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Terence Autman finished with 63 rushing yards on 10 carries. Eddie Ferreira had two catches for 28 yards. Damon Cox led the defense with two interceptions.

Momence (5-0) will host Salt Fork at 7 p.m. Friday.

Dean Clendenen paced the Raiders with 55 receiving yards and a touchdown on two catches. Izayah Hargett threw a 30-yard touchdown pass. Christian Gaytan totaled 17 carries for 54 yards.

Iroquois West (1-4) will host Georgetown-Ridge Farm at 7 p.m. Friday.

(6A-2)Kankakee 54, Thornwood 0

Larenz Walters completed 10-of-13 pass attempts for 143 yards and two touchdowns to help lead the Kays. Jakell Hill added four rushing attempts for 101 yards and a touchdown. Tony Phillips totaled five carries for 53 yards and three scores on the ground. Cedric Terrell had a 14-yard touchdown run and a 10-yard touchdown reception. Keyandre White hauled in four receptions for a team-high 72 receiving yards. James Stampley chipped in three catches for 45 yards and a touchdown.

Kankakee (5-0) will travel to Rich Township at 6 p.m. Friday.

Herscher 27, Streator 12

Herscher earned its first win of the season by a combined 15 points. Kenneth Royal paced the Tigers with 114 rushing yards and a touchdown. Alex Draper added 88 yards on the ground and Tanner Jones threw for 133 passing yards and two touchdowns. Jarrett Wakey and Jones each had an interception on defense. Connor Massie-Devore and Jack Coutant each had one touchdown reception.

Herscher (1-4) will host Wilmington (4-1) at 7 p.m. Friday.

Manteno 55, Lisle 9

Manteno totaled 446 total yards on offense to help cruise past Lisle. Kai Pon led the Panthers with 170 yards and three touchdowns on six carries. Connor Harrod was nearly perfect passing in the air, completing 11-of-13 attempts for 214 yards and two scores. Harrod also chipped in a 1-yard touchdown run. Niko Akiyama had eight attempts for 38 rushing yards and a touchdown. Tyson Clodi recorded a 42-yard pick-six. Ashton Brazeau tallied three catches for 73 yards, including a 55-yard touchdown reception. Kyle McCullough had a team-high 85 receiving yards and a score on five catches.

Manteno (3-2) will travel to Peotone (2-3) at 7 p.m. Friday.

Central 13, Watseka 12

Central edged Watseka after the Warriors failed to convert a game-tying two-point conversion attempt late in the fourth quarter. Ethan Faulkner led the Comets with 107 yards and two touchdowns on 24 rushing attempts. Aidan Podowicz completed 10-of-15 pass attempts for 120 yards and added 63 rushing yards on nine carries. Maddex Miner hauled in a team-high 85 receiving yards on six catches.

Central (2-3) will travel to Westville at 7 p.m. Friday.

Andrew Shoemaker finished 4-of-7 passing for 64 yards and a touchdown to help pace the Warriors. He also added eight carries for 27 yards and a score on the ground. Davincci Lane tallied 45 yards on nine rushing attempts. Aidan Morris grabbed three receptions for 70 yards, including a 56-yard touchdown catch.

Watseka (1-4) will host Bismarck-Henning at 7 p.m. Friday.

Milford-Cissna Park 46, Blue Ridge 44

M-CP outscored Blue Ridge 16-14 in the final quarter to earn the two-point win. Gavin Schunke completed 10-of-18 pass attempts for 183 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Bearcats. He also contributed 92 yards and a score on 12 carries. Caleb Clutteur hauled in six receptions for 101 yards and three scores. Preston Jansen had a 24-yard touchdown run. Tyler Neukomm tallied 145 rushing yards and a touchdown on 26 attempts.

Milford-Cissna Park (3-2) will host St. Anne (1-4) at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Flanagan Cornell-Woodland 41, St. Anne 6

Chris Link totaled 59 yards on 12 carries to pace the Cardinals’ rushing attack. Grant Pomaranski had 31 rushing yards and a touchdown on six rush attempts to go along with 87 passing yards. Jordan Davis chipped in a 33-yard reception.

St. Anne (1-4) will travel to Milford-Cissna Park (3-2) at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Aurora Christian 51, (2A-RV)Bishop McNamara 0

No individual stats were available for the Fightin’ Irish. Bishop McNamara (3-2) will travel to Aurora Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday.