FOOTBALL: Farrell, Castle, run Wilmington past Reed-Custer

WILMINGTON — Wilmington reclaimed the ACE trophy Friday night in a 35-14 win against Reed-Custer, avenging its loss from last season. Coach Jeff Reents and his longtime staff now have a 27-3 all-time record against Reed-Custer in the regular season during his 30-year tenure at the helm.

Kyle Farrell ran for 155 yards and three touchdowns, and Jake Castle added 106 yards and two touchdowns in the rivalry win.

Wilmington improved its record to 4-1 overall and 3-0 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference, and Reed-Custer fell to 2-3 overall with the loss and 1-2 in the ICE.

“Overall, I’m really happy for our seniors to get the win on homecoming,” Reents said. “I thought, eventually, our offensive line wore them down. Kyle Farrell had a nice game running the ball. Defensively, I thought we were good. We gave up the big play a few times, but overall, I thought we were solid.”

Wilmington’s Cade McCubbin intercepted Reed-Custer quarterback Jacob Reardon’s pass on the third play of the game that gave the Wildcats the ball with prime real estate on the Comets’ 20-yard line. The offense found the end zone two plays later on a 15-yard touchdown run by Jake Castle to give the Wildcats a 6-0 lead two minutes into the game.

Rex Pfeifer broke free for a 71-touchdown run on the Comets’ second drive, giving them a 7-6 lead they would retain the remainder of the first quarter and a majority of the second quarter. Pfeifer finished with 78 rushing yards on nine carries to lead Reed-Custer.

“I think coming into the game, our kids were hoping we could play with them, but I think the light bulb went off tonight, and the kids realized they can hang with a phenomenal team like Wilmington,” Reed-Custer coach Gavin Johnston said. “We were able to get some stops and break one on offense and hang with them for a while.

“We’re hoping that confidence carries over next week against Coal City.”

Farrell gave Wilmington a 14-7 lead with 2:42 left in the first half with a 3-yard touchdown run, a lead they would take going into halftime and hold onto for the rest of the game.

“Credit to Reed-Custer, they are a good team, and they played us tough,” Farrell said. “We came out a little bit flat, but our lineman started to make some physical blocks to open things up late in the first half. And then we were able to put it on them in the second half.”

Wilmington’s offensive line, consisting of Brody Benson, Logan Aderman, Pete Rampa, Joe Allgood, Andy Dedo, alongside tight ends Reid Juster and Joe Cortese, created the push up front and paved the way to victory by winning the battle in the trenches, wearing down the Comets in the second half as the ‘Cats rattled off 21 unanswered points in the next 14 minutes to jump out to a 35-7 lead.

Farrell added his second touchdown of the game in the third quarter on a short run after the ‘Cats melted eight minutes of clock with their ground-and-pound approach.

“I thought that long drive that took up seven or eight minutes in the third quarter kind of took the wind out of their sails a little bit.” Reents said. “I thought after that, we were good to go.”

Farrell scored his third touchdown of the game on a 29-yard run early in the fourth quarter. Castle ran in his second touchdown of the night two minutes later from 37 yards out to give Wilmington a four-touchdown lead. Travis Bohac added a touchdown run for the Comets late in the fourth quarter and finished with 26 rushing yards.

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Farrell led the Wildcats with 155 yards and three scores off 25 rushes. Castle added 106 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Shawn James had three carries for 10 yards. McCubbin contributed two interceptions on defense.

Pfeifer paced the Comets with 78 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. Bohac contributed six rushing attempts for 26 yards. Reardon completed 4-of-9 pass attempts for 30 yards, two of which went to wideout Collin Monroe for 25 yards.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Both teams resume ICE conference play at 7 p.m. Friday, when Wilmington faces off against Herscher, and Reed-Custer hosts rivals Coal City.