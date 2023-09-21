ROUNDUP: Herscher, Peotone, Manteno boys soccer earn semifinal spots in Rivals Cup

(Thursday) BOYS SOCCER

Herscher 7, Grant Park 1 (At Peotone)

Herscher ended the group stage of the Rivals Cup with a 3-0 record to earn a spot in the semifinal round against Peotone Saturday at Manteno. Jaden Jaime led the Tigers with four goals. Ethan Tucek, Trevor Hoffeditz and Jacob Benoit contributed one goal apiece. James Holohan chipped in a team-high four assists and Henry Crain had five saves in front of the net.

Luis Maldonado paced the Dragons with a goal off an assist by Cole Overbeek. Roosevelt Leon grabbed eight saves.

Manteno 2, Tinley Park 0 (At Manteno)

Manteno ended the group stage of the Rivals Cup with a 2-0-1 record to advance to the semifinal round of the tournament Saturday against Fisher-Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley. Gio Arrigo led the Panthers with two goals. Mikey Foster had one assist.

Peotone 4, Kankakee 3 (At Peotone)

Peotone ended the group stage of the Rivals Cup with an unblemished record (3-0) to advance to Saturday’s semifinal round against Herscher. No individual stats were available for the Blue Devils.

No individual stats were available for the Kays.

Reed-Custer 1, Rich Township 0 (At Manteno)

Reed-Custer wrapped up its first Rivals Cup appearance with a shutout win over Rich Township. Brady Shultz led the Comets with one goal. Lucas Walsh had one assist and goalkeeper Josh Conger earned the clean sheet.

Beecher 4, Coal City 0 (At Manteno)

Wences Baumgartner erupted for four goals to help lead the Bobcats to a shutout victory. Gavin Smith added two assists, which was one more assist than teammate Logan Wilkins. Jimmy Kypuros tallied four saves in the net.

No individual stats were available for the Coalers.

Fisher-Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 6, St. Anne 2 (At Manteno)

No individual stats were available for the Cardinals.

Regular Season

Watseka 10, Blue Ridge 1

Narciso Solorzano led the Warriors with four goals and one assist. Owen Avelar added a hat trick. Jose Tobar finished with one goal and two assists. David Bell and Jack Combes contributed one goal apiece. Santiago Solorzano hauled in three saves in the net.

VOLLEYBALL

Herscher 2, Peotone 0

Herscher (8-11) improved to 4-3 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference with a 25-15, 25-20 straight-set win over Peotone. Kennedi Huston led the Tigers with 10 digs, seven assists and six kills. Lillie Wepprecht totaled eight assists and Isabella Mendell had seven kills. Jillian Laird chipped in three aces.

Allie Werner paced the Blue Devils with six assists, one kill and a block. Mia Connolley tallied eight kills, which was six more kills than teammate Ashley Veltman.

Kankakee 2, Crete-Monee 0

Kankakee improved to 12-7 and 5-0 in the Southland Athletic Conference with a 25-13, 25-18, straight-set win over Crete-Monee. Nikkel Johnson led the Kays with eight kills and three aces. Na’Kyrah Cooks finished with five kills and nine digs. Breanna Lamie had eight digs.

Cissna Park 2, Armstrong-Potomac 0

Cissna Park secured a 25-11, 25-10 two-set win to improve its record to 15-2 overall. Ava Morrical led the Timberwolves with 22 assists and five aces. Sophie Duis added six kills and two blocks. Morgan Sinn had six digs.

Watseka 2, Danville Schlarman 0

Watseka improved to 13-5 with a 25-8, 25-14 straight-set win. Brianna Denault led the Warriors with nine digs and two aces. Ella Smith and Haven Meyer each had three kills. Christa Holohan chipped in eight assists.

Gardner-South Wilmington 2, Donovan 0

G-SW claimed a 25-6, 25-9 two-set win over Donovan. Maddie Olsen recorded eight kills, two blocks and one dig to help lead the Panthers. Nina Siano tallied seven kills, six digs and one ace. Addison Fair had 10 digs, three kills, two aces and two assists.

No individual stats were available for the Wildcats.

Grant Park 2, Central 1

Grant Park edged Central with a 27-25, 23-25, 25-16 third-set tiebreaker victory. Delaney Malkowski led the Dragons with nine digs, six kills, two aces and one block. Elizabeth Voigt contributed 10 assists, seven digs, three kills, two aces and one block. Allison Roberts had five digs and four kills.

No individual stats were available for the Comets.

Manteno 2, Coal City 1

Manteno claimed a 25-23, 20-25, 25-23 three-set win over Coal City. Brynn Nikonchuk totaled 13 digs, 10 kills and four aces to help lead the Panthers. Danika Fletcher added 11 assists, seven digs and one ace. Mackenzie Hespen chipped in six kills, five digs, two aces and one assist.

Aubrey Mellen paced the Coalers with 20 setting assists, 11 digs and three kills. Kayla Henline recorded 14 setting assists, five digs, three kills and one ace. Emma Rodriguez tallied 13 kills, 12 digs, one block and an ace.

Wilmington 2, Streator 1

Wilmington picked up a 25-14, 23-25, 25-22 three-set win over Streator. Rachel Smith led the Wildcats with nine kills, nine digs, one block and an ace. Maggie Lindsey contributed three blocks and three kills. Molly Southall chipped in six kills.

GIRLS GOLF

Bradley-Bourbonnais 163, Beecher 237

Brynn Devine earned medalist honors with a 40 to help lead the Boilermakers. Gabby Hubbs, Madelyn Duchene and Danica Voss each recorded 41s.

Makenzie Krupa fired a 54 to pace the Bobcats. Samantha Kain added a 55 and Olivia Geringer-Spagnola contributed a 63. Sam Gregory shot a 65.

(Wednesday)

BOYS SOCCER

Manteno 4, Reed-Custer 0 (At Manteno)

Justin Foster and Joe Mallaney each recorded two goals to collectively lead the Panthers. Gio Arrigo contributed one assist.

Josh Conger tallied 13 saves in the net to pace the Comets.

Kankakee 8, Illinois Lutheran 1 (At Peotone)

Joseph Andrade recorded a hat trick with one assist to help lead the Kays to a 2-0 record in the Rivals Cup. Ricardo Cruz added a hat trick and Alexis Pato Cruz had one goal and a team-high four assists. Dylan Tapia tallied one goal while teammates James Bretzlaff and Fernando Lopez each had one assist.

Herscher 2, Chicago Christian (At Peotone)

Jaden Jaime and Luis Parra had one goal apiece to collectively lead the Tigers to a 2-0 record in the Rivals Cup. James Holohan added an assist and goalkeeper Henry Crain had eight saves in net.

Peotone 4, Westmont 3 (At Peotone)

No individual stats were available for the Blue Devils.

Coal City 6, St. Anne 2 (At Manteno)

No individual stats were available for the Coalers.

No individual stats were available for the Cardinals.

Fisher-Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 3, Beecher 1 (At Manteno)

Tyler Kramer paced the Bobcats with one goal. Goalkeeper Jimmy Kypuros hauled in four saves in net.

Crete-Monee 9, Grant Park 0 (At Peotone)

No individual stats were available for the Dragons.

Regular Season

Momence 8, Central 1

Momence improved to 6-3 with a seven-goal win over Central. Marco Delpoio finished with three goals and two assists to help lead Momence. Aaron Lopez added two goals and three assists. Jaime Garcia-Herrera had two goals and two assists. Tommy Rounds contributed one goal. Manuel Duran had four saves in net.

No individual stats were available for the Comets.

GIRLS GOLF

SouthWest Suburban Conference Red Division Tournament

Lincoln-Way Central 325, Andrew 350, Lincoln-Way West 350, Bradley-Bourbonnais 362, Stagg 385

Danica Voss fired an 86 to pace the Boilermakers. Madelyn Duchene added a 88, which was five strokes better than teammate Gabby Hubbs. Brynn Devine shot a 95.

BOYS GOLF

Watseka 168, Donovan 172, Momence 217, Tri-Point NTS

Watseka improved to 22-7 with wins over Donovan and Momence. Austin Marcier and Hagen Hoy earned a share of medalist honors with 39s to collectively lead the Warriors. Brayden Ketchum carded a 43 and Lathan Bowling shot a 47.

Griffen Walters paced the Wildcats with a 42. Ty Miller and Jacob Onnen each had 43s. Brenden Henneike chipped in a 44.

Liam Madison and Calvin Bishir each recorded 51s to collectively pace Momence. Eddie Rivard tallied a 57 and Dylan Billadeau shot a 58.

VOLLEYBALL

Kankakee 2, Momence 0

Kankakee improved to 11-7 with a 25-17, 20-17 straight-set win over Momence. Mikyla Lawrence led the Kays with 16 assists and four aces. Nikkel Johnson added a team-high six kills and three blocks. Na’Kyrah Cooks and Aniya Lewis each had five kills.

Wilmington 2, Dwight 0

Wilmington picked up a 25-23, 25-20 two-set win by a combined seven points. Molly Southhall led the Wildcats with seven kills, four digs and two assists. Reese Van Duyne contributed six kills, three blocks and one dig. Maggie Lindsey had five blocks and two kills.

Putnam County 2, Gardner-South Wilmington 1

G-SW suffered a 25-20, 25-21, 28-26 third-set tiebreaker defeat to Putnam County. Eva Henderson paced the Panthers with 22 digs, 10 kills, one block and an ace. Maddie Olsen finished with nine kills, six digs, two blocks and one ace. Addison Fair chipped in 30 digs and 10 kills.

Lexi Hamann paced Momence with seven kills. Casey Cromwell finished with 13 assists and two aces. Sydnee VanSwol tallied five kills and 17 digs.