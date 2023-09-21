BOYS GOLF: Kankakee's Azzarelli, Boilers team repeat as All-City champs

KANKAKEE — The weather couldn’t have been much more perfect, only to be outdone cosmetically by the fresh-cut fairways and fast-but-gentle greens at the Kankakee Country Club Wednesday, where a perfect backdrop was in place for this year’s All-City boys golf match.

As perfect as the conditions were, Kankakee’s Paul Azzarelli couldn’t quite immerse himself in the beauty of the day until near the end of the afternoon. Try as he might, he just couldn’t gain much of a lead on Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Alex Mann.

But over the final two holes, Azzarelli finally got the separation he craved all day long, and by the time he finished his round with a beautiful birdie on the par-3 18th hole, the senior Kay wrapped up back-to-back All-City medalist honors with a one-over 73.

“It was definitely a lot more stressful [than last year] because Alex, he was hitting some really good shots, especially on the back nine,” Azzarelli said. “He’s a really good player and I had never played with him before.

“He was really putting the pressure on and it was definitely a lot more nerve-wracking than last year.”

Azzarelli repeated as the individual champion Wednesday and the Boilers defended their team championship, with their team score of 327 besting the Kays (331) and Bishop McNamara (365).

“The conditions were perfect to play, our kids just really stepped up to the occasion,” Boilermakers coach John Klimchuk said. “It’s a big deal for them, it’s bragging rights, it’s a big tournament, and they look forward to it every year.”

<strong>Azzarelli holds on for repeat title</strong>

Azzarelli first joined high school golf as a sophomore at Herscher two years ago, playing for the Kays as part of a golf co-op between the two nearby schools. He helped the team to the All-City championship by tying for the final score (top four golfers from each team) that year before a coming out party as a junior that included his fist All-City individual title.

As he defended it Wednesday, he had Mann a stroke or two on his tail for most of the day. But as Mann found the water twice on the 17th hole, the Kankakee senior found a little breathing room as he found the green off of his drive on the 18th hole and sunk the ensuing birdie putt.

With 18 providing a challenge with its bunkers on either side of a sloped green, Azzarelli said he couldn’t think too much about his lead widening by four strokes the hole before.

“You still have to hit a good shot,” Azzarelli said. “Obviously 18 is a very hard hole, but I was fortunate enough to stick it about 15 feet out and make a putt.

“It’s a tough hole, but one of those ones where you have to step up and hit a shot.”

In his three short years, Kays coach Donya Tetrault has seen her senior leader be the epitome of a hard worker, which has paid off with his nine-hole averaging creeping down to just a 37 this fall.

“I’m so proud of him — he’s been doing so great and every year he’s come a long way,” Tetrault said. “He’s put in the work in the offseason, playing in tournaments, doing whatever he needs to do to be a good golfer.”

Where he’s put his most work in over the past year hasn’t necessarily been an on-course improvement. But as the stretch run of his senior year has approached this week, beginning with the Southland Athletic Conference individual and team titles on Tuesday, All-City on Wednesday and the beginning of the postseason next week, Azzarelli has been working most on the impact he will have and continue to have off of the course.

“I’ve really tried to work this year on being more of a leader, bringing everyone’s spirits up more and creating a good vibe around the team; that’s important” Azzarelli said. “I just really want to win, but it starts with being a good person and good leader.”

It hasn’t been easy to take charge of the Kays, as Azzarelli and several of his teammates forgo representing their actual school, Herscher, to don Kankakee maroon and blue, but it’s been more than worth it for the All-City champion.

“It is kind of hard not representing the school you go to, like it is with mostly every other sport,” Azzarelli said. “But I’m very grateful for Kankakee and the co-op, because if they didn’t have it, I wouldn’t be here.

“I’m very grateful to Kankakee for letting us play.”

<strong>Boilers repeat as team champions</strong>

When Mann had his struggles on the 17th, he knew the four strokes he gave to Azzarelli essentially ended his chances at taking medalist honors. But the sophomore had to keep his focus as the last golfer in the lineup to help his team keep their spot atop the team standings, which is what he did with a par on the 18th hole to help lead the Boilers to their second straight team championship and 10th team title in the past dozen All-City competitions.

“We talked a little bit after he came off the 17th green about gathering ourselves and staying in the moment,” Boilers coach John Klimchuk said. “He has a remarkable amount of maturity for a kid his age, and if I give him all the credit in the world.

“He’s the one out there executing those shots and was able to pull himself together after a little misfortune to do what he had to do to secure the win.”

Mann had never played in a pairing with Azzarelli until Wednesday, but did more than hold his own for the better part of the day. In an afternoon that saw some of the most competitive All-City golf in recent memory, Mann was proud of his performance in his matchup with Azzarelli and Bishop McNamara’s Eamon O’Brien, who fired an 86.

“It’s really competitive,” Mann said. “I know Paul’s a good player and I try and compete with him, and I’m happy I stayed pretty close with him.”

After Azzarelli, the Boilers had the rest of the top five individual finishes, led by Mann and his 79. He was followed by Sam LaMore (82), Thomas Offill (83) and Max LaMore (83) to give the Boilers their championship score of 327. JT Woolman shot an 87 and Jacob Kehoe shot a 95 as the Boilers were the only team that saw all six golfers shoot under 100.

The Kays took second as a team, finishing with a 331. After Azzarelli’s 73 was Tyler Bayston (85), Brennen Gessner (86) and Jaxson Jones (87) for the four qualifying scores. T.J. Prude shot a 100 and Cooper Meredith fired a 104.

Johannes Peddinghaus led McNamara with an 85, a stroke ahead of O’Brien. Nik Acevedo, last year’s individual runner-up, shot a 91 and Brayden Ricketts and Kayden Hare each shot a 103 to tie for the final score and give the Fightin’ Irish a 365. Preston Payne shot a 114.

All three schools finished with lower team scores than the 2022 version of All-City, a sign all the way around that local golf is continuing to improve at a rapid rate.

“It’s very competitive and youth golf is growing in our area,” Klimchuk said. “There are more and more kids playing and I know our roster has a lot of young talent.

“We’re anchored by our two seniors, JT Woolman and Thomas Offill, but we have a lot of young kids playing, sophomores and juniors that are big contributors to our team.”

For first-year Irish coach Bruce Shear, his expectations were also blown away in what was a great day for local prep golf. While he and his Irish golfers left the Country Club slightly sulky with their third-place finish, Shear couldn’t help but be proud of the effort his team showed in a competitive atmosphere.

“I think for me and the guys, we were super excited coming into this year and very confident about how we were gonna play, and I was confident in how they were gonna play, so we walked away a little disappointed,” Shear said. “But the guys all in all gave a great effort and didn’t quit, and that made me proud.”