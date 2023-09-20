ROUNDUP: Herscher volleyball edges Manteno in ICE battle; Rivals Cup kicks off

VOLLEYBALL

Herscher 2, Manteno 1

Herscher (7-12) earned its seventh win of the season with a 19-25, 25-19, 25-16, third-set tiebreaker victory over Manteno. Laney Rogers led the Tigers with 14 digs and two aces. Izzie Mendell added 12 assists, eight kills and four aces. Ayla Summers recorded 10 kills and Kennedi Huston chipped in 10 kills, 10 assists and 11 digs.

Brynn Nikonchuk paced the Panthers with nine digs and eight kills. Danika Fletcher added nine digs and eight assists. McKenna Borkenhagen had six digs, three kills and two blocks.

Wilmington 2, Peotone 0

Wilmington picked up a 25-12, 25-23, two-set win over Peotone. Emma Grace Strong led the Wildcats with 13 assist, six kills and five digs. Alyssa Johnston tallied six kills and Paige Eighner had 12 digs and two aces.

Mia Connolley paced the Blue Devils with five kills. Allie Werner had four assists and one kill.

Cissna Park 2, Westville 0

Cissna Park improved its record to 14-2 with a 25-18, 25-14, straight-set victory. Sophie Duis led the Timberwolves with six kills, three blocks and three aces. Brooklyn Stadeli added nine digs, six kills and three aces. Ava Morrical tallied a team-high 29 assists.

Watseka 2, Chrisman 1

Watseka edged Chrisman in a third-set tiebreaker (22-25, 25-21, 25-12) to improve to 12-5 overall. Lauren Tegtmeyer led the Warriors with 13 kills and five aces. Brianna Denault recorded 35 digs, which was 10 more digs than teammate Ella Smith. Megan Martin had nine kills and three blocks.

Milford 2, Salt Fork 0

Milford improved to 11-1 with a 25-21, 25-20, straight-set win over Salt Fork. Anna McEwen led the Bearcats with 14 kills and 11 digs. Hunter Mowrey contributed 10 kills and 11 assists. Kami Muehling chipped in 14 assists.

Coal City 2, Reed-Custer 0

Coal City earned a 25-14, 26-24, two-set win over Reed-Custer by a combined 13 points. Aubrey Mellen led the Coalers with 14 setting assists, eight digs and two kills. Naomi Rodriguez tallied seven setting assists, one dig, one ace and one kill. Kayla Henline recored two setting assists and two digs. Emma Rodriguez chipped in a team-high 10 kills.

Momence 2, St. Anne 0

Momence claimed a 25-13, 25-20, two-set win over St. Anne. Sydnee VanSwol led Momence with multiple kills and consistent defense.

No individual stats were available for the Cardinals.

Grant Park 2, Gardner-South Wilmington 0

Grant Park picked up a 25-21, 25-21, two-set win over G-SW. Delaney Malkowski led the Dragons with nine kills and eight digs. Alejandra Maldonado contributed a team-high 25 digs. Ava Desiderio chipped in 11 digs and one kill.

Maddie Olsen paced the Panthers with three kills, three aces, three digs and one block. Addison Fair added 23 digs, three kills and one ace. Ava Schultz had nine digs, eight assists and two kills. Olivia Siano chipped in 17 digs, three aces and one assist.

BOYS SOCCER

Rivals Cup

Herscher 4, Crete-Monee 2 (at Peotone)

Jaden Jaime and James Holohan each had two goals to collectively lead the Tigers. Luis Parra added two assists and Henry Crain grabbed 15 saves in net.

Kankakee 3, Westmont 0 (at Peotone)

Ricardo Cruz recorded a hat trick to help lead the Kays. Alexis “Pato” Cruz added two assists and Erick Espitia-Gutierrez had seven saves in net.

Beecher 8, St. Anne 0 (at Manteno)

Logan Wilkins, Wences Baumgartner and Nate Diachenko collectively led the Bobcats with two goals and one assist apiece. Gavin Smith, Conner Cochrane had one goal each. Gavin Graham contributed two assists and Jimmy Kypuros had one saves to earn the clean sheet.

No individual stats were available for the Cardinals.

Peotone 9, Illinois Lutheran 0 (at Peotone)

No individual stats were available for the Blue Devils.

Manteno 1, Rich Township 1 (at Manteno)

Manteno’s match with Rich Township ended in a 1-1 tie. Gannon Adamson paced the Panthers with a goal off an assist by teammate Maddox Toepper.

Chicago Christian 3, Grant Park 0 (at Peotone)

Goalkeeper Roosevelt Leon made eight saves in net to pace the Dragons.

Fisher-Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2, Coal City 0 (at Manteno)

No individual stats were available for the Coalers.

Tinley Park 2, Reed-Custer 1 (at Manteno)

Lucas Walsh scored the Comets lone goal off an assist by Dylan Maschmeyer.

Regular Season

Timothy Christian 10, Bishop McNamara 0

Goalkeeper Carter Levesque hauled in 15 saves behind the net to pace the Fightin’ Irish.

Oakwood 5, Watseka 2

No individual stats were available for the Warriors, who dropped to 9-5 overall with a three-goal defeat to Oakwood.

BOYS GOLF

Southland Athletic Conference Meet

Kankakee 319, Crete-Monee 379, Bloom 399, Rich Township NTS

Paul Azzarelli earned medalist honors with a meet-best 70 to lead the Kays. Tyler Bayston finished with a 76 to earn the second-best overall score. T.J. Prude contributed a 86 and Jaxson Joiner shot a 87. All four of Kankakee’s golfers earned All-Conference honors.

SouthWest Suburban Red Conference Meet

Lincoln-Way Central 319, Lincoln-Way West 325, Andrew 327, Bradley-Bourbonnais 331, Stagg 343

Spencer Frey paced the Boilermakers with an 81. Alex Mann and Sam LaMore each fired 83s and Jake Kehoe carded a 84.

Paris 159, Salt Fork 199, Westville 208, Milford 246

Jace Boyer paced the Bearcats with a 50, followed by teammates Hixon Lafond (56), Noah Brittenham (69) and Devon Davis (71).

GIRLS GOLF

Milford 244, Westville 249

Gracie Gregory and Madisyn Laffoon collectively led the Bearcats with 58s to earn a share of medalist honors with Westville’s Katelyn Callahan. Hallie Scott tallied a 60 and Molly Harms shot a 68.