GAME OF THE WEEK: Lockport at Bradley-Bourbonnais

<strong>Lockport (3-1) at Bradley-Bourbonnais (3-1)</strong>

<strong>Game time:</strong> 7:30 p.m. Friday

<strong>Porters</strong>

<strong>Players to watch:</strong> QB Drew Gallagher, LB/TE Jameson Clark

<strong>Porters on offense:</strong> Lockport enters play at 3-1 on the season and has scored four or more touchdown three times, but outside of Gallagher, who leads the team in both passing (475 yards, three touchdowns) and rushing (199 yards, two touchdowns), there isn’t a particular player who stands out from a statistical standpoint. But that’s not for a lack of offensive firepower; if anything, it’s the opposite, as the Porters look to feed a plethora of backs and receivers through a balanced, concise, efficient offense. They won’t re-invent the wheel or overmatch the Bradley-Bourbonnais offense, but the Porters are as disciplined as they come.

<strong>Porters on defense:</strong> The Porters showed some susceptibility to the pass last weekend, when Sandburg eclipsed the 300-yard passing mark in a 30-28 Eagles victory, including a pair of scores that went for approximately 70 yards apiece. Clark leads the defense from the middle linebacker position and will have the responsibilities of both shutting down the middle of the field from Boilermakers quarterback Ethan Kohl and also to keep Marquise Aaron and the Bradley-Bourbonnais running game in check.

<strong>Boilermakers</strong>

<strong>Players to watch:</strong> DE Andrew Schweigert, WR Tyran “Tiny” Bender

<strong>Boilermakers on offense:</strong> The Bradley-Bourbonnais offense was held to under 40 points for the first time all season when the Boilers left Lincoln-Way East without a touchdown after last week’s 27-3 loss, but there’s potential for a solid bounceback effort this week. Bender and Luke Allen give the Boilers one of the fastest wide receiver duos around, which has to have quarterback Ethan Kohl eagerly awaiting the opportunity to find his speedsters downfield for a big play. While they’ll look to take their shots, the Boilers also know the offense is at its best when it’s pushing the ball down the field at a consistent tempo, so they’ll be mindful to try and avoid third-and-long situations.

<strong>Boilermakers on defense:</strong> In big games like this, the advantage is often decided up front, and the Boilers almost always like their chances there with their big, strong, experienced front. Schweigert is a key piece of that unit, but is just one of a handful of ends and tackles who will look to disrupt Gallagher both on the edge and through the middle. If Schweigert and fellow senior defensive end Deon Jackson can not only get pressure on Gallagher, but also keep him funneled inside for potential all-state linebacker AJ Mancilla to clean it up, the Boilers will surely take what comes.

<strong>Pick:</strong> Last year’s one-point thriller, which was also at Bradley-Bourbonnais, went the way of the Porters, and Friday looks to be another nail-biter. <strong>Bradley-Bourbonnais 20, Lockport 17</strong>

