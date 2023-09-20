FOOTBALL: Kankakee, Wilmington ranked in AP Polls; Several schools receive votes

Like they have all season long, the football teams at Kankakee and Wilmington once again found themselves ranked in this week’s IHSA AP Polls.
The Kays (4-0), who were ranked first in Class 6A last week before a 48-6 win over Riverside-Brookfield, sit at No. 2 this week, with East. St. Louis (2-2) reclaiming the top spot. Wilmington (3-1) moved up a spot to sixth in Class 3A after a 34-14 win over Peotone.
Bradley-Bourbonnais (Class 7A, 3-1), Coal City (Class 4A, 3-1), Reed-Custer (Class 3A, 2-2), Momence (Class 2A, 4-0) and Bishop McNamara (Class 2A, 2-2) also received votes.
To see this week’s polls, see page B2.
<strong>Class 8A</strong>
<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>
1. Loyola (8) (4-0) 125 2
2. Lincoln-Way East (5) (4-0) 122 1
3. York (4-0) 104 3
4. Barrington (4-0) 81 5
5. Maine South (3-1) 78 4
6. Oswego (4-0) 56 T9
7. Palatine (2-2) 41 8
8. South Elgin (4-0) 30 NR
9. Bolingbrook (3-1) 17 NR
10. Minooka (3-1) 16 NR
Others receiving votes: Glenbard West 10, Lockport 8, Aurora West 5, Sandburg 5, Huntley 4, Naperville North 3, O’Fallon 3, Gurnee Warren 2, Naperville Central 2, Joliet West 2, Naperville Neuqua Valley 1.
<strong>Class 7A</strong>
<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>
1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (13) (4-0) 130 1
2. Batavia (3-1) 106 3
3. Hersey (4-0) 98 4
4. Normal Community (4-0) 78 5
5. Chicago (St. Rita) (3-1) 74 2
6. Edwardsville (3-1) 57 6
7. Downers North (4-0) 56 8
8. Quincy (4-0) 39 9
9. Wheaton North (3-1) 31 NR
10. Brother Rice (2-2) 17 7
Others receiving votes: Hononegah 15, Prospect 6, St. Charles North 3, <strong>Bradley-Bourbonnais 2</strong>, Kenwood 2, Tinley Park Andrew 1.
<strong>Class 6A</strong>
<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>
1. East St. Louis (6) (2-2) 118 2
<strong>2. Kankakee (6) (4-0) 114 1</strong>
3. Lake Zurich (1) (4-0) 98 3
4. Geneva (4-0) 94 4
5. Cary-Grove (4-0) 84 5
6. Chatham Glenwood (4-0) 56 7
7. Washington (3-1) 40 T8
8. Champaign Centennial (4-0) 35 T8
9. Normal West (3-1) 21 NR
10. Dunlap (4-0) 11 NR
Others receiving votes: Providence 9, Belvidere North 8, Lemont 8, Libertyville 5, Lake Forest 5, Thornton Fractional North 3, Niles Notre Dame 2, Bremen 2, Chicago (Simeon) 1, Wauconda 1.
<strong>Class 5A</strong>
<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>
1. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (9) (4-0) 124 1
2. Sycamore (1) (4-0) 110 2
3. Joliet Catholic (2) (3-1) 106 3
4. Carmel (4-0) 88 5
5. Chicago (Morgan Park) (1) (3-1) 61 7
6. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (3-1) 60 8
7. Oak Park (Fenwick) (3-1) 39 NR
8. Peoria (2-2) 34 4
9. Glenbard South (4-0) 32 10
10. Antioch (4-0) 22 NR
Others receiving votes: Morton 12, Mahomet-Seymour 10, Marion 5, Highland 5, St. Francis Wheaton 4, LaSalle-Peru 2, Country Club Hills (Hillcrest) 1.
<strong>Class 4A</strong>
<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>
1. Rochester (8) (4-0) 116 1
2. IC Catholic (4) (4-0) 106 2
3. Morris (4-0) 94 3
4. Richmond-Burton (4-0) 84 4
5. Rockford Boylan (4-0) 69 5
6. Mt. Zion (4-0) 58 6
7. Carterville (4-0) 39 8
8. Murphysboro (4-0) 33 9
9. Geneseo (4-0) 28 10
10. St. Laurence (3-1) 21 NR
Others receiving votes: Wheaton Academy 6, <strong>Coal City 3</strong>, Rochelle 2, Breese Central 1.
<strong>Class 3A</strong>
<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>
1. Byron (9) (4-0) 117 1
2. Montini (3) (4-0) 109 2
3. St. Joseph-Ogden (4-0) 96 4
4. Princeton (3-1) 67 5
<strong>5. Wilmington (3-1) 55 6</strong>
6. Tolono Unity (3-1) 50 T7
7. Stanford Olympia (3-1) 47 9
8. Durand-Pecatonica (4-0) 43 T7
9. Williamsville (3-1) 31 3
10. Roxana (4-0) 23 10
Others receiving votes: DuQuoin 8, Greenville 8, Stillman Valley 3, Mt. Carmel 2, <strong>Reed-Custer 1</strong>.
<strong>Class 2A</strong>
<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>
1. Maroa-Forsyth (11) (4-0) 110 1
2. Downs Tri-Valley (4-0) 94 2
3. Seneca (4-0) 83 3
4. Athens (4-0) 72 4
5. Bloomington Central Catholic (4-0) 64 5
6. Johnston City (4-0) 47 6
7. Knoxville (4-0) 33 8
8. Rockridge (3-1) 28 7
9. Shelbyville (4-0) 18 10
10. Bismarck-Henning (3-1) 13 9
Others receiving votes: Pana 12, <strong>Momence 10</strong>, Woodstock Marian 10, Farmington 4, Nashville 4, Breese Mater Dei 1, Trenton Wesclin 1, <strong>Bishop McNamara 1</strong>.
<strong>Class 1A</strong>
<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>
1. Lena-Winslow (12) (4-0) 120 1
2. Forreston (4-0) 97 2
3. Camp Point Central (4-0) 83 4
4. Morrison (4-0) 68 6
(tie) Greenfield-Northwestern (4-0) 68 5
6. Althoff Catholic (3-1) 63 3
7. Sterling (Newman Central Catholic) (4-0) 56 7
8. Carrollton (4-0) 24 10
9. Kewanee -Annawan-Wethersfield (4-0) 21 9
10. Fulton (2-2) 18 8
(tie) Hope Academy (3-1) 18 NR
Others receiving votes: Aurora Christian 7, Winchester West Central 6, Casey-Westfield 4, Stark County 3, Hardin (Calhoun) 2, Sesser (S.-Valier) 1, Ottawa Marquette 1.