WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL: KCC spikes past Olive-Harvey, Highland

KANKAKEE — After defeating Olive-Harvey College Saturday morning to begin a tri-match, the Kankakee Community College volleyball team took on Highland Community College Saturday afternoon, securing a win in three close sets to finish Saturday’s tri-match 2-0.

Early in the first set, the Highland Cougars pulled ahead, leading by six points. The Cavaliers bounced back with a service ace from Emma Creek and a kill from Drew Hosselton to move ahead. KCC’s momentum led to a first set win, 25-19.

The Cougars had a burst of energy to begin the second set, and they were ahead early. The Cavaliers recorded kills from Hosselton, Chloe Blakey and Gabrielle Bradley to go ahead. The Cougars then reclaimed the lead until the Cavs answered with six consecutive points to take the set 25-22.

In the third set, a late charge of four straight points by the Cougars nearly erased the Cavaliers’ lead. A well-timed kill from Valorie Dagg solidified the win for KCC, 25-23.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Cavaliers improved to 6-4, and will host Joliet Junior College on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. in the KCC Ryan Gymnasium.

For more, see kcc.edu/athletics.