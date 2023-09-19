ROUNDUP: Bishop McNamara volleyball spikes past Peotone in two sets; Kankakee edges Grace Christian

VOLLEYBALL

Bishop McNamara 2, Peotone 0

Bishop McNamara claimed a 25-20, 25-17, straight-set nonconference over Peotone. Kenna Brosseau led the Fightin’ Irish with six kills and six digs. Mackenzie McCammon added a team-high 18 assists. Ana Darr had six kills and one dig. Gianna Brosseau had 11 digs.

Ashley Veltman paced the Blue Devils with three kills. Mia Connolley finished with two kills and one block. Allie Werner had six assists and Alyssa Lattz tallied two blocks.

Kankakee 2, Grace Christian 1

Kankakee edged Grace Christian with a third-set tiebreaker (25-21, 21-25, 25-18) victory to improve to 9-7 on the year. Breanna Lamie led the Kays with 15 digs and four aces. Nikkel Johnson and Aniya Lewis each had seven kills. Mikyla Lawrence had a team-high 19 assists.

Anna Kibbons paced the Crusaders with 10 assists, three digs and one ace. Miranda Glenn tallied seven kills, three digs and one assist. Natalie Dalton had eight digs, five kills and two assists.

Watseka 2, Prairie Central 1

Watseka claimed a 26-24, 20-25, 25-22, third-set tiebreaker win to improve to 11-5 on the season. Christa Holohan led the Warriors with 17 assists and 16 digs. Brianna Denault added a team-high 21 digs. Ella Smith recorded 17 digs and eight kills. Lauren Tegtmeyer had five kills and two blocks.

Milford 2, Bismarck-Henning 0

Milford improved its record to 10-1 overall with a 25-23, 25-18, straight-set win. Anna McEwen led the Bearcats with 14 kills. Emma McEwen contributed 11 digs and six kills. Hunter Mowrey chipped in 14 assists, seven digs and four kills.

Fisher 2, Iroquois West 0

Iroquois West fell in two sets, losing 25-16, 26-24, by a combined 11 points. Aubrey Wagner paced the Raiders with five kills. Ilyana Nambo had seven digs.

Crete-Monee 2, Grant Park 0

Grant Park suffered a two-set loss. Elizabeth Voigt paced the Dragons with six digs, five assists and two kills. Erika Kveck contributed four kills and one solo block. Natalie Smiley chipped in two kills and a solo block.

Morris 2, Coal City 0

Coal City dropped to 12-9 on the season with a 23-25, 21-25, two-set loss. Kayla Henline paced the Coalers with 10 setting assists, six digs and one kill. Aubrey Mellen added 10 digs, seven setting assists, three aces and two kills. Emma Rodriguez tallied nine kills and nine digs.

BOYS SOCCER

Danville First Baptist 4, Watseka 0

No individual stats were available for the Warriors.

BOYS GOLF

Illinois Central Eight Conference Tournament

Streator 320, Coal City 351, Peotone 364, Lisle 389, Manteno 400, Wilmington 356, Reed-Custer 518

Jack Varnak carded a team-best 82 to pace the Coalers. Ryland Megyeri fired a 85 and Will McArdle tallied a 91. Ethan Bach shot a 93 and Culan Lindemuth chipped in a 96. Jack, Megyeri and Lindemuth each received All-Conference honors.

Joe Hasse paced the Blue Devils with a 86, followed by teammates Jake Eaheart (87), Michael Bettenhausen (93) and Mason Early (98).

Logan Bukowski shot a 98 to pace the Panthers. Ryan Young added a 99 and Landon Bukowski fired a 100. Camden Rewerts shot a 103.

Aaron Burkey finished with a 88 to pace the Wildcats. Joey Lewsader tallied a 93. Caius Drown and Drew Jackson each contributed 125s.

Kyle Highland paced the Comets with a 91. Hunter Baxter carded a 130, which was two strokes better than teammate Chandler Lowe. Logan Bean chipped in a 165.

Iroquois County Tournament

Watseka 166, Donovan 183, Iroquois West 211, Milford 266, Cissna Park NTS, Illinois Lutheran NTS

Hagen Hoy fired a 39 to lead the Warriors and earn the individual Iroquois County Tournament championship. Brayden Ketchum carded a 41, followed closely by Austin Marcier’s 42. Tucker Milk shot a 44. Hoy, Ketchum, Marcier and Milk were each named All-County.

Griffen Walters and Brenden Henneike each shot 44s to collectively pace the Wildcats. Jacob Onnen added a 47 and Ty Miller shot a 48. Henneike, Onnen and Walters were each named All-County.

Tyler Read contributed a team-best 46 to pace the Raiders. Collin Tilstra finished with a 48, followed by teammates Ashton Ehmen (57) and Wyatt Herscher (60). Read and Tilstra were both named to the All-County team.

Jace Boyer tallied a 53 to pace the Bearcats. Hixon Lafond recorded a 56 and Noah Brittenham totaled a 68. Devon Davis chipped in a 89.

Cissna Park only had one golfer and so it did not qualify for team scoring. Dalton McWethy paced the Timberwolves with a 59.

Regular Season

Bradley-Bourbonnais 3, Beecher 3

BBCHS and Beecher tied in a nine-hole match play of twosome. No individual stats were available for the Boilermakers or the Bobcats.

GIRLS GOLF

Iroquois County Tournament

Watseka 214, Milford 258, Donovan NTS, Iroquois West NTS

Jasmine Essington fired a tournament-best 46 to lead the Warriors and earn the individual Iroquois County Tournament championship. Layla Holohan added a 50, which was seven strokes better than teammate Kyah Westerfield. Rennah Barrett shot a 61. Essington, Holohan and Westerfield were each named All-County.

Gracelin Gregory recorded a 56 to pace the Bearcats. Hallie Scott shot a 63 and Molly Harms carded a 68. Madisyn Laffoon chipped in a 71. Gregory was named All-County.

Donovan failed to qualify for team scoring with only two golfers. Layla Lou Walters paced the Wildcats with a 55 and Haley Cavanaugh shot a 67. Walters was named All-County for her efforts.

Iroquois West failed to qualify for team scoring with only two golfers. Paige Miller paced the Raiders with a 64. Jaidyn Ashline chipped in a 68.

Illinois Central Eight Conference Tournament

No team scores were available.

Coal City’s Dakota Club (96), Kylee Kennell (103) and Emma Varnak (111) were each named All-Conference.

Regular Season

Grant Park 255, Illinois Lutheran NTS

Leah Enter led the Dragons with a 56. Kennedy Marcotte carded a 63, which was three strokes better than teammate Cheyenne Hayes. Jessie Smaga shot a 70.