2-Minute Drill: Painting the picture

It’s been less than a calendar month since the first IHSA football games of the 2023 season kicked off, but with this upcoming week of action marking the halfway point of the season, eyes already have started shifting toward which teams might or might not find themselves playing for all of the postseason glory this year.

According to the IHSA’s football playoff outlook (which can be found on its website at IHSA.org), six of the area’s 13 11-man football teams are playoff qualifiers, and those six teams find themselves both scattered throughout the IHSA’s eight classes and the brackets within them.

Two local schools have won their first four games to open the season and find themselves a win away from the five-win playoff qualification already — Momence and Kankakee. In fact, if the season ended today, Momence would be the top seed in all of Class 2A, and the Kays would be near the top of Class 6A.

Momence sophomore quarterback Erick Castillo became the first area quarterback to reach 1,000 passing yards on the season, sitting at 1,002 yards and 11 touchdowns through four games. With an insane group of playmakers and an offensive line that has kept him upright, Castillo and Momence already have one of Class 2A’s signature wins — a 20-point win at Westville in Week 3. While there is still more regular season football to be played than has already been played, football fans across the state should be starting to realize that the small town just east of Kankakee is a force to be reckoned with this fall.

Speaking of Kankakee, the Kays’ prominence clearly has been seen, as they ascended to the top of the Class 6A AP Poll last week before dismantling a previously unbeaten Riverside-Brookfield squad, scoring on every offensive possession until kneeling out the clock and holding the Bulldogs’ own high-powered offense to 33 points less than their season average.

Joining the Kays and Momence as clear-cut playoff favorites are a trio of 3-1 teams — Bradley-Bourbonnais (Class 7A), Coal City (Class 4A) and Wilmington (Class 3A). The Boilermakers have gotten off to their best start since they went undefeated seven seasons ago and look to be a threat in a competitive Class 7A field, they also know nothing is promised as they grind through the Southwest Suburban Conference.

The Wildcats and Coalers look like the top two contenders of the Illinois Central Eight Conference this fall, and while Wilmington currently sits in Class 3A, their IHSA enrollment number of 409.5 puts them just ahead of the current 2A-3A cutoff of 408, meaning a pair of early season frontrunners in Wilmington and Momence could both find themselves in the Class 2A field.

The 2A field is also where Bishop McNamara finds itself as the second-to-last team in the field at 2-2, a spot ahead of Leo, the team that handed them a heartbreaking 20-19 defeat in Week 1. There’s plenty of football to be played, but a certain sports editor can’t help but start to wonder about how fun a Mac-Momence matchup in the first round could be.

And speaking of the ICE, after Wilmington and Coal City is a trio of 2-2 schools that all find themselves on the outside looking in — Manteno (Class 4A), Peotone and Reed-Custer (Class 3A).

<strong>Week 4 Recap</strong>

Here are the area’s scores from Week 4:

(6A-1)Kankakee 48, (6A-RV)Riverside-Brookfield 6

(8A-1)Lincoln-Way East 27, (7A-RV)Bradley-Bourbonnais 3

(2A-RV)Bishop McNamara 26, Christ the King 12

(3A-6)Wilmington 34, Peotone 14

(4A-RV)Coal City 41, Lisle 7

(3A-RV)Reed-Custer 36, Herscher 20

Manteno 47, Streator 26

(2A-RV)Momence 48, Hoopeston 0

Oakwood 34, Central 25

(2A-9)Bismarck-Henning 44, Iroquois West 20

Salt Fork 42, Watseka 0

St. Thomas More 54, Milford-Cissna Park 20

South Fork 38, St. Anne 12

<strong>Honoring a legend</strong>

A few weeks ago, I briefly noted Bradley-Bourbonnais had renamed its football stadium Doug “Barc” Barclay Memorial Stadium on Sept. 22, which is Friday’s home tilt with Andrew. (Editor’s note: There will be a ceremony after the sophomore game that starts at 5 p.m., and a new hall of fame class will be honored at halftime of the varsity game).

As I mentioned in that previous column, there really aren’t many people who had everyone speak about them as highly as I have heard when it comes to coach Barclay, who coached more sports than he didn’t at Bradley-Bourbonnais.

While my understanding of the late coach Barclay’s importance on multiple generations of Boilers was limited to second-hand stories, I did have the pleasure of meeting his late brother, Ralph. Coincidentally enough, Ralph was the longtime football coach, men’s swim coach and dean at my college alma mater, Wayne State College, in Wayne, Neb.

I was fortunate enough to spend a bit of time with Ralph and wrote a feature story about the life of one of the most interesting Wildcats, one that included friendships with American sports legends such as Jim Thorpe and Muhammad Ali and a brief job with the American Track and Field program during the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

Ralph and Doug first were exposed to athletics and coaching at Western Illinois University, where their father was the football coach during their childhoods. To have been able to see how they took those early lessons and were able to bring them to thousands of people across the country is goosebump-inducing.

Here are the top individual passing, rushing and receiving performances from the area in Week 4.

<strong>PASSING</strong>

Harrod, Man 18-31, 319 yards, 5 TDs

Castillo, Mom 11-13, 311 yards, 4 TDs

Schunke, M-CP 17-30, 233 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs

Walters, Kan 21-24, 208 yards, 3 TDs

Jones, Her 16-28, 174 yards, 2 TDs

<strong>RUSHING</strong>

Farrell, Wil 248 yards, 5 TDs

Gaytan, IW 199 yards, 3 TDs

Pfeifer, RC 166 yards, 3 TDs

Wright, Mac 161 yards, 3 TDs; 24 receiving yards

Podowicz, Cen 161 yards, TD; 15-34, 166 yards, TD

<strong>RECEIVING</strong>

Ferreira, Mom 148 yards, TD

Ruder, Her 141 yards, 2 TDs

Dotson, Man 139 yards, TD; fumble return TD

Clutteur, M-CP 131 yards, 2 TDs

Brazeau, Man 91 yards, TD