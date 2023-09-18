Racing: Hammond highlights Kankakee action with UMP Pro Late Model win

Matt Hammond, of Bourbonnais, took home the $800 cash prize at Kankakee County Speedway Friday by winning the UMP Pro Late Model race, highlighting another full night of feature action at the track.

Winners were crowned in eight different events during the weekend and the top finishers for each race are listed below, compiled by Paul Bayne. For more information and a full list of results visit www.kankakeecountyspeedway.com.

<strong>UMP Pro Late Models (20 laps, $800 to win)</strong>

1. Matt Hammond, Bourbonnais, Ill.

2. Austin McCarty, Bourbonnais, Ill.

3. Joe Rokos, Interlochen, Mich.

4. Ben Kirchner, Kankakee, Ill.

5. Gary Schalmo, Nashville, Tenn.

<strong>UMP Modifieds </strong><strong>(20 laps, $1,000 to win)</strong>

1. Mike McKinney, Plainfield, Ill.

2. Trevor Neville, Mackinaw, Ill.

3. Zeke McKenzie, Claypool, Ind.

4. Travis Kohler, Morris, Ill.

5. Jamie Lomax, Lake Village, Ind.

<strong>UMP Stock Cars (15 laps)</strong>

1. Jerrad Krick, Earl Park, Ind.

2. Braiden Keller, West Lebanon, Ind.

3. Jeff Hartzell, Kingston, Ill.

4. Jesse Simmons, Danville, Ill.

5. Don Hilleary, Kankakee, Ill.

<strong>UMP Factory Stocks (15 laps)</strong>

1. Trevor Bitterling, Star City, Ind.

2. David Hurst, Lafayette, Ind.

3. Hayden Lomax, Lake Village, Ind.

4. Ryan Coley, Remington, Ind.

5. Nathan Arterberry, Fowler, Ind.

<strong>UMP Pro Modifieds (15 laps)</strong>

1. Brandon Bollinger, Kewanee, Ill.

2. Deece Schwartz, Ashmore, Ill.

3. Donnie Martin, Oakwood, Ill.

4. Ryan Kohler, Chebanse, Ill.

5. Pete Argianas, Lockport, Ill.

<strong>UMP Sport Compacts (15 laps)</strong>

1. Jimmy Dutlinger, Peoria, Ill.

2. Joshua Wright, Danville, Ill.

3. Danny White Jr., Charleston, Ill.

4. Dale Kohler, Clifton, Ill.

5. Mike Cunz, Courtland, Ill.

<strong>Stock 4 Cylinders (15 laps)</strong>

1. Matt Radtke, Clifton, Ill.

<strong>Crown Victoria's (15 laps)</strong>

1. Adam Thibo, Peotone, Ill.

2. Porter Waskosky, Bourbonnais, Ill.

3. Joe Hillman, Frankfort, Ill.

4. Brian Craig, North Judson, Ind.

5. Ben Kirchner, Kankakee, Ill.