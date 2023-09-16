Lebran wins Kankakee-Iroquois County Womens Amateur Championship for third year

Flight winners <strong>GOLFER NAME; HOME COURSE; PLACE; GROSS SCORE; NET SCORE</strong> <strong>Championship Flight Winners</strong> • Gina Lebran; Kankakee Elks; 1st; 86; 74 • Kyra Slavin; Kankakee Elks; 1st; 88; 75 • Hollie O’Nions; Minne Monesse; 2nd; 87; 76 • Gigi Tyson; Kankakee Country Club; 2nd; 88; 75 <strong>A Flight Winners</strong> • Diane Bettenhausen; Kankakee Elks; 1st; 91; 75 • Darla Casey; Oak Springs; 1st; 92; 75 • Nena Mayotte; Kankakee Elks; 2nd; 93; 76 • Linda Linn; Aspen Ridge; 2nd; 96; 80 <strong>B Flight Winners</strong> • Katherine Swierc; Aspen Ridge; 1st; 98; 75 • Debi Zurek; Oak Springs; 1st; 104; 82 • Gayla Luebeck; Kankakee Elks; 2nd; 107; 85 • Chris Bowden; Aspen Ridge; 2nd; 109; 87 <strong>C Flight Winners</strong> • Paula Franklin; Oak Springs; 1st; 94; 70 • Candy Martin; Minne Monesse; 1st; 96; 72 • Dolores Stam; Kankakee Elks; 2nd; 96; 72 • Heidi Malito; Oak Springs; 2nd; 99; 74 <strong>D Flight Winners</strong> • Gina Thompson; Oak Springs; 1st; 105; 75 • Kerrie Blanton; Aspen Ridge; 1st; 108; 73 <strong>Senior Flight Winners</strong> • Cheryl Burns; Kankakee Elks; 1st; 96; 71 • Barb Riesebeck; Kankakee Elks; 1st; 100; 75

Daily Journal staff report

For the third consecutive year, Gina Lebran, of the Kankakee Elks, fought off some stiff competition to earn top honors at the Kankakee-Iroquois County Women’s Amateur Tournament with a score of 86 at the challenging Minne Monesse Golf Club in Grant Park. Lebran beat out Hollie O’Nions, of Minne Monesse, by a single stroke, with both Kyra Slavin, of the Elks, and Gigi Tyson, of the Kankakee Country Club, coming in just two shots back of the winning score.

“It was so close and really came down to the wire, with some great golf played by all these talented players,” said Lebran in a news release. “I managed to hang on to a one-shot lead and give a lot of the credit for that to my caddie, who keeps me calm in stressful situations. Representing my home course as the County Champion for the third time is something I am proud to be able to do.”

The 55th annual tournament, which was held Aug. 19, drew 37 golfers from six area courses who competed in five handicapped flights, along with a senior flight for women aged 70 and older.

“It is a tournament we look forward to every year as an opportunity for the women golfers from our two counties to compete and to raise funds to support junior golf programs in our community,” said Bernie Hinrich, co-chairperson of the KICWG Committee, in the release. “Golfers of all skill levels get an opportunity to test those skills against golfers of similar ability.”

Joining Leban with top honors was Paula Franklin, of Oak Springs Golf Club, as the Overall Low Net Winner with a net score of 70, edging out Senior Flight winner Cheryl Burns’ score of 71.

“I almost did not play in this tournament because I have been putting so badly,” Franklin said. “I truly had a blast today and totally did not expect to win this trophy. I have to give some credit to my husband and thank him for the use of his putter today, even though he lent it to me unknowingly. Mine was in bad need of re-gripping. When I practiced with his putter, I putted much better. So, this morning, I thought ‘why not’ and grabbed his on the way to the course.”

In addition to the championship awards, trophies are earned for first and second place gross and net scores in each flight, along with second place recognition in the larger flights.

<strong>TEAM TROPHY</strong>

The real bragging rights for the year, however, go to the course who wins the team trophy. Points are awarded to the players with the three lowest gross scores in each flight, and the course with the most total points takes home the honors. For the fourth consecutive year, the women of the Kankakee Elks Country Club retained that trophy with a total of 15.5 points.

The final honor of the day went to the recipient of the Nancy Cyr Commitment to Excellence Award, recognizing exceptional leadership and dedication to advocating women’s golf in our area. This year’s honor went to Barb Riesebeck, of the Kankakee Elks. In her presentation of the award, Cyr shared the following about the 2023 honoree:

“She has been a long-time supporter of women’s golf for many years and is always the first to share news of women’s events in the area. She never hesitates to jump in and help with statistics and scheduling in multiple leagues and was integral in starting a new league when an area course closed. Her willingness to welcome and encourage women who are new to the game has been a big part of keeping the sport alive here.”

When sharing her news with friends and family, Riesebeck stated, “What an honor this was. There are no words to describe what it means to receive this recognition for my peers.”

As part of their eight-year-long commitment to junior golf, the committee announced it will be taking that focus to a new level in 2024, establishing a KICWG-sponsored Junior Golf Camp in addition to its past support of area high school golf teams. The camp will be open to young golfers looking to learn the game or improve their skills and will feature basic introduction and instruction in all areas of golf, from etiquette and equipment to techniques and skills training.

“We sponsored a pilot mini-camp this year, and it was a huge success, reaching 24 young girls between ages 10 and 15 for a three-hour session,” said Debi Zurek, co-chairperson of the KICWG Committee.

“Building on its success, we want to establish a more extensive annual camp to reach golfers at this early age.”

Plans are to host the camp in June or July of next year.

“We had a huge positive response from area business sponsors and courses throughout our two counties and beyond. They really embraced our mission to promote junior golf programs and wanted to be part of that,” shared Nena Mayotte, the sponsorship coordinator for the event. “That support for the tournament, and for the future of the game through such junior golf programs, is a big part of our success.”

Next year’s tournament is scheduled for Aug. 24 at the Kankakee Elks Country Club in St. Anne. For more information, go to the KIC Women’s Golf Facebook page, facebook.com/KICWomensGolf, or contact committee chairpersons, Debi Zurek at 815-351-0594 or overpar25@gmail.com; or Bernie Hinrich at 815-383-0957 or bernie13fm@yahoo.com.

<strong>GOLFER NAME; HOME COURSE; PLACE; GROSS SCORE; NET SCORE</strong>

<strong>Championship Flight Winners</strong>

• Gina Lebran; Kankakee Elks; 1st; 86; 74

• Kyra Slavin; Kankakee Elks; 1st; 88; 75

• Hollie O’Nions; Minne Monesse; 2nd; 87; 76

• Gigi Tyson; Kankakee Country Club; 2nd; 88; 75

<strong>A Flight Winners</strong>

• Diane Bettenhausen; Kankakee Elks; 1st; 91; 75

• Darla Casey; Oak Springs; 1st; 92; 75

• Nena Mayotte; Kankakee Elks; 2nd; 93; 76

• Linda Linn; Aspen Ridge; 2nd; 96; 80

<strong>B Flight Winners</strong>

• Katherine Swierc; Aspen Ridge; 1st; 98; 75

• Debi Zurek; Oak Springs; 1st; 104; 82

• Gayla Luebeck; Kankakee Elks; 2nd; 107; 85

• Chris Bowden; Aspen Ridge; 2nd; 109; 87

<strong>C Flight Winners</strong>

• Paula Franklin; Oak Springs; 1st; 94; 70

• Candy Martin; Minne Monesse; 1st; 96; 72

• Dolores Stam; Kankakee Elks; 2nd; 96; 72

• Heidi Malito; Oak Springs; 2nd; 99; 74

<strong>D Flight Winners</strong>

• Gina Thompson; Oak Springs; 1st; 105; 75

• Kerrie Blanton; Aspen Ridge; 1st; 108; 73

<strong>Senior Flight Winners</strong>

• Cheryl Burns; Kankakee Elks; 1st; 96; 71

• Barb Riesebeck; Kankakee Elks; 1st; 100; 75