FOOTBALL: Walters throws three touchdowns, Kays run for four more in lopsided win over Riverside-Brookfield

KANKAKEE — As his career on the basketball court has continued ascending — he was the Daily Journal Boys Basketball Co-Player of the Year last winter — Kankakee senior quarterback Larenz Walters questioned if he would do something he’s done as long as he can remember.

The Kays’ quarterback was uncertain on if he wanted to continue his football career and reclaim his starting job with several of the same players he’s been on a field with since their early days as youth players for the Eastside Bulldogs.

But the senior signal-caller decided to give it a go under first-year coach Miles Osei and join his lifelong friends on the gridiron this fall. And in the fourth game of his senior season, Walters completed his first 11 pass attempts and tallied three touchdowns by the half in Friday’s 48-6 home victory against Riverside-Brookfield.

“Coming into it, I didn’t want to play football, but I would have regretted it if I didn’t,” Walters said. “Just the family, how it is, it’s a brotherhood and we stick together.

“Everywhere we go, we’re together.”

Where the Kays went Friday was to 4-0 on the season and 2-0 in the Southland Athletic Conference, remaining impressive Friday night in their first-ever game as the top-ranked team in the AP Class 6A Poll and just second game as No. 1 in any class.

Walters finished the night 21-for-24 passing for 208 yards and three scores, the first two of which both went to fellow senior Quan McElroy. In the eyes of Osei, a former quarterback himself, Walters can be as good as he puts his mind and work into, football or otherwise.

“He has that it-factor; I’ve said it to him, he can take over a game when he chooses to,” Osei said. “He’s ultra-competitive, ultra-focused and he’s going to succeed in life and whatever he chooses to do.

“I’m fortunate to coach him now, wish I had a couple of years with him, but he can take it over,” he added. “I don’t think he realizes that, but hopefully he will here soon.”

Not only was the passing game locked in early, but so was a rushing attack that totaled four more touchdowns and saw Jakell Hill and Tony Phillips run for 102 yards apiece.

Hill, who punched in an 8-yard score midway through the second quarter, spent most of his junior season last year as a tight end/H-back hybrid, a position he still plays when Phillips or James “Dink” Stampley lines up in the backfield, before taking a larger role as a running back this fall.

“Jakell does a good job. We challenged him early on in the season and he’s responded,” Osei said. “I’ve said it before, these kids have to be ready.

“You might not get the amount of carries you want one week, but another week you might be the kid that carries the load.”

Walters found McElroy for a pair of scores and Key’Andre White for another just before halftime, with Phillips and Hill adding a score apiece as well to put the Kays ahead 35-0 by the half.

Phillips added a second touchdown in the second half to run the clock, and after the Kankakee defense broke a 10-quarter touchdown-less streak when the Bulldogs found paydirt in the final seconds of the third, Stampley put a stamp on the game with a 33-yard trip to the house with 7:33 remaining.

As successful as the Kankakee offense was Friday, the defensive performance was equally impressive. They held a Bulldogs offense that entered Friday’s game averaging 39.3 points per game to just six points and just one third-down conversion before the clock began to run with the 40-plus point margin. Standout quarterback Diego Gutierrez was held to just 104 yards, a touchdown and an interception on 10-of-22 passing.

“They communicate, they fly around, they’re fun to watch,” Osei said of his defense that’s allowed just 35 points through four games. “They have fun playing together, and you can see that in practices and in games.

“Kankakee is a tight-knit group of kids that share a unique bond,” he continued. “You don’t really see it or know about it until you’re in it.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Walters went 17-for-20 for 157 yards and three scores in the first half before finishing the night 21-for-24 for 208 yards. McElroy had four catches for 52 yards and two touchdowns. Stampley had five catches for 44 yards and added five carries for 38 yards and a score. Zyon Turner caught three balls for 40 yards and had an interception on defense. White had three catches for 33 yards and a touchdown.

Phillips’ 102 yards and two touchdowns came on 10 carries. Hill had 13 carries for 102 yards and a score. Kennarius Chandler, Ja’Kari Lewis, Michael Washington and Jyheir Sutton each had half a sack. Chandler and Kennyan Chandler each added two tackles for loss. Washington and Tyrone Kennedy Jr. each added a tackle in the backfield as well.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Kays visit Thornwood at 6 p.m. Friday.