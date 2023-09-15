FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Momence moves to 4-0; Wilmington powers past Peotone

Friday

(2A-RV)Momence 48, Hoopeston 0

Erick Castillo aired out 311 yards and four touchdowns on 11-of-13 pass attempts to help lead Momence. Eddie Ferreira hauled in four receptions for a team-high 148 yards and a score. Marchello Draine finished with a 30-yard touchdown catch and 24 rushing yards on three carries. Jevon Sneed totaled 78 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Brogan Halpin recorded a 42-yard pick-six. Damon Cox also contributed pick-six. Dominic Brucato led the defense with five tackles and six assist tackles.

Momence (4-0) will host Iroquois West (1-3) at 7 p.m. Friday.

(3A-6)Wilmington 34, Peotone 14

Kyle Farrell ran wild, totaling 248 yards and five touchdowns on 17 attempts to help lead the Wildcats. Jake Castle added 56 yards on 10 carries. Cade McCubbin completed his only pass attempt, a 36-yard toss to Castle.

Jayden Rodriguez paced the Blue Deils with 80 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Wyatt Smith tallied seven rush attempts for 52 yards and a touchdown. Ruben Velasco completed 4-of-11 passes for 42 yards. Colin Emsweller had three catches for 23 yards.

Wilmington (3-1) will host Reed-Custer (2-2) at 7 p.m. Friday. Peotone (2-2) will travel to Coal City (3-1) at 7 p.m. Friday.

(4A-RV)Coal City 41, Lisle 7

Landin Benson finished with 10 carries for 149 yards and three scores to help lead the Coalers. Jim Feeney added a 65-yard touchdown run, a pick-six and a 13-yard reception. Gavin Carpenter recorded a 57-yard touchdown rush. Zander Meets completed 2-of-3 pass attempts for 23 yards.

Coal City (3-1) will host Peotone (2-2) at 7 p.m. Friday.

(3A-RV)Reed-Custer 36, Herscher 20

Rex Pfeifer totaled 166 yards and three scores on the ground off 28 attempts to help lead the Comets. Travis Bohac ran it 11 times for 132 yards and a touchdown. Jacob Reardon did a bit of everything, totaling 42 rushing yards on 10 carries, a seven-yard touchdown reception from Pfeifer and 11 passing yards on 2-of-4 passing.

Tanner Jones completed 16-of-28 passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns to pace the Tigers in defeat. Jaxson Ruder grabbed 12 of those passes for 141 yards and both touchdowns. Mason Roberts had a 75-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and also had a team-high 40 rushing yards.

Reed-Custer (2-2) will travel to Wilmington (3-1) at 7 p.m. Friday. Herscher (0-4) will travel to Streator at 7 p.m. Friday.

Manteno 47, Streator 26

Connor Harrod completed 18-of-31 passes for 319 yards and five touchdowns to help lead the Panthers. Niko Akiyama contributed 46 yards and a score on 11 rush attempts. Aidan Dotson grabbed four receptions for 139 yards, including a 67-yard touchdown catch. Ashton Brazeau hauled in two touchdowns and 91 yards off six catches. Porter Chandler had two receiving touchdowns and 73 yards off four receptions. Dotson also had a 35-yard fumble return for a touchdown.

Manteno (2-2) will host Lisle at 7 p.m. Friday.

Oakwood 34, Central 25

Aidan Podowicz led Central with 161 rushing yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. He also completed 15-of-34 passes for 166 yards and one touchdown. Evan Cox had five carries for 10 yards and a touchdown. Maddex Miner hauled in five receptions for 71 yards, including a 26-yard touchdown catch. Miner also had a two-yard touchdown on the ground. Gavin McKee totaled 35 receiving yards on four catches.

Central (1-3) will travel to Watseka (1-3) at 7 p.m. Friday.

Bismarck-Henning 44, Iroquois West 20

Christian Gaytan paced the Raiders with 199 yards and three touchdowns on 24 rush attempts. CJ Perzee completed a three-yard pass to Dean Clendenen.

Iroquois West (1-3) will travel to Momence (4-0) at 7 p.m. Friday.

Salt Fork 42, Watseka 0

DaVincci Lane paced the Warriors with 53 rushing yards on 13 attempts. Aidan Morris added 42 yards on eight carries. Andrew Shoemaker completed four passes for 58 yards, including a 25-yard pass to Dennis Goodman.

Watseka (1-3) will host Central (1-3) at 7 p.m. Friday.

Saturday

St. Thomas More 54, Milford-Cissna Park 20

The Saber defense stood tall and shut out the Bearcats’ offense in the second half to deal M-CP its second loss of the season Gavin Schunke was 17-for-30 passing for 233 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Caleb Clutteur caught two of those touchdowns and had 131 yards on eight catches. Jream Renteria had 45 yards and a touchdown. Tyler Neukomm tallied 38 yards on 17 carries to lead the backfield as St. Thomas More was able to outgain the Bearcats 284-84 on the ground.

Milford-Cissna Park (2-2) hosts Blue Ridge at 7 p.m. Friday

South Fork 38, St. Anne 12

The Cardinals had their road game called early due to inclement weather and sit at 1-3 on the season. Grant Pomaranski and Deion Fifer connected for two touchdown passes that totaled 35 yards. Pomaranski finished 6-for-13 passing for 81 yards, two scores and an interception and added 27 rushing yards on 10 attempts. Chris Link had 11 rushes for 49 yards and two catches for 31 yards. Quinton Thompsen had 20 rushing yards and Jordan Davis caught a 3-yard pass.

St. Anne (1-3) will visit Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland at 7 p.m. Friday.