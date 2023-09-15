FOOTBALL: BBCHS falls to top-ranked Lincoln-Way East

FRANKFORT — For the Bradley-Bourbonnais football team, this year’s battle against No. 1 (Class 8A) Lincoln-Way East wasn’t as close as the previous two years, which included a 28-21 overtime loss in 2022 and a 21-18 defeat in 2021, but that didn’t hold head coach Mike Kohl from being exceptionally proud of his teams’ efforts during their 24-point road defeat at the hands of the Griffins.

Competing against one of the top defensive fronts in the entire state as the area’s top scoring offense (49 points per game), the Boilermakers’ offense was held to 200 total yards in their 27-3 road loss on Friday evening.

“I think that was the best team we will play all season,” Kohl said. “So our kids know that and in 2015 we were 6-3 and went to the semifinals.

“I think this team can do the same thing...I really like our football team, our senior leadership and so I think we will weather the storm here and get better.”

The first half proved to be a different game than what the final score indicated.

Both teams took their opening drives in the opposing team’s territory before having to settle for field goals, leaving them to be squared at 3-3 heading into the second quarter.

In the final 12 minutes before halftime Bradley-Bourbonnais got two huge defensive plays by its returning SouthWest Suburban Red Division Conference Player of the Year, senior linebacker AJ Mancilla, and sophomore defensive back LyZale Edmon.

Early in the second quarter Mancilla stuffed L-WE running back Nuri Muhammad on a 4th-and-goal opportunity on the 2-yard line, forcing a turnover on downs to keep things knotted at 3 apiece in the opening minutes of the quarter.

On the Boilermakers’ ensuing drive, Bradley-Bourbonnais earned one first down before being forced to punt, only to have a bad snap that resulted in an untimely turnover that gave the Griffins a 1st-and-goal opportunity on the 6-yard line. That’s when Edmon’s came up huge two plays later with an interception in the endzone to keep the game tied with 7:47 left in the first half.

“Mancilla and Edmon are two special kids, but it takes a whole defense of 11 guys,” Kohl said. “Mancilla is one of the best linebackers in the conference and in the state...and Edmon just keeps showing up.”

As strong as the Boilermakers’ defense held strong throughout the first 20 minutes of the game they eventually let up the game’s first touchdown on a 43-yard touchdown reception to L-WE senior wideout Usher Ryan with a little over five minutes left in the fist half.

Ryan’s touchdown proved to be the only touchdown between the first and second quarters after BBCHS quarterback Ethan Kohl threw an interception on a 4th-and-15 on Lincoln-Way East’s 30-yard line in the final minute before halftime, leaving the home team to take a slim 10-3 lead into the break.

Trailing only by one score going into the second half things looked promising for the team in red and white, but the home squad quickly shut out any hope of revenge after they scored on each of their first three second-half possessions.

The Griffins managed to wear the Bradley-Bourbonnais’ defense down by capping off a 55-yard, 10-play touchdown drive on a two-yard touchdown run by Zion Gist on their first drive of the second half before extending their lead on a 40-yard field goal and a 39-yard touchdown pass on their two ensuing drives, all of which helped put the Boilermakers in a 27-3 deficit with seven minutes remaining in regulation.

“Lincoln-Way East wore us down in the second half,” Mike Kohl said. “We haven’t had to play a full game yet.

“This was the fist time our kids had to play an entire game all year...but again, I’m proud of our guys and I thought we competed from the jump.”

On the flip side, Lincoln-Way East’s defense proved to be as strong as its reputation. In the second half alone, the Griffins held the Boilermakers to a quick three-and-out to open the second half, followed by an interception of Ethan Kohl, a failed 4th-and-12 conversion attempt and a punt during all four of the Bradley-Bourbonnais second-half drives.

“They play the run with four or five guys and they can stop you because their four defensive linemen are the best in the state,” Mike Kohl said. “So when you have four kids like that that are elite and really good up front, they can play the other seven guys to play the pass.

“ ...They are special and that’s why they are the No. 1 team in Illinois in Class 8A.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Quarterback Ethan Kohl went 15-of-33 for 169 yards and two picks to pace the Boilermakers’ offense. Marquise Aaron totaled 15 carries for 31 rushing yards. Edmon had a redzone interception to lead the defense.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

BBCHS (3-1) will host Lockport at 7:30 p.m. Friday.