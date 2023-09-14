ROUNDUP: BBCHS girls tennis sweeps Mac; Kankakee boys gold edges Watseka by one

Thursday

High school VOLLEYBALL

Bishop Mac 2, Herscher 1

Bishop McNamara improved to 7-5 with a 25-15, 31-33, 25-22 third-set tiebreaker win against Herscher. No individual stats were available for the Fightin’ Irish.

Kennedi Huston led the Tigers with 13 digs, 10 kills and seven assists. Isabella Mendell contributed 12 assists, six kills and four blocks. Laney Rogers had 12 digs, and Kayla Scanlon chipped in five blocks.

Momence 2, Donovan 0

Momence claimed a 25-9, 25-14 straight-set win against Donovan. Jaliyah Wright led Momence with eight kills and multiple blocks. Lisa Moseley added four aces, and Lexi Hamann totaled nine kills and three aces.

No individual stats were available for the Wildcats.

Milford 2, Armstrong 0

Milford improved its record to 9-1 overall with a 25-19, 25-10 two-set win against Armstrong. Anna McEwen led the Bearcats with 12 kills and 12 digs. Emma McEwen contributed 10 digs and five kills. Hunter Mowrey chipped in 16 assists, seven aces and six kills.

Cissna Park 2, Bismarck-Henning 0

Cissna Park claimed a 25-23, 25-17 straight-set win to improve to 9-1 overall. Ava Morrical led the Timberwolves with 19 assists and three aces. Sophie Duis added six kills and three aces. Brooklyn Stadeli had a team-high 10 digs, and Josie Neukommm had six kills.

Watseka 2, Oakwood 0

Watseka picked up a 25-11, 25-22 two-set win to improve to 10-5 on the season. Christa Holohan led the Warriors with 15 assists and two aces. Haven Meyer totaled a team-high nine kills to go along with one ace. Brianna Denault had 13 digs, which was three more digs than teammate Ella Smith.

Gardner-South Wilmington 2, Central 0

Gardner-South Wilmington (2-9) earned its second win of the year with a 25-20, 25-20 straight-set win against Central. Addison Fair totaled 14 digs, five kills, three aces and one block to help lead the Panthers. Maddie Olson contributed four aces, three kills and one block. Eva Henderson had six kills and four digs.

No individual stats were available for the Comets.

Grant Park 2, Tri-Point 1

Grant Park earned a come-from-behind victory (17-25, 25-21, 27-25) against Tri-Point. Elizabeth Voigt led the Dragons with five kills and one ace. Alejandra Maldonado recorded 27 digs and one ace. Natalie Smiley chipped in two blocks.

BOYS SOCCER

Manteno 2, Coal City 1

Gannon Adamson and Hugo Sanchez each had one goal to collectively lead the Panthers past Coal City. Logan Smith hauled in five saves.

Timi Shabani paced the Coalers with their only goal. Carter Nicholson grabbed five saves in net.

Momence 4, Grant Park 3

No individual stats were available for Momence.

Luis Maldonado paced the Dragons with two goals. Blake Brown had one goal, and Rooselvelt Leon made five saves behind the net.

Beecher 9, Grace Christian 0

Logan Wilkins erupted for four goals and two assists to help lead the Bobcats. Tyler Kramer contributed two goals and one assist. Gavin Graham, Axel Avila, Tyler Olson had one goal apiece.

No individual stats were available for the Crusaders.

Bloom 3, Kankakee 0

Goalkeeper Erick Espitia-Gutierrez had 10 saves in net to help pace the Kays.

Lisle 5, Herscher 4

No individual stats were available for the Tigers.

Watseka 4, Hoopeston 2

No individual stats were available for the Warriors.

BOYS GOLF

Kankakee 154, Crete 208

Tyler Bayston earned medalist honors with a 36 to help lead the Kays. Paul Azzarelli and Jaxson Joiner each fired 39s. T.J. Prude carded a 40.

Livingston County Invite

Coal City placed eighth out of 12 teams with a team score of 369. Jack Varnak led the Coalers with an 86. Ryland Megyeri tallied a 91, and Will McArdle shot a 95. Culan Lindemuth shot a 97.

GIRLS GOLF

Lincoln-Way East 172, Bradley-Bourbonnais 177

Kate Cailteux and Danica Voss each recorded 41s to collectively pace the Boilermakers. Gabby Hubbs fired a 46, which was three strokes better than teammate Madelyn Duchene.

Watseka 214, St. Anne 238, Milford 257

Jasmine Essington carded a 46 to earn medalist honors and lead the Warriors. Rennah Barrett added a 52, and Layla Holohan totaled a 56. Kyah Westerfield shot a 60.

Andie Zeedyk and Marleigh Tryban each shot 59s to collectively pace the Cardinals. Riley Behrends shot a 57, and Alexis Shcultz finished with a 63.

Gracie Gregory paced the Bearcats with a 57, followed by teammates Hallie Scott (63), Molly Harms (67) and Sophie Newman (70).

Livingston County Invite

Coal City finished the tournament with a team score of 463. Kylee Kennell paced the Coalers with a 102. Madi Petersen fired a 106, which was 10 strokes better than teammate Emma Varnak. Livia Sulzberger shot a 139.

Wednesday

GIRLS TENNIS

Bradley-Bourbonnais 5, Bishop McNamara 0

Tara DePoister recorded a No. 1 straight-set (6-0, 6-0) singles victory against McNamara’s Sarah Berg to help lead the Boilermakers. Doubles partners Cara Fletcher/Lauren Fortin, Natalie Gross/Kate Greenlee and Makenzie Whitcomb/Karime Esparza each had doubles wins.

No individual stats were available for the Fightin’ Irish.

Watseka 8, Kankakee 1

Ava Swartz, Moriah Pueschell, Sarah Parsons, Marisa Clark and Skyla Buwalda each recorded singles win to collectively lead the Warriors past Kankakee. Pueschell/Parsons, Swartz/Buwalda and Annika Greene/Clark each contributed doubles victories.

Brandaya Spencer earned a No. 4 singles victory to help pace the Kays.

BOYS GOLF

Kankakee 166, Watseka 167, Westville 216

Paul Azzarelli shot a meet-best 36 to earn medalist honors and lead the Kays. Tyler Bayston contributed a 39, and Jaxson Joiner shot a 44. Brennen Gessner and Cooper Meredith chipped in 47s.

Hagen Hoy paced the Warriors with a 39, followed by teammates Lathan Bowling (42), Mason Galyen (43) and Austin Marcier (43).

Bradley-Bourbonnais 183, Bremen 244

Zach Morrey and Spencer Fry collectively led the Boilermakers with 45s. Kaden Davis followed closely with a 46, as did teammate Logan Smith with a 47.

Peotone 175, Wilmington 192

Joe Hasse carded a 42 to lead the Blue Devils. Jake Eaheart tallied a 43, which was one stroke better than teammate Michael Bettenhausen. Mason Early shot a 46.

Aaron Burkey earned medalist honors with a 40 to help pace the Wildcats.

River Valley Conference Tournament

Grant Park totaled a team score of 408. Trey Boecker led the Dragons with a 71, which was good enough to earn medalist honors and RVC Player of the Year. Evan Suprenant fired a 106 and Carson Ruggierio totaled a 113. Preston Wallace shot a 118.

No other stats were available.

BOYS SOCCER

Beecher 4, Manteno 0

Gavin Graham scored two goals to help the Bobcats improve to 11-2 on the season. Nate Diachenko added one goal and one assist. Wences Baumgartner contributed one score, and Tyler Kramer and Logan Wilkins chipped in one assist apiece. Jimmy Kypuros tallied two saves in net.

No individual stats were available for the Panthers.

Serena 3, Reed-Custer 0

Reed-Custer dropped to 2-7 with a shutout loss to Serena. Goalkeeper Josh Conger paced the Comets with 18 saves.

High school VOLLEYBALL

Milford 2, Beecher 0

Milford improved to 8-1 with a 25-21, 25-12 two-set win against Beecher. Hunter Mowrey led the Bearcats with 11 kills and 10 assists. Anna McEwen recorded nine digs and eight kills. Emma McEwen totaled nine digs and seven kills. Cabrey Brown had 13 digs.

No individual stats were available for the Bobcats.