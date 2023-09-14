CROSS COUNTRY: Boilers take team sweeps under the All-City lights

Cross country is a sport of routine, including the way runners compete: usually on Saturday mornings at parks or golf courses.

Then there’s the All-City Meet, the one that breaks all the rules.

It’s held at night on a weekday, starting and finishing on the football field at Bishop McNamara. Some runners wear face paint, others sport glow-in-the-dark accessories. Pop music blares from the speakers.

“I look forward to this meet every year,” said Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Jeremiah Lanum, who won the boys title Wednesday night. “It’s so fun. I get to run with my boys, and we have a good time. Yeah, it’s definitely one of the better meets of the season.”

Girls runner-up Madeline Mellin, also from Bradley, agreed.

“It’s really fun with the team, especially since it’s a school night,” she said. “We get to cheer each other on, and there’s not too much pressure because it’s not exactly 3 miles.”

In fact, the course around the McNamara campus is about 2 1/2 miles, which makes for an easier run and lower times. Bradley swept both titles, with the boys beating Kankakee 16-47 (McNamara didn’t have a full team) and the girls winning with 20 points, ahead of McNamara (41) and Kankakee (85).

Bradley’s top four boys runners — Lanum, Ethan Piper, Alex Bonilla and Sullivan Westover — ran together as a pack most of the race before Lanum took off. He finished in 13:41.38, followed by Piper (second, 13:46.31), Bonilla (third, 13:50.12) and Westover (fourth, 14:10.22).

“We pretty much just wanted to stay together as long as we could, [then] with that last lap on the track just give it all we got,” Lanum said.

The Boilermakers ran in the First to the Finish Invitational on the state-meet course at Peoria’s Detweiller Park on Saturday. Lanum, who won the Plainfield Central Invitational earlier in the season, didn’t compete at Peoria as a precaution.

“I tweaked something in my right calf about a week before,” he said. “But I’m all good now, and I’m coming back to racing.”

He hopes to be running at Detweiller in November, and he doesn’t want to do it alone.

“I definitely want to place top 10 in the state, for sure,” Lanum said. “I think that’s a goal I can get to at the end of the season. I’d also like to get my team out of sectionals [to state].”

B-B coach Kyle Eastman also has his eyes on bigger prizes for Lanum and the team.

“He’s feeling really well,” Eastman said of Lanum. “We’re kind of excited to see what he can do when he’s got some competition. Really excited for the rest of those guys right behind him, too. They all build each other up.”

<strong>Mac’s Martinez bookends solo titles</strong>

McNamara’s Evita Martinez won the girls race in 15:16.00, giving her All-City titles as a freshman and senior.

Like Lanum and the Bradley boys, her eyes are on Peoria.

Her goals: “Just to run under 19 minutes [for 3 miles] and to make it to state again.”

Bradley’s girls took the next five places after Martinez: Mellin (second, 15:52.06), Nora Hyme (third, 17:33.81), Mady Dykstra (fourth, 17:40.95), Morgan Reddy (fifth, 17:42.28) and Sarah Bouferrache (sixth, 18:00.53).

Kankakee’s top finisher was Caleb Haut, who prevented a Bradley sweep in the boys race by finishing fifth at 14:34.86.

“The boys are doing very well ... [and] we have a very young girls team,” Kays coach Rich Olmstead said. “[The boys] put in some good, long miles [in the summer], worked hard. We hope to get to sectionals this year.”

<ol><li>Jeremiah Lanum, Bradley-Bourbonnais (13:41.38)</li><li>Ethan Piper, Bradley-Bourbonnais (13:46.31)</li><li>Alex Bonilla, Bradley-Bourbonnais (13:50.12)</li><li>Sullivan Westover, Bradley-Bourbonnais (14:10.22)</li><li>Caleb Haut, Kankakee (14:34.86)</li><li>Blake Cirar, Bradley-Bourbonnais (14:48.38)</li><li>Aidan Doolin, Bradley-Bourbonnais (14:57.12)</li><li>Matthew Harris, Bradley-Bourbonnais (15:03.09)</li><li>Christian Provost, Bishop McNamara (15:19.94)</li><li>Asher Crawford, Brdaley-Bourbonnais (15:18.18)</li></ol>

<ol><li>Evita Martinez, Bishop McNamara (15:16.00)</li><li>Madeline Mellin, Bradley-Bourbonnais (15:52.06)</li><li>Nora Hyme, Bradley-Bourbonnais (17:33.91)</li><li>Mady Dykstra, Bradley-Bourbonnais (17:40.95)</li><li>Morgan Reddy, Bradley-Bourbonnais (17:42.28)</li><li>Sarah Bouferrache, Bradley-Bourbonnais (18:00.53)</li><li>Emily Storer, Bishop McNamara (18:07.25)</li><li>Mady Mroz, Bradley-Bourbonnais (18:10.59)</li><li>Alley McCann, Bradley-Bourbonnais (18:45.75)</li><li>Meredith Cortes, Bishop McNamara (18:50.28)</li></ol>