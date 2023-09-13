WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL: KCC ends on wrong side of five-set tilt with Moraine Valley

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee Community College women’s volleyball team fell to Moraine Valley Community College in five sets during a difficult match on Tuesday night.

In the first set, former Manteno High School standout Drew Hosselton tipped the ball over the net late, giving the Cavaliers hope and a 25-25 tie, but Moraine Valley responded by scoring two points to claim the set 27-25. In the second, the Cyclones scored several service aces, creating a small lead, which grew until they claimed the set 25-18.

That’s when the Cavaliers dug deep.

In the third set, KCC’s Gabrielle Bradley and Valorie Dagg made their marks, recording three kills apiece. Gianna Basile handled the Cavaliers’ defense, scoring on two blocks. Despite a short-lived MVCC run in the middle of the third set, the Cavaliers kept their lead. An error by the Cyclones secured the set for KCC 25-18.

The comeback continued in the fourth set, with Hosselton adding six kills. Despite Moraine Valley taking a 23-20 lead, the Cavaliers again hunkered down, scoring the last five points for a 25-23 win that sent Tuesday’s tilt to a fifth and final set.

Moraine Valley took control of the set early and didn’t budge. Although KCC had a run of four points, two from Bradley, it was not enough. The Cyclones walked out with a 15-12 victory and the match.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Cavaliers (4-4) will host a tri-match at 10 a.m. Saturday in Bourbonnais with South Suburban College and Madison College.