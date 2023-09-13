ROUNDUP: BBCHS boys soccer shuts out Herscher; Kays blank Rich Township

BOYS SOCCER

BBCHS 5, Herscher 0

For the first time all season, Herscher was held goalless at the hands of Bradley-Bourbonnais.

The Boilermakers, who entered the matchup just 2-6-1 and riding a three-game losing streak, managed to do the unthinkable by shutting out an explosive Tigers squad that averaged 5.3 goals per game through 11 games en route to a 5-0 home victory.

“Our boys have been playing hard, and it’s been unfortunate the last few games that we haven’t been able to come out on top, and so I think last night was a culmination of our schedule and things just starting to click,” BBCHS head coach Andy Stembridge said. “The boys really played their game, which was nice to see.”

Bradley-Bourbonnais used a balanced offensive attack, getting five separate players — Josh Jones, Matt Eubanks, Brandon Abbott, Alex Guzman and Chase Boggess — to record goals to help collectively lead the squad to its third win of the season.

“It’s great to be able to attack as a team,” Stembridge said. “We are more than a singular player, and so it makes us harder to beat and makes us that much stronger. ... It was really nice to see things come together.”

Boilermakers starting goalkeeper Tim Martinez led the defense by holding Herscher’s three-headed monster of Jaden Jaime (2.4 goals per game), James Holohan (1.2 goals per game) and Luis Parra (1.2 goals per game), as well as their teammate counterparts to zero goals after the freshman keeper totaled four saves in net.

“Martinez is stepping up big time for us this year,” Stembridge said. “He’s a freshman, and so it’s tough to do what he’s doing on the varsity level.

“Just the way he’s played, held himself, communicated and organizes his team doesn’t always show up on the stat sheet with saves, but we know he’s making saves by communicating in the back,” he added. “It’s a welcome addition to our team this year, and so we really love the effort that he’s putting in, and it’s great to see him get better every single game.”

The first half proved to be a defensive battle as Bradley-Bourbonnais took a 1-0 halftime lead into the break before erupting for four second-half goals to pull ahead, which allowed the home team to drop the Tigers’ record to 7-5 this season.

“Herscher came out aggressively ... and it took us a minute to get our bearings straight,” Stembridge said. “The second half was a little bit more of how we want to play every game — well-balanced, moving the ball from one side to the other and being able to cross it in while getting guys to fill into the box — it was nice to see the kids’ hard work finally pay off on our scoreboard.”

In addition to having five separate scorers, Boilermakers sophomore midfielder Guadalupe Valadez contributed two assists, which was one more assist than senior Marco Anton.

Herscher head coach Alan High wasn’t available for immediate comment. No individual stats were available for the Tigers.

Kankakee 7, Rich Township 0

Ricardo Cruz led the Kays with a hat trick and an assist. Angel Cruz added a goal and one assist. Dylan Tapia-Ayala contributed a hat trick, and Joseph Andrade chipped in two assists. Yael Calderon had one save to earn the clean sheet in the net.

Grant Park 10, Grace Christian 1

Ethan Rice had a hat trick to help lead the Dragons. Blake Brown totaled two goals and one assist. Sam Cordes tallied two goals, which was one more goal than teammates Max Cordes, Rigo Venegas and Ian Hamann. Roosevelt Leon grabbed two saves in the net.

No individual stats were available for the Crusaders.

Beecher 8, Illinois Lutheran 0

Beecher improved to 10-2 with a shutout win against Illinois Lutheran. Wences Baumgartner led the Bobcats with a hat trick. Logan Wilkins finished with one goal and a team-high four assists. Nate Diachenko had one goal and one assist. Ethan Rydberg, Gavin Graham and Gavin Smith had one goal apiece. Jimmy Kypuros hauled in four saves to earn the clean sheet.

St. Edward 5, Bishop McNamara 5 (St. Edward wins SO)

McNamara fell to St. Edward by a penalty shootout. Goalkeeper Carter Levesque tallied 12 saves in net to lead the Fightin’ Irish.

Plano 2, Coal City 0

Carter Nicholson recorded 19 saves to help pace the Coalers in defeat.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm 3, Watseka 1

No individual stats were available for the Warriors.

High school VOLLEYBALL

Kankakee 2, Thornton 0

Kankakee improved to 7-7 on the season with a 25-13, 25-7 win against Thornton. Aniya Lewis led the Kays with seven kills and three blocks. Elizabeth Avalos added a team-high five aces. Mikyla Lawrence totaled 17 assists, and Breanna Lamie had five digs.

Cissna Park 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0

Cissna Park improved to 8-1 with a straight-set win (25-8, 25-8). Josie Neukomm led the Timberwolves with three aces and three blocks. Sophie Duis recorded seven kills, which was one more kill than teammate Addison Lucht. Ava Morrical had 21 assists, and Morgan Sinn chipped in six digs.

Momence 2, Grant Park 1

Momence claimed a 25-14,16-25, 25-22 third-set tiebreaker win against Grant Park. Lexi Hamann led Momence with 12 kills and 24 serve-receive digs. Ella Hamann added five kills and 15 serve-receive digs. Sydnee Van Swol contributed seven kills, and Jesselle Joseph had 12 assists.

Emily Voigt paced the Dragons with six aces. Elizabeth Voigt added seven digs and four kills. Natalie Smiley had six kills and three blocks.

Watseka 2, St. Thomas More 1

Watseka edged St. Thomas More with a third-set tiebreaker victory (16-25, 25-19, 25-23). Ella Smith led the Warriors with 11 kills, 11 digs and two aces. Christa Holohan tallied 20 assists and one block. Haven Meyer contributed 10 digs and eight kills. Brianna Denault tallied 23 digs.

Milford 2, Westville 0

Milford claimed a 25-20, 25-20 two-set win to improve its record to 7-1 overall. Hunter Mowrey led the Bearcats with 15 assists, 10 kills and seven digs. Anna McEwen added 14 kills and 13 digs. Kami Muehling had 12 assists and four digs.

Gardner-South Wilmington 2, Tri-Point 0

G-SW picked up 25-23, 25-15 two-set win against Tri-Point. Kayla Scheuber led the Panthers with four kills, two blocks, one dig and an ace. Maddie Olson added three kills, three blocks and one dig. Addison Fair finished with six digs, two kills and two aces. Olivia Siano chipped in 12 assists, three digs, two aces and one kill.

Coal City 2, Herscher 0

Coal City earned a 25-21, 27-25 two-set win against Herscher. Aubrey Mellen led the Coalers with 13 setting assists, four digs and two kills. Kayla Henline added seven setting assists, three digs and one ace. Emma Rodriguez had 12 digs and six kills.

No individual stats were available for the Tigers.

Wilmington 2, Lisle 0

Wilmington swept Lisle in two-sets, winning 25-14, 25-13. Alyssa Johnston led the Wildcats with four kills, four aces, two assists and one dig. Maggie Lindsey had two blocks and a kill.

BOYS GOLF

Coal City 168, Peotone 178

Coal City ended the Illinois Central Eight Conference with a 5-1 record after a win against Peotone. Jack Varnak led the Coalers with a 40. Ryland Megyeri fired a 41, which was one stroke better than teammate Will McArdle. Culan Lindemuth tallied a 45.

Joe Hasse earned medalist honors with a 39 to pace the Blue Devils. Jake Eaheart carded a 43, and Michael Bettenhausen had a 47. Mason Early shot a 49.

Lincoln-Way Central 154, Bradley-Bourbonnais 169

Alex Mann paced the Boilermakers with a 40, followed closely by teammates Sam LaMore (42), Max LaMore (43) and Jacob Kehoe (44).

Donovan 191, Milford 272, Cissna Park NTS, Christ Lutheran NTS

Ty Miller led the Wildcats with a 44. Preston DeWitt fired a 47, and Jacob Onnen totaled a 49. Carter Ponton carded a 51.

Jace Boyer paced the Bearcats with a 57. Hixon Lafond carded a 58, and Noah Brittenham shot a 73. Devon Davis chipped in an 86.

Cissna Park failed to field a full team to qualify for team scoring. Dalton McWethy paced the Timberwolves with a 51.

GIRLS GOLF

Seneca 207, Watseka 215, Dwight 249

Jasmine Essington tied with Seneca’s Julia Hogan with a 48 to earn a share of medalist honors and pace the Warriors. Kyah Westerfield totaled a 55, and Sophie Simpson and Layla Holohan each shot 56s.