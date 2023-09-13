FOOTBALL: Week 4 capsules

<strong>Riverside-Brookfield (3-0) at Kankakee (3-0)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: RB James “Dink” Stampley, DB Tyrone Kennedy Jr.

Preview: Riverside-Brookfield is playing as a Southland Athletic Conference affiliate this season after the Metro Suburban Conference disbanded last year, and there’s a great chance fans can look back at the end of the year at this being the game that determined the conference champion this year. Stampley is one of the big offensive playmakers for the Kays, as well as a vital contributor in the secondary. Speaking of the secondary, plenty questioned that unit’s strength after a pair of Division I commits graduated (Michigan’s Jyaire Hill and Wyoming’s Naz Hill), but Kennedy Jr., who started alongside those talented DBs last year, has developed wonderfully into the top dog of that group this year.

Pick: Kankakee 28, Riverside-Brookfield 14

<strong>Christ the King (3-0) at Bishop Mac (1-2)</strong>

Game time: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: WR/DE Dom Panozzo, RB/WR/DB Julius May

Preview: The Fightin’ Irish fell short in their home opener last weekend, but this Friday night provides them the chance to get their first win in the Chicagoland Christian Conference, as well as the first home win for coach Bob Kelly, in front of a Homecoming crowd. Panozzo has been a very welcome surprise for the Irish early on, excelling as both a pass-catcher and pass rusher in his first year of high school football. May has been an instant presence after transferring from Bradley-Bourbonnais, and the standout sophomore figures to only get more involved in the gameplan each week as he continues to develop. The Gladiators have the unblemished record and momentum, but the Irish have the home field advantage and the need to win this one to stay in the thick of the conference chase and playoff hunt.

Pick: Bishop McNamara 21, Christ the King 18

<strong>Wilmington (2-1) at Peotone (2-1)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: Wilmington — RB/LB Kyle Farrell, OL/DL Petey Rampa; Peotone — RB/LB Jayden Rodriguez, OL/DL Evan Lonard

Preview: One of the most fun matchups every Illinois Central Eight Conference season takes place this week, a matchup I always like to say will leave the teams as blue and purple as the uniforms each team sports. In what should be a physically brutal battle of ground-and-pound, disciplined styles, expect to count the number of combined passes thrown in this game on one hand (although both Wilmington’s Cade McCubbin and Peotone’s Ruben Velasco can both fling it). Farrell is averaging over a first down a carry this year (44 carries for 465 yards) while Rodriguez took advantage of a gameplan in his favor last week, setting the school rushing record and scoring the final four scores in a pivotal comeback win over Reed-Custer. Rampa and Lonard will each eagerly look to create lanes for their own backfields and fill those gaps on the defensive side.

Pick: Wilmington 31, Peotone 21

<strong>Reed-Custer (1-2) at Herscher (0-3)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: Reed-Custer — WR/DB Colin Monroe, OL/DL Konnor Duering; Herscher — WR/S Jarrett Wakey, LB/FB Cody Flynn

Preview: With both teams entering this matchup off of crushing losses, this one will perhaps be the most passionately played local game this week, as both clubs are looking to get back in the win column. The Tigers are looking to get in it for the first time all year, although they could just as easily be sitting at 2-1 right now after a 7-point loss to Bishop McNamara and last week’s 34-33 heartbreaker to Manteno. Both teams have relied on great running back efforts thus far from Rex Pfeifer (Reed-Custer) and Alek Drapper (Herscher), but Friday could come down to whichever team can find a passing rhythm with their young quarterbacks. The Comets have shown that while they lost a lot from the last two years, they can still score in bunches. The Herscher defense has played really well in spurts, but also ended up allowing 30-plus points twice. Can that defensive effort translate for a full four quarters?

Pick: Reed-Custer 35, Herscher 28

<strong>Coal City (2-1) at Lisle (1-2)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: RB/DB Buddy Widlowski, RB/LB Austin Davy

Preview: The Coalers are coming off of their strongest scoreboard performance of the early season, a 55-6 throttling of Streator. Landin Benson has picked up right where he left off after his sizzling sophomore campaign and is making a case as not just a top running back in the Illinois Central Eight Conference, but could end up as one of the most feared backs in the Class 4A field come playoff time. The Coaler way is built on that ground game and a gritty defense, something Widlowski and Davy both certainly have a hand in putting together as key senior cogs in the 2023 Coaler defensive unit. And when Benson needs a breather here and there in the backfield, these two senior standouts can also be found there as well.

Pick: Coal City 35, Lisle 14

<strong>Manteno (1-2) at Streator (1-2)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: RB/LB Kai Pon, QB Connor Harrod

Preview: After starting the year 0-2 by a combined 53-14 margin, the rejuvenated Panthers now have a prime opportunity to get back to .500 on the year and a 2-0 start in ICE play if they can handle the Bulldogs Friday. Harrod had his first multi-touchdown game last week and proved he has the poise to be a successful signal-caller with his three-score game in last week’s 34-33 win over Herscher, and now will look to translate that into his first varsity road victory. Pon is just a junior, but feels like he’s been around forever as a multi-year starting linebacker and a compliment to last year’s quarterback and current running back, Niko Akiyama.

Pick: Manteno 35, Streator 21

<strong>Hoopeston (1-2) at Momence (3-0)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: LB/RB/QB Easton Newberry, WR/DB Jevon Sneed

Preview: Momence had one of the most impressive wins in Class 2A last Friday night when the team went to Westville, who was fresh off of an impressive win against perennial playoff contender Bismarck-Henning, and left town with a 34-14 victory. Now sitting at 3-0 with a rivalry win against Central and a signature road win already to its resume, Momence will look to continue on its best start in nine seasons with Friday’s home game against a Cornjerker team that’s been outscored 88-6 over the past two weeks. Newberry is listed as the backup quarterback to Erick Castillo, but split backfield duties with Marchello Draine last week and looks to have carved a nice backfield role. Sneed is another senior with playmaking ability and weapon for Castillo, whose first third of the year surely is one of the best a sophomore signal-caller has had in Momence.

Pick: Momence 42, Hoopeston 7

<strong>Central (1-2) at Oakwood (2-1)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: RB/CB Evan Cox, RB/LB Cooper Moyer

Preview: The Comets got their first win last week and will look to make it two in a row and get back to even on the season Friday. Cox and Moyer both saw plenty of run in the backfield in that win against Georgetown-Ridge Farm last week, when Moyer became the first Comet to reach 100 rushing yards on the 2023 season. They’ll both get plenty of run again presumably, but quarterback Aidan Podowicz is back this week as well after missing last week with an injury. Podowicz can tote the rock himself and has shown great rapport with receiver Maddex Miner. As the Central offense looks to round into form, the defense will look to do so as well against an Oakwood offense that’s scored more than 60 points in each of its last two games.

Pick: Oakwood 35, Central 32

<strong>Iroquois West (1-2) at Bismarck-Henning (2-1)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: QB/LB CJ Perzee, LB/RB Kobie Hendershot

Preview: The Raiders still favor the physical brand of smashmouth football they’ve employed for several years, but Perzee is also getting more and more opportunities to make plays with his arm, which is something the Raiders will need in bunches to keep up with the Blue Devils’ high-octane offense. They’ve seemed to go as the offense has gone, scoring 41 points in a win against Watseka but combining for six points in their two losses. The defense has been nothing short of awesome, averaging just over 10 points per game, with players like Hendershot stepping into roles left by last year’s deep senior class. But there’s little doubt this week will be the stiffest challenge the Iroquois West defense has seen this fall.

Pick: Bismarck-Henning 28, Iroquois West 14

<strong>Watseka (1-2) at Salt Fork (2-1)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: RB/DB Aidan Morris, OL/DL Zach Wichtner

Preview: The Warriors tied their highest scoring output of the early season with a 27-point effort at Oakwood last week, but saw the defense struggle to the tune of 67 points. They’ll look to put a solid 48 minutes of ball on both sides together against a Salt Fork team that hasn’t allowed a point since Week 1 in a matchup that will likely see both teams look to run the rock efficiently. Morris crossed the endzone three times last week on the ground and caught a fourth touchdown from Andrew Shoemaker, and the multi-skilled wingback will have another busy day this week. In a matchup of teams looking to keep possession and play defense, converting on third-down could prove vital, something Watseka has done just 11 times through three games.

Pick: Salt Fork 28, Watseka 17

<strong>Milford-Cissna Park (2-1) at St.</strong> <strong>Thomas More (3-0)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m. Saturday

Players to watch: RB/LB Tyler Neukomm, TE/DL Jream Renteria

Preview: The Bearcats ran for more than 500 yards last week, including 419 yards and a six-pack of touchdowns from Neukomm. As M-CP travels to Champaign for a battle between perennial state contenders in the I8FA, the Bearcats would love for that to be replicated again. Renteria is a force on the defensive line and as an extra blocker at tight end, but he’s also shown the ability to make plays in the passing game as well. Against the Sabers, the Bearcats know that they’ll need more than Neukomm’s insane running abilities, and while Caleb Clutteur seems to be the top target for quarterback Gavin Schunke, it could be players like Renteria who could force the St. Thomas More defense to not cheat towards the primary playmakers and keep the M-CP offense wide open.

Pick: Milford-Cissna Park 36, St. Thomas More 32

<strong>St. Anne (1-2) at South Fork (2-1)</strong>

Game time: 6 p.m. Saturday

Players to watch: QB/DB Grant Pomaranski, RB/DB Chris Link

Preview: The Cardinals made school history last week when they won the school’s first football game since 1977 and first ever in the Illinois 8-Man Football Association. The challenge this week in St. Anne will be creating a multi-game winning streak while hitting the road to visit a South Fork team that outscored its opponents 124-40 the first two weeks before a 20-14 humbling at the hands of St. Thomas More last week. Link has been a man amongst boys this year, tallying nine touchdowns in the first three games, and will be the primary player the Ponies will key in on. Pomaranski is one of two, maybe even three quarterbacks who will take snaps, and will be just as useful with his legs as with his arm.

Pick: South Fork 43, St. Anne 36