ROUNDUP: Kankakee boys golf swings past crosstown rival McNamara; BBCHS girls win Pontiac Invite

BOYS GOLF

Kankakee 161, Bishop McNamara 172

Paul Azzarelli earned medalist honors with a meet-best 33 to lead the Kays. Brennen Gessner added a 41, and Tyler Bayston shot a 42. Cooper Meredith and Jaxson Joiner each recorded 45s.

Eamon O’Brien paced the Fightin’ Irish with a 37. Braylon Ricketts fired a 43, and Nik Acevedo and Preston Payne each tallied 46s.

Grant Park 183, Hoopeston 196, Donovan 204, Milford 270, Georgetown Ridge-Farm N/A

Trey Boecker led the Dragons with a 36. Evan Suprenant carded a 43, which was six strokes better than teammate Preston Wallace. Carson Ruggierio shot a 55.

Griffen Walters paced the Wildcats with a 49, followed by teammates Preston DeWitt (52), Jacob Onnen (53) and Brenden Henneike (53).

No individual stats were available for the Bearcats.

Prairie Central 161, Watseka 189, Lexington 204

Austin Marcier and Hagen Hoy collectively paced the Warriors with 45s. Tucker Milk shot a 49, and Mason Galyen chipped in a 50.

GIRLS GOLF

Pontiac Invite

Bradley-Bourbonnais finished first out of 12 teams with a team score of 349. Kate Cailteux earned medalist honors with an 81 to help lead the Boilermakers. Gabby Hubbs fired an 86, and Brynn Devine contributed a 90. Danica Voss and Madelyn Duchene each shot 92s.

Coal City placed seventh overall with a team score of 430. Kylee Kennell paced the Coalers with a 62 to earn 14th overall out of a field of 62 golfers.

Watseka tied with Roanoke-Benson for eighth place with a team score of 435. Jasmine Essington paced the Warriors with a 95, followed by teammates Layla Holohan (110), Rennah Barrett (114) and Kyah Westerfield (115).

Hoopeston 232, Grant Park 238, Milford 261, Donovan NTS

Grant Park’s Cheyenne Hayes recorded a 48 to tie for medalist honors with Hoopeston’s Taylor Page. Kami Marshalek and Leah Etter each shot 63s. Kennedy Marcotte chipped in a 64 to round out the Dragons’ top golfers.

Madisyn Laffoon paced the Bearcats with a 64. Gracie Gregory and Molly Harms each tallied 65s, and Sophie Newman shot a 67.

Donovan failed to qualify for team scoring with only two golfers. Laylah Lou Walters paced the Wildcats with a 53.

BOYS SOCCER

Beecher 5, Reed-Custer 2

Beecher improved to 9-2 with a nonconference win against Reed-Custer. Wences Baumgartner and Logan Wilkins each had two goals to collectively lead the Bobcats’ offense. Miguel Corral added one goal, and Nate Diachenko, Gavin Smith and Tyler Kramer chipped in one assist apiece. Jimmy Kypuros had three saves.

Reed-Custer dropped to 2-6 overall with a loss to Beecher. Goalkeeper Josh Conger paced the Comets with 17 saves in net.

Herscher 10, Iroquois West 3

James Holohan recorded a hat trick and four assists to lead the Tigers. Jaden Jaime added a hat trick as well as one assist. Luis Parra totaled two goals and four assists. Trevor Hoffaditz and Jacob Benoit each had one goal. Goalkeeper Henry Crain hauled in nine saves.

No individual stats were available for the Raiders.

Romeoville 4, Bradley-Bourbonnais 3

Guadalupe Valadez recorded one goal and one assist to help pace the Boilermakers. Chase Boggess and Matt Eubanks had one goal apiece. Marco Anton had an assist.

Watseka 10, Grace Christian 2

Narciso Solorzano totaled a hat trick with three assists to lead the Warriors. Jose Tabor added a hat trick. Aiden Bell contributed two goals, which was one more goal than teammates Jack Combes and Santiago Solorzano. Santiago Solorzano also chipped in a team-high three saves in the net.

Logan Erickson paced the Crusaders with two goals. Logan Shoudis had an assist, and goalkeeper Tristan Drabik had 10 saves.

BODYARMOR Series

Brother Rice 4, Kankakee 0

Goalkeeper Erick Espitia-Gutierrez grabbed 10 saves to pace the Kays.

High school VOLLEYBALL

Kankakee 2, Trinity 0

Kankakee swept Trinity 25-19, 25-23. Nikkel Johnson led the Kays with eight kills and five aces. Aniya Lewis contributed five blocks, and Breanna Lamie had 14 digs. Mikyla Lawrence had a team-high 14 assists.

No individual stats were available for the Eagles.

Peotone 2, Grant Park 1

Peotone claimed a 15-25, 25-22, 25-20 third-set tiebreaker win against Grant Park. Ashley Veltman led the Blue Devils with nine kills and one block. Allie Werner tallied five kills and one ace. Mia Connolley finished with eight kills, which was one more kill than teammate Alexa Matichak.

Elizabeth Voigt paced the Dragons with seven kills, 10 digs and an ace. Alejandra Maldonado added 29 digs and one ace. Natalie Smiley had five kills and five blocks. Delaney Malkowski totaled six kills and 13 digs.

Cissna Park 2, Central 0

Cissna Park improved to 7-1 with a 25-11, 25-9 two-set win against Central. Sophie Duis led the Timberwolves with eight aces and five kills. Ava Morrical contributed 22 assists and six aces. Brooklyn Stadeli had five digs.

No individual stats were available for the Comets.

South Newton 2, Watseka 0

Watseka suffered a third-set tiebreaker loss (21-25, 25-13, 21-25) to South Newton. Haven Meyer paced the Warriors with nine kills and 14 digs. Ella Smith added 12 digs and eight kills. Christa Holohan chipped in 19 assists and three aces.