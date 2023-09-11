ROUNDUP: BBCHS girls swim & dive take first at Shepard Invite, Kays place third

Saturday

GIRLS SWIM & DIVE

Shepard Invite

Bradley-Bourbonnais placed first overall out of 12 teams with a team score of 312 points. Kankakee placed third with 173 team points.

Madeline Folk claimed first in the 200-yard individual medley (2:26.42) and the 100-yard butterfly (1:06.20) to help lead the Boilermakers. Isabelle Trudeau added victories in the 50-yard freestyle (26.32 s) and 100-yard breaststroke (1:14.60). Abby Bonilla earned a first-place finish in the 100-yard backstroke (1:06.70). Avary Tomic, Bonilla, Folk and Trudeau chipped in a win in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:59.31).

Nora Juranich paced the Kays with a second-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:14.80). Joslyn Lavicka also placed second in the 100-yard freestyle (58.60 s).

BOYS SOCCER

BODYARMOR Series

Kankakee 4, Fenwick 3

Ricardo Cruz and Pato Cruz each had two goals and one assist to lead the Kays past Fenwick. Joseph Andrade contributed one assist, and Rick Espitia-Gutierrez had six saves in net.