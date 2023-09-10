ROUNDUP: BBCHS boys golf take third at St. Rita Southside Shootout

Saturday

BOYS GOLF

St. Rita Southside Shootout

Bradley-Bourbonnais placed third out of 16 teams with 312. Mt. Carmel won the tournament with a team score of 306. Alex Mann paced the Boilermakers with a 77. Max LaMore and JT Woolman each had 78s, and Jake Kehoe totaled a 79.

BOYS SOCCER

Cornjerker Classic

Bishop Mac 1, Monticello 0

Bishop McNamara and Monticello were tied 0-0 at the end of regulation before the Fightin’ Irish earned a one-goal victory after penalty kicks. Carter Levesque led McNamara with 10 saves.

Hoopeston 5, Bishop Mac 1

Diego Perez paced the Fightin’ Irish with one goal. Goalkeeper Carter Levesque tallied 15 saves.

Friday

BOYS GOLF

Donovan 196, Grant Park 205, St. Anne 215

Ty Miller led the Wildcats with a 46. Jacob Onnen, Griffen Walters and Carter Ponton each had 50s.

Trey Boecker earned medalist honors with a 34 to help pace the Dragons. Preston Wallace added a 54, and Danny Nowak fired a 58. Evan Suprenant shot a 59.

Merrick Hess carded a 49 to help pace the Cardinals. Max Wendt totaled a 54, which was one stroke better than teammate Jackson Leggott. Blake Chandler shot a 56.

BOYS SOCCER

Grant Park 5, Illinois Lutheran 0

Blake Brown recorded two goals and three assists to help lead the Dragons. Rigo Venegas and Luis Maldonado each had one goal and one assist apiece. Brayden Heldt chipped in one goal and Roosevelt Leon had three saves to earn the clean sheet in the net.

Cornjerker Classic

Covington 3, Bishop Mac 0

Goalkeeper Carter Levesque hauled in 15 saves to pace the Fightin’ Irish.