FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: St. Anne wins first I8FA game; Manteno tops Herscher by one

Saturday

St. Anne 50, Quest Charter 6

The Cardinals won their first game in the Illinois 8-Man Football Association and first football game of any kind since 1977 with an authoritative home win Saturday. Chris Link found the endzone three times and racked up 163 rushing yards on 18 carries to lead St. Anne. Quinton Thompsen also had a three-score game, as he ran for 84 yards and a touchdown, had 35 receiving yards and a touchdown and also recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown. Gavin Threm recovered three fumbles and had two interceptions.

St. Anne (1-2) will visit South Fork at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Friday

Manteno 34, Herscher 33

The Panthers saw the Tigers pull to within a point on two different occasions in the fourth quarter but held on to improve to 1-2 and 1-0 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference in the most dramatic of fashions.

Connor Harrod went 8-for-15 for 55 yards, three touchdowns and an interception, as well as 49 rushing yards for the Panthers. Kyle McCullough, Aidan Dotson and Porter Chandler each caught a touchdown, with Chandler’s serving as the eventual game-winner. Niko Akiyama ran for 147 yards and a touchdown on a dozen carries. Kai Pon had a touchdown and 48 yards on eight carries.

Tanner Jones went 12-for-25 for 131 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Jones threw a third-quarter touchdown pass to Mason Roberts and a fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Jaxon Ruder that cut the Herscher deficit to 34-33 before the point-after attempt failed. Alek Draper ran for 98 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries. The Tigers also had a kickoff return for a touchdown.

Herscher (0-3) will host Reed-Custer (1-2) at 7 p.m. Friday. Manteno (1-2) will head to Streator at 7 p.m. Friday.

(2A-RV)Momence 34, Westville 14

Erick Castillo completed 11-of-18 pass attempts for 231 yards and three touchdowns to go along with 14 carries for 38 yards and a score to lead Momence to its first 3-0 start since 2014.

Marchello Draine totaled 99 rushing yards off 14 carries, including a 3-yard touchdown run. Terence Autumn chipped in 34 rushing yards on six carries as well as a 15-yard touchdown reception. Brogan Halpin hauled in three catches for a team-high 96 receiving yards and an interception. Jevon Sneed grabbed two receptions, including a 35-yard touchdown. Easton Newberry chipped in 69 yards on 14 rush attempts. Eddie Ferreira had an interception.

Momence (3-0) will host Hoopeston at 7 p.m. Friday.

(3A-7)Wilmington 49, Lisle 7

The Wildcats rang off the final 49 points Friday night and outgained the Lions 416-126 to jump out to a 1-0 start in the Illinois Central Eight. Braeden Anderson ran for a game-high 115 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Kyle Farrell had 102 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries.

Shawn James went for 44 yards and a touchdown on six carries. Ryan Kettman totaled 35 yards and a score on three attempts and Cade McCubbin ran a touchdown from a yard out. McCubbin also threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to Brenden Moran on his only pass attempt.

Wilmington (2-1) will travel to Peotone (1-1) at 7 p.m. Friday.

(4A-RV)Coal City 55, Streator 6

The Coalers rattled off the final six touchdowns of Friday’s ICE opener against the Bulldogs. Landin Benson ran for 164 yards and a trio of touchdowns on 12 carries and threw a 66-yard touchdown to Jim Feeney. Gavin Carpenter’s lone carry was a 43-yard touchdown run. Zander Meents was 3-for-6 passing for 48 yards and a touchdown, a 27-yarder to Hayden Clark, and added 23 rushing yards and another score.

Coal City (2-1) visits Lisle at 7 p.m. Friday.

Central 27, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 20

Central trailed 13-7 at halftime before securing its first win of the season in comeback fashion. Brady Shule completed 9-of-21 pass attempts for 109 yards and a touchdown to help lead the Comets. Cooper Moyer led the rushing attack with 98 yards and a score off 17 carries. Maddex Miner had two interceptions, including a 17-yard pick-six to go along three receptions for a team-high 53 receiving yards. Kayden Cody hauled in two catches for 33 yards and a touchdown. Derrek Rodriguez chipped in 33 yards on nine carries.

Central (1-2) will host Oakwood at 7 p.m. Friday.

Milford-Cissna Park 54, Flanagan Cornell-Woodland 40

Tyler Neukomm couldn’t be stopped on the ground, totaling 29 carries for 419 yards and six touchdown runs to help lead the Bearcats. Gavin Schunke chipped in 117 yards off 17 rush attempts. Schunke added 119 more yards and a touchdown through the air on 7-for-11 passing. Neukomm caught four of those passes for 47 yards, and Caleb Clutteur had 54 yards and a touchdown on two catches.

Milford-Cissna Park (2-1) will travel to St. Thomas More at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Salt Fork 27, Iroquois West 0

Christian Gaytan totaled a team-high 25 rushing yards off 12 carries as well as four receptions for 15 yards to help pace the Raiders in defeat. CJ Perzee completed 7-of-17 pass attempts for 36 yards. Izayah Hargett had 16 yards on the ground on eight rush attempts.

Iroquois West (1-2) will head to Bismarck-Henning at 7 p.m. Friday.

Oakwood 67, Watseka 27

Aidan Morris paced the Warriors with three touchdowns and 42 rushing yards on 10 carries. Morris also pitched in two catches for 35 yards, including a 20-yard touchdown reception. DaVincci Lane recorded 15 carries for a team-high 44 rushing yards and three catches for 20 yards. Andrew Shoemaker completed 8-of-9 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown.

Watseka (1-2) will travel to Salt Fork at 7 p.m. Friday.