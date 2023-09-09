FOOTBALL: Rodriguez's record-breaking performance lifts Peotone to comeback win at Reed-Custer

BRAIDWOOD — As Peotone prepared for its trip to Braidwood for Illinois Central Eight Conference football at Reed-Custer on Friday night, head coach Apostolos Tsiamas knew the Comets would do their best to shut down wingbacks Chase Rivera and Colin Emsweller.

He knew junior fullback Jayden Rodriguez would need to be the Blue Devils’ X-factor if they wanted to avoid a 1-2 start to the season and keep their playoff hopes legitimate.

To say Rodriguez was an X-factor would be putting it mildly.

Rodriguez rushed for a school-record 268 yards and scored the final four touchdowns in Peotone’s 41-27 comeback win at Reed-Custer on Friday night.

“Props to Jayden Rodriguez; that was one of the gutsiest performances I’ve seen out of a kid,” Tsiamas said. “Reed-Custer wasn’t going to let us do anything on the outside with Chase Rivera and [Emsweller].

“We told Jayden early tonight, ‘Hey, man, it’s [going to] be your show tonight; you better find a way.’”

The win puts the Blue Devils at 2-1 overall and 1-0 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference, and Reed-Custer drops to 1-2 overall and 0-1 in the ICE conference.

Reed-Custer, which averaged 59 points per game last year and 50 through the first two contests of this season, scored twice in the first eight minutes to jump out to a 12-0 lead early.

Rex Pfeifer scored three minutes into the game on a 35-yard run, and the second touchdown on a 2-yard run by Travis Bohac that was set up by a botched Peotone snap on a punt attempt that gave the Comets prime field position in Blue Devil territory.

Chase Rivera put Peotone on the board with a 15-yard touchdown run to cut the lead to 12-7 before Pfeifer answered with a 50-yard touchdown run to put the Comets up 20-7 on the first play of the second quarter and provide the hosts with all the momentum.

“Pfeifer has done a great job running the ball for us this year. He’s been a baller for us and has made a bunch of plays,” said Reed-Custer coach Gavin Johnston. “He got loose a few times tonight. He’s got big play ability; he doesn’t look that fast, but he’s got track speed.”

Pfeifer finished with 151 rushing yards on 11 carries with three touchdowns to lead Reed-Custer.

Johnston noted outside of the legs of Pfeifer, the Comets’ solid all-around play got them off to the hot start that allowed them to play with the lead most of the first half.

“Defensively, I thought we did some good things early on. With them being a smash mouth team, we knew we needed to match their physicality, and I thought we did that early on,” Johnston said. “Our special teams made some nice plays as well; we ran the football, then the wheels started to fall off a little bit.

“Credit Peotone for doing that to us. They wore on us.”

The Blue Devils dominated the rest of the first half, scoring on a 13-yard run by Emsweller to cut the Comets’ lead to 20-14. Peotone got the ball back with four minutes on the clock, and Rodriguez found paydirt with 11 seconds left in the half to give Peotone a 21-20 lead heading into halftime after trailing for all but three minutes of the first 24 minutes.

“It was 20-7 them tonight until we got an interception, then we scored, got another stop and scored again,” Tsiamas said. “It’s amazing what we can do when we play good defense, and our defensive stops allowed us to get our offense going.”

The Comets went three-and-out to open the second half, and then the Blue Devils melted eight minutes of clock before Rodriguez punched in his second touchdown of the night to make the score 28-20 late in the third quarter.

Rodriguez added a 6-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter and another touchdown run midway through the fourth to give the Blue Devils a 41-20 lead.

Pfeifer added a touchdown run late for the Comets, but that’s as close as the Comets would get.

“Tolly is a great coach, and Peotone plays a physical brand of football,” Johnston said. “They found some weaknesses here and there and exploited them.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Aside from Rodriguez’s 262 yards and four scores, Emsweller had 27 yards, and Rivera had 26 on the ground.

For Reed-Custer, Jacob Reardon finished three for seven passing for 22 yards and two interceptions while rushing for 75 yards on eight attempts. Bohac had 15 yards on four carries and one touchdown and caught one pass for 11 yards. He also led the defense with 11 tackles.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Peotone will host Wilmington at 7 p.m. Friday, the same time the Comets visit Herscher.