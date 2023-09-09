FOOTBALL: Irish upended by Clemson commit Bentancur, Marian Central Catholic

KANKAKEE — Late August and early September tends to be the time when hurricane season is at its busiest, and while the Kankakee area is excluded from the severe tropical storms, Bishop McNamara’s football team saw firsthand the damage Hurricane Bentancur can do.

Led by Clemson commit Christian Bentancur, who hauled in four touchdown passes, the Marian Central Catholic Hurricanes forced an Irish three-and-out, scored, forced a fumble and scored again in the game’s first three minutes to take the wind out of McNamara’s sails and leave town with a 40-0 victory against the Fightin’ Irish.

“It’s a tough way to start,” McNamara coach Bob Kelly said. “The winds are out of your sails right away, and you do whatever you can to ignite the kids, but shoutout to Marian Central Catholic and [head coach] Liam [Kirwan] and what he’s doing over there.”

Ryan Dolter hauled in a 14-yard touchdown catch from Cale McThenia, who then went on to find Bentancur for two scores (24 and 40 yards) in the first quarter and another 25-yarder in a second quarter that also saw McThenia find Jacob Sievert for a 29-yard score.

On the Hurricanes’ first drive of the second half, Bentancur caught a short pass and then made several Irish defenders miss on his way to the house for a 62-yard touchdown that put on a running clock and created the game’s final score.

“Christian is one of the best players in the state of Illinois, and kudos to him; he’s an absolute monster,” Kelly said. “But the thing about it is there’s always [going to] be someone bigger than you, always [going to] be someone working harder than you, and you have to prepare for it as much as you physically can.”

The Irish now sit at 1-2 on the season and 0-1 in the Chicagoland Christian Conference, with last Friday night’s 14-7 rivalry win at Herscher serving as the team’s lone victory through the first third of the season, and also a game Kelly thinks his team still was thinking too much about when they took the field at Rich Zinanni Stadium on Saturday.

“I think we needed to get punched in the mouth and be reminded of who we are,” Kelly said. “We won a rivalry game last Friday night and were on top of the planet, and we were much more worried with what happened last Friday night than we were with today.”

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Irish are home again at 7:30 p.m. Friday for their Homecoming game against Christ the King.