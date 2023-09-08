FOOTBALL: Kankakee sets school record for points in shutout win over Thornridge

KANKAKEE — There was no denying the talent disparity between the IHSA Class 6A No. 2 ranked Kankakee Kays and its Southland Athletic Conference opponent Thornridge on Friday night.

Kankakee scored seven touchdowns — four offensive and three defensive — in the first eight minutes of the game, which forced an early running clock, before the Kays set a school record in points with an 81-0 shutout win against the Falcons to improve their record to 3-0 on the season.

“Our big focus tonight was to make sure our kids were focusing on us,” Kays head coach Miles Osei said. “That was it.”

Knowing the disparity in talent, Kankakee set the tone immediately when its defense forced Thornridge in a quick three-and-out that led to a safety after the Falcons’ center snapped the punt attempt high over their punter and landed in the end zone, resulting in a safety and 2-0 lead less than a minute and a half into the game.

Two plays later, Kays’ lead halfback Tony Phillips dazzled his way for a 22-yard touchdown run he quickly followed up with another 21-yard touchdown run just four plays later after another three-and-out by Thornridge to go up 15-0 with 8:28 left in the first quarter.

Between the final eight minutes of the first quarter, Kankakee had closed things out with a 54-0 lead after a 40-yard pick-six by Ezekiel Sherrod, two fumble-recovery touchdowns, another safety and two more rushing touchdowns by Phillips, one of which included his longest of five total carries on the night off a 60-yard touchdown rush.

“I appreciated my offensive line,” Phillips said of his four dominant first-quarter touchdowns runs. “We’ve been working hard all week, and we’ve been getting better each day.”

Up 54-0 through 12 minutes of play, the Kays continued their onslaught with two more scores in the second quarter. The first touchdown came off a long fumble recovery scoop and score by William Hill, thanks to another bad snap by the Falcons and a 29-yard touchdown run by Cedric Terrell III, both of which led to Kankakee taking a 68-0 lead at halftime.

“We just knew our defense had to come out and not let up,” Kays junior linebacker Kennarious Chandler said. “We came out here to make a statement this year, and so we aren’t letting any team go over us like that.”

With most of their starters taking the second half off, the Kays tacked on two more scores in the final two quarters, including a 60-plus-yard kickoff return by Zyon Turner to open the third quarter.

“I like how everybody scored,” Phillips said of the collective effort. “The defense scored like four times, our offense put up a lot of points and our special teams scored once.

Kankakee totaled six offensive touchdowns, four defensive touchdowns and one special teams score between seven different players, all while holding Thornridge’s offense to three yards of total offense.

“I think the kids did a pretty good job of focusing on what they needed to do,” Osei said. “I don’t think they got caught up on any of the little things that didn’t go their way individually, and so as long as we learn from this week and progress going forward, that will be a big deal for us.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Phillips led the way with four touchdowns and 118 rushing yards on the ground. Larenz Walters added 49 rushing yards. Jakell Hill contributed a 45-yard touchdown run as well as Terrell III, who had a 29-yard touchdown run of his own. Sherrod had a pick-six, and William Hill had two fumble recovery touchdowns, which was one more defensive touchdown than teammate Kennyan Chandler. Turner chipped in a lengthy special teams touchdown run.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Kankakee (3-0) will host Riverside-Brookfield at 7:30 p.m. Friday.